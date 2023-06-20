Canada has had over 2000 wildfires this year – here’s what is causing them

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
What is to blame for Cape Town's floods – climate change or just a bad winter? There are a few factors that play a role in the recent floods, says a Meteorologist. 20 June 2023 11:33 AM
Western Cape floods: 'The impact on farming WILL be substantial' The Western Cape has been experiencing ongoing heavy rains and floods, which are affecting farming. 20 June 2023 11:00 AM
Where will money to fix Rooiwal wastewater come from? Daily Maverick's Ferial Haffajee suggests a number of options for the government to cover the cost of the Rooiwal 'fix it' fund. 20 June 2023 10:23 AM
View all Local
Ramaphosa's peace mission a waste of time, says political parties They said the visit by Ramaphosa came at a bad time when both Russia and Ukraine have made it clear that they will continue fighti... 19 June 2023 5:02 PM
Ukraine 'pauses' counteroffensive into Russian-occupied areas to rethink tactics This pause does not signify the end of Ukraine’s counteroffensive, says reports. 19 June 2023 10:46 AM
Ramaphosa wraps up mission in Ukraine: 'Putin does not want peace' It was clear peace wouldn't be achieved, says Liubov Abravitova, Ukraine's ambassador to South Africa. 19 June 2023 9:43 AM
View all Politics
People are experiencing huge delays with UIF: 'It is incredibly disheartening' Some people relying on unemployment insurance are facing massive delays. 20 June 2023 6:20 AM
How does an amateur athlete make money? Bruce Fordyce opens up about his career Legendary South African road runner, Bruce Fordyce reveals how his personal finance decisions have shaped his financial future. 19 June 2023 8:21 PM
Are you using the best available wall charger to recharge your devices? With Stage 8 loadshedding looming, having all your mobile gadgets and devices fully charged has never been more important. 19 June 2023 7:27 PM
View all Business
[WATCH] WILD!! Son stabs father's car tires to avoid football practice The father discovered that his son had uploaded the video to YouTube. 20 June 2023 10:11 AM
Screen time for toddlers: 'Think about what is happening to your child’s brain' Screen time affects how children develop, says James Van Der Walt, a clinical psychologist. 20 June 2023 7:21 AM
[PICS] 'Louis Vuitton' dupe makes world's smallest microscopic bag, 'lil' Louis' MSCHF art collective released a limited faux 'Louis Vuitton' AKA, 'lil' Louis' handbag that's sold with a microscope. 19 June 2023 2:28 PM
View all Lifestyle
[WATCH] 'Darth Vader' escorted from Ashes test match for being a pitch in-Vader Adam Gilchrist reports on trending world news including 'Darth Vader' being ejected from Edgbaston Cricket Ground on Sunday. 20 June 2023 8:58 AM
[PICS] Team SA flying the flag high at the Special Olympics World Games Goodluck to Team SA at the Special Olympics World Games! 19 June 2023 1:33 PM
[WATCH] Drink up the music. Charge the glass!! Peter Drury joins Sky Sports It was announced on Saturday that Martin Tyler is leaving Sky Sports after 33 years. 19 June 2023 11:18 AM
View all Sport
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry dubbed 'grifters' for faking Spotify podcast Industry sources claim the Duchess got staff to do chats with guests then had audio of her voice edited into final episodes. 20 June 2023 10:55 AM
[WATCH] Meant To Be singer Bebe Rexha exits stage after phone hits her in face Pop singer Bebe Rexha was performing in New York when a fan threw a phone at her. 20 June 2023 9:08 AM
Happy 56th birthday, Nicole Kidman! Here are the movies that made her iconic Nicole Kidman turns 56 years old today, so we take a look at the movies that made her iconic. 20 June 2023 8:18 AM
View all Entertainment
Canada has had over 2000 wildfires this year – here’s what is causing them Experts caution that climate change and human activities will likely make wildfire seasons like this normal in the future. 20 June 2023 10:44 AM
Boys wear skirts to school in protest of ‘no shorts’ policy during heatwave Suns out, skirts out! The current heatwave in Wales has prompted more teenage boys to wear skirts to school following a 'no shorts... 19 June 2023 12:58 PM
African leaders end visits to Ukraine, Russia with no deal to end war President Cyril Ramaphosa on Saturday presented a 10-point plan to his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin without any invited Sout... 18 June 2023 10:08 AM
View all World
Celebrating Youth Day with our Gen Z’s Clement Manyathela speaks to anti-racism activist and LLB student Zulaikha Patel. 16 June 2023 1:04 PM
Ugandans avoiding HIV clinics in fear of draconian anti-LGBTQ laws Uganda has recently introduced one of the harshest anti-LGBTQ laws in the world, and it is already having serious consequences. 9 June 2023 3:44 PM
Risk Management and Regional Trade in Africa By properly addressing risks and promoting regional trade, Africa can strive towards sustained economic growth and development. 8 June 2023 11:45 AM
View all Africa
The ANC is performing dismally, but a flawed opposition keeps it in power The African National Congress has lost electoral support but remains dominant. 19 June 2023 8:19 AM
If your insurer has a beef with your spouse, YOUR cover could be affected Who knew? Wendy Knowler relates the experience of one very unhappy Outsurance client. 15 June 2023 8:12 PM
MANDY WIENER: A missed opportunity as apartheid perpetrators die off Time is running out for the National Prosecuting Authority to hold those responsible for atrocities to account. 15 June 2023 6:25 AM
View all Opinion
Canada has had over 2000 wildfires this year – here’s what is causing them

Experts caution that climate change and human activities will likely make wildfire seasons like this normal in the future.

