Meghan Markle and Prince Harry dubbed 'grifters' for faking Spotify podcast





Clarence Ford catches up with Barbara Friedman about the day's online trends, including accusations against Meghan Markle for faking interviews on her Spotify podcast - which has recently been booted off the audio streaming platform.

If you didn't know, Spotify joined the Sussexes' audio production company, Archewell Audio in a $20 million deal in 2022 with a podcast called, 'Archetypes.'

Markle's 12-episode podcast featured a series of high-profile guests during its first season, including Mariah Carey, Serena Williams, Trevor Noah, and Mindy Kaling to name a few.

The royals' podcast even won a People's Choice Award in 2022.

Despite the award-winning podcast status, last week Spotify announced that it will not be renewed for a second season.

Archewell Audio issued a joint statement with Spotify about the cancelled podcast saying that both parties "mutually agreed to part ways" and "are proud of the series we made together."

Since news of the podcasts' termination, some producers are revealing what it was like behind the scenes.

One producer says, the royal duo were "rude to staff and difficult to work with."

Another producer on the project also dubs the royals, "grifters" who are "full of hot air."

Friedman says, in a world where anyone can have a podcast, "authenticity" is important.

The media world has changed and people want authenticity. Barbara Friedman, Cape Talk Presenter - Barb's Wire

