[WATCH] WILD!! Son stabs father's car tires to avoid football practice
Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.
Do you have unruly children at home?
A father who was left in shock after finding out his son stabbed his tires to avoid soccer practice is TRENDING.
The child laughed evilly when he stabbed those tires...check the video out below.
@midrangemartinez_ My son bad asl!! He stabbed my tires to get out of football practice.. Then recorded for 🤬 youtube 🤦🏾♂️ #fyp #youtube #badkids ♬ original sound - Midrange Martinez
Scroll up to see what else is going viral.