Article by Iván Villaverde Canosa, PhD Candidate in Geography at the University of Leeds.

Over the past few weeks, wildfires have ravaged large swathes of Canada.

The fires have burned millions of hectares of land, displaced tens of thousands of people and disrupted the lives of millions.

Smoke from fires in the Canadian province of Quebec blew down into the US, turning the New York skyline orange.

This episode of unprecedented air pollution has drawn global attention to the fires.

But Canada has had over 2,000 wildfires already this year.

More than 400 are currently tearing through many parts of British Columbia and Alberta in the country’s west, as well as Nova Scotia, Quebec and parts of Ontario in the east.

Around one-third of these fires are burning in the eastern part of the country, a region that is not used to dealing with large fires.

The total area burned is also striking.

An area larger than the Netherlands has already burned so far this year (more than 5 million hectares), prompting Canadian officials to declare that this summer’s wildfire season is set to become the worst on record.

Experts caution that climate change and human activities will likely make wildfire seasons like this normal in the future.

A firefighter from Working on Fire who was deployed to Edmonton, Canada to assist in stopping the Alberta wildfires. Picture: Supplied/Working on Fire
A firefighter from Working on Fire who was deployed to Edmonton, Canada to assist in stopping the Alberta wildfires. Picture: Supplied/Working on Fire

Unusual timing, size, and location

In western Canada, wildfires are a natural and common part of the forest ecosystem.

They remove debris and undergrowth from the forest floor, open up the forest canopy to sunlight, kill insects and diseases that harm trees and add valuable nutrients to the ground.

Tree species including lodgepole and jack pines grow rapidly after a fire.

But this year’s fire season is unique because it is not isolated to a particular province.

Eastern provinces like Nova Scotia, New Brunswick and Quebec – which typically have wetter and cooler climates than in Canada’s west – are seeing many more fires now than in previous years.

In Quebec alone, over 400 wildfires have been reported so far this year – twice the historical average.

The size and timing of the fires has also surpassed all previous records.

The area of land burned by wildfires in the past seven weeks has already reached the ten-year average for the whole season (spanning from April to October).

This amount of burning is usually only reached much later in the year.

The total area of land burned by wildfires from the start of the 2023 season in Canada compared to the ten-year average (The Conversation)
The total area of land burned by wildfires from the start of the 2023 season in Canada compared to the ten-year average (The Conversation)

What’s causing the fires?

A particularly warm and dry spring across much of Canada has set the scene for the current wildfire situation.

Many of the country’s provinces are deep in drought.

In May this year, parts of Nova Scotia reported less than 50% of their average monthly precipitation.

May was also one of Canada’s hottest on record.

Heatwaves pushed temperatures well above normal for this time of the year in British Columbia and in Nova Scotia.

In Squamish (a town north of Vancouver), a temperature of 32.4℃ on May 13 surpassed the town’s previous record of 29.6℃ that was set in May 2018.

Heatwaves like this were seen in Siberia in 2020, where fires burned around 62,000 square miles.

At the time, Siberia’s fires were larger than all the fires raging around the world combined.

Warm and dry conditions reduce moisture levels.

This dries out vegetation such as trees, grass and peat (which act as a fuel for the fires), creating the perfect conditions for fires to ignite and burn more easily.

The role of climate change

There is little doubt that climate change has played an important role in the blazes across Canada.

Extreme heat is made much more likely by climate change and since the mid-20th century, temperatures in Canada have been increasing faster than in many other parts of the world.

Between 1948 and 2022, the average annual temperature in Canada increased by 1.9℃.

That is roughly twice the increase observed for Earth as a whole.

As the country warms, the chance of prolonged droughts and stronger heatwaves will increase.

This will create even better conditions for wildfires to ignite and spread, potentially leading to longer and more intense wildfire seasons in the future.

Lightning also occurs more frequently when it is hotter.

Research estimates that for every degree rise in global average air temperature, the number of lightning strikes will increase by around 12%. Lightning is a common ignition source for wildfires in many parts of Canada.

However, these more intense fires are not entirely the fault of climate change.

The way humans now use forests also plays a role.

Regular controlled burns have been used by indigenous groups in Canada for thousands of years.

It has proved an effective way of managing forests and reducing the accumulation of debris and undergrowth in the forest understory.

Firefighters from Working on Fire who were deployed to Edmonton, Canada to assist in stopping the Alberta wildfires. Picture: Working on Fire
Firefighters from Working on Fire who were deployed to Edmonton, Canada to assist in stopping the Alberta wildfires. Picture: Working on Fire

But over the past century, fire suppression has been the norm in many parts of Canada.

The exclusion of fire in certain areas has disrupted the natural fire cycle.

Additionally, commercial planting of tree species that are less tolerant for fire such as balsam fir and white spruce has further contributed to the increased risk of fires.

Certain provinces, including British Columbia, are now beginning to embrace traditional practices of controlled burns as a means of forest management.

But challenges remain.

The exclusion of fire for so long, coupled with increasingly extreme heat, has led to the emergence of extreme wildfire seasons like the one we are seeing in Canada today.

Article published courtesy of The Conversation.

RELATED: (WATCH) 'Proud moment' as 200 SA firefighters fly to Canada to fight wildfires

RELATED: 'Our firefighters are doing well.' Update on SA firefighters in Canada


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Canada has had over 2000 wildfires this year – here’s what is causing them




