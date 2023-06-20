Search underway for missing tourist submarine on a dive to the Titanic wreck

Streaming issues? Report here
Clement Manyathela 1500 x 1500 2020 Clement Manyathela 1500 x 1500 2020
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
What is to blame for Cape Town's floods – climate change or just a bad winter? There are a few factors that play a role in the recent floods, says a Meteorologist. 20 June 2023 11:33 AM
Western Cape floods: 'The impact on farming WILL be substantial' The Western Cape has been experiencing ongoing heavy rains and floods, which are affecting farming. 20 June 2023 11:00 AM
Where will money to fix Rooiwal wastewater come from? Daily Maverick's Ferial Haffajee suggests a number of options for the government to cover the cost of the Rooiwal 'fix it' fund. 20 June 2023 10:23 AM
View all Local
Ramaphosa's peace mission a waste of time, says political parties They said the visit by Ramaphosa came at a bad time when both Russia and Ukraine have made it clear that they will continue fighti... 19 June 2023 5:02 PM
Ukraine 'pauses' counteroffensive into Russian-occupied areas to rethink tactics This pause does not signify the end of Ukraine’s counteroffensive, says reports. 19 June 2023 10:46 AM
Ramaphosa wraps up mission in Ukraine: 'Putin does not want peace' It was clear peace wouldn't be achieved, says Liubov Abravitova, Ukraine's ambassador to South Africa. 19 June 2023 9:43 AM
View all Politics
People are experiencing huge delays with UIF: 'It is incredibly disheartening' Some people relying on unemployment insurance are facing massive delays. 20 June 2023 6:20 AM
How does an amateur athlete make money? Bruce Fordyce opens up about his career Legendary South African road runner, Bruce Fordyce reveals how his personal finance decisions have shaped his financial future. 19 June 2023 8:21 PM
Are you using the best available wall charger to recharge your devices? With Stage 8 loadshedding looming, having all your mobile gadgets and devices fully charged has never been more important. 19 June 2023 7:27 PM
View all Business
[WATCH] WILD!! Son stabs father's car tires to avoid football practice The father discovered that his son had uploaded the video to YouTube. 20 June 2023 10:11 AM
Screen time for toddlers: 'Think about what is happening to your child’s brain' Screen time affects how children develop, says James Van Der Walt, a clinical psychologist. 20 June 2023 7:21 AM
[PICS] 'Louis Vuitton' dupe makes world's smallest microscopic bag, 'lil' Louis' MSCHF art collective released a limited faux 'Louis Vuitton' AKA, 'lil' Louis' handbag that's sold with a microscope. 19 June 2023 2:28 PM
View all Lifestyle
[WATCH] 'Darth Vader' escorted from Ashes test match for being a pitch in-Vader Adam Gilchrist reports on trending world news including 'Darth Vader' being ejected from Edgbaston Cricket Ground on Sunday. 20 June 2023 8:58 AM
[PICS] Team SA flying the flag high at the Special Olympics World Games Goodluck to Team SA at the Special Olympics World Games! 19 June 2023 1:33 PM
[WATCH] Drink up the music. Charge the glass!! Peter Drury joins Sky Sports It was announced on Saturday that Martin Tyler is leaving Sky Sports after 33 years. 19 June 2023 11:18 AM
View all Sport
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry dubbed 'grifters' for faking Spotify podcast Industry sources claim the Duchess got staff to do chats with guests then had audio of her voice edited into final episodes. 20 June 2023 10:55 AM
[WATCH] Meant To Be singer Bebe Rexha exits stage after phone hits her in face Pop singer Bebe Rexha was performing in New York when a fan threw a phone at her. 20 June 2023 9:08 AM
Happy 56th birthday, Nicole Kidman! Here are the movies that made her iconic Nicole Kidman turns 56 years old today, so we take a look at the movies that made her iconic. 20 June 2023 8:18 AM
View all Entertainment
Canada has had over 2000 wildfires this year – here’s what is causing them Experts caution that climate change and human activities will likely make wildfire seasons like this normal in the future. 20 June 2023 10:44 AM
Boys wear skirts to school in protest of ‘no shorts’ policy during heatwave Suns out, skirts out! The current heatwave in Wales has prompted more teenage boys to wear skirts to school following a 'no shorts... 19 June 2023 12:58 PM
African leaders end visits to Ukraine, Russia with no deal to end war President Cyril Ramaphosa on Saturday presented a 10-point plan to his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin without any invited Sout... 18 June 2023 10:08 AM
View all World
Celebrating Youth Day with our Gen Z’s Clement Manyathela speaks to anti-racism activist and LLB student Zulaikha Patel. 16 June 2023 1:04 PM
Ugandans avoiding HIV clinics in fear of draconian anti-LGBTQ laws Uganda has recently introduced one of the harshest anti-LGBTQ laws in the world, and it is already having serious consequences. 9 June 2023 3:44 PM
Risk Management and Regional Trade in Africa By properly addressing risks and promoting regional trade, Africa can strive towards sustained economic growth and development. 8 June 2023 11:45 AM
View all Africa
The ANC is performing dismally, but a flawed opposition keeps it in power The African National Congress has lost electoral support but remains dominant. 19 June 2023 8:19 AM
If your insurer has a beef with your spouse, YOUR cover could be affected Who knew? Wendy Knowler relates the experience of one very unhappy Outsurance client. 15 June 2023 8:12 PM
MANDY WIENER: A missed opportunity as apartheid perpetrators die off Time is running out for the National Prosecuting Authority to hold those responsible for atrocities to account. 15 June 2023 6:25 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
International

Search underway for missing tourist submarine on a dive to the Titanic wreck

20 June 2023 10:20 AM
by Chanté Ho Hip
Tags:
The World View

The submarine, which can hold up to five people, hosts tours of the Titanic wreckage for about $250 000 (R4.5m) per person.

