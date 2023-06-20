Search underway for missing tourist submarine on a dive to the Titanic wreck
Bongani Bingwa speaks to foreign correspondent, Adam Gilchrist on the world's trending news stories.
Tourists aboard a submarine got more than they bargained for when their vessel went missing on a dive to the Titanic wreck in the north Atlantic.
Search and rescue operations are currently underway for a vessel with five people onboard.
While the vessel was reported missing on Monday (19 June), contact was lost with the support ship one hour and 45 minutes into the vessel’s dive on Sunday afternoon, according to the US Coast Guard.
It is a race against time as the submarine only has the capacity to remain submerged for 96 hours.
The US and Canadian navies and commercial deep-sea firms are assisting with the rescue operation.
They’ve got probably something like three and a half days' worth of oxygen left hence an enormous search and rescue operation.Adam Gilchrist, foreign correspondent
The pilot, a British billionaire and explorer, and a French military veteran are believed to be among those onboard.
BBC News reports that a ticket aboard the eight-day Titanic tour costs $250 000 (about R4.5 million), which includes dives to the wreck at a depth of 3 800m.
Scroll above to listen to the full discussion.
Source : https://unsplash.com/photos/uSnIU3gmDew