Bongani Bingwa speaks to foreign correspondent, Adam Gilchrist on the world's trending news stories.

Tourists aboard a submarine got more than they bargained for when their vessel went missing on a dive to the Titanic wreck in the north Atlantic.

Search and rescue operations are currently underway for a vessel with five people onboard.

While the vessel was reported missing on Monday (19 June), contact was lost with the support ship one hour and 45 minutes into the vessel’s dive on Sunday afternoon, according to the US Coast Guard.

It is a race against time as the submarine only has the capacity to remain submerged for 96 hours.

The US and Canadian navies and commercial deep-sea firms are assisting with the rescue operation.

They’ve got probably something like three and a half days' worth of oxygen left hence an enormous search and rescue operation.

Adam Gilchrist, foreign correspondent

The pilot, a British billionaire and explorer, and a French military veteran are believed to be among those onboard.

BBC News reports that a ticket aboard the eight-day Titanic tour costs $250 000 (about R4.5 million), which includes dives to the wreck at a depth of 3 800m.

Scroll above to listen to the full discussion.




20 June 2023 10:20 AM
by Chanté Ho Hip
Tags:
The World View

More from International

Image source: screengrab from TikTok user, @sydneymorningherald account

[WATCH] Knock, knock, knocking on a coffins door: Dead woman comes alive at wake

14 June 2023 9:18 AM

Bella Montoya, a 76-year-old woman from Ecuador, was declared 'dead' by a doctor, only to knock on her coffin during her wake.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Firefighters from Working on Fire who were deployed to Edmonton, Canada to assist in stopping the Alberta wildfires. Picture: Working on Fire

'Our firefighters are doing well.' Update on SA firefighters in Canada

12 June 2023 10:22 AM

Trevor Abrahams, a senior representative from Working on Fire reports on the team's progress in containing Canada's wildfire outbreak.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image copyright: chalabala/123rf.com

[LISTEN] Why international criminals are finding refuge in South Africa

1 June 2023 12:34 PM

A number of criminals and fugitives from around the world have been choosing to hide out in South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: screengrab from @officialfindmadeleine Instagram page Post date: 03 May 2023

Madeleine McCann’s parents issue satement marking 16 years since tragedy

3 May 2023 2:35 PM

Today, 16 years ago, Madeleine McCann disappeared. Her parents released a statement saying she's 'still very much missed.'

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Pixabay

FBI accuses China of operating ‘secret police stations’

18 April 2023 11:27 AM

China has refuted the allegations, insisting that these are service centres for nationals overseas.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: pixabay

A new world record? Spanish woman spends 500 days living alone in a cave

17 April 2023 3:27 PM

Extreme athlete, Beatriz Flamini, was part of an experiment closely monitored by scientists.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Russia Su-27 rocket wing. Picture credit: pixabay

'An act of war' - Russian jet fires missile at RAF plane

14 April 2023 12:29 PM

The leaked Pentagon files relating to the Russia-Ukraine war, have revealed some more jaw-dropping information.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Fitness ambassador Arnold Schwarzenegger speaks to EWN on 17 May 2019. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN

‘Hasta la vista, pothole’ – Arnold Schwarzenegger TARminates a hole in the road

13 April 2023 1:24 PM

The Hollywood actor and former governor of California posted a video on social media of him filling up a “giant pothole” that has caused upset in the neighbourhood.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A Ukrainian soldier. © bumbledee/123rf.com

Pentagon confirms some NATO forces operating in Ukraine

12 April 2023 2:11 PM

According to leaked files, there are special forces from the US, UK, France, Latvia and Netherlands secretly operating in Ukraine.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Prince Harry. Photo: Wikimedia Commons/DoD News Features

Prince Harry, Elton John surprise court appearance in fight against Daily Mail

28 March 2023 11:16 AM

Prince Harry and singer Sir Elton John were among those at London’s High Court in a lawsuit against the Daily Mail's publisher.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Thabo Bester prison escape case returns to Bloemfontein Magistrates Court

Local

[WATCH] Meant To Be singer Bebe Rexha exits stage after phone hits her in face

Entertainment

[WATCH] 'Darth Vader' escorted from Ashes test match for being a pitch in-Vader

Sport

EWN Highlights

Mangaung metro flirting with dissolution after failure to pass R9.4bn budget

20 June 2023 3:32 PM

Case against Thabo Bester postponed to August

20 June 2023 3:13 PM

Green hydrogen handshake: SA to host prime ministers from Netherlands, Denmark

20 June 2023 2:55 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA