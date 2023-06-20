Gwamanda has 'nothing to fear' in light of FSCA investigation says spokesperson
Joburg Mayor spokesperson Mlimandlela Ndamase and Funzela Ngobeni, Joburg Caucus leader of ActionSA joined Clement Manyathela.
Johannesburg executive mayor Kabelo Gwamanda has 'nothing to fear' in light of the Financial Sector Conduct Authority investigation now underway into him and Ithemba Lama Afrika.
The FSCA on Monday confirmed it had launched an investigation into allegations of fraud levelled against Gwamanda.
Opposition parties in the Joburg council are accusing him of running a ponzi scheme in which investors lost money - the mayor refutes the claims.
After he was elected executive mayor, certain people went into his community, obviously with political motives and tried to drum up certain members of the community to come forward...or to provide information with regards to that particular failed venture.Mlimandlela Ndamase, Spokesperson - Joburg Mayor
He has communicated that some of those people have reached out to him to tell him that they have been approached by political players...Mlimandlela Ndamase, Spokesperson - Joburg Mayor
From where he sits, he has nothing to fear of the investigation...Mlimandlela Ndamase, Spokesperson - Joburg Mayor
So the Mayor didn't tell you how much money was collected through this venture and how much he made, asked Manyathela.
That's not information he has shared with us at this stage.Mlimandlela Ndamase, Spokesperson - Joburg Mayor
It’s understood the executive mayor did not register his business as required by the FSCA.
It is clear that you as journalists don't understand that at that time...certain burial schemes were excluded from that requirement.Mlimandlela Ndamase, Spokesperson - Joburg Mayor
Opposition parties want Gwamanda to step down with ActionSA calling for a motion of no confidence against the mayor.
RELATED: Is Joburg's new Mayor a fraudster? Is he even remotely qualified for the job?
Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.
Source : Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News
More from Local
More than 26 000 teen pregnancies recorded in KZN in 8 months
1254 of the pregnancies were girls aged 10 to 14.Read More
Trevor Noah pens podcast deal with Spotify
The weekly podcast will see the comedian deliver a 'unique take on the hottest and most captivating topics of the moment.'Read More
There’s a lot of misinformation being peddled about the NHI Bill - Phaahla
Health Minister Joe Phaahla was back in Parliament on Tuesday to brief the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) on the groundbreaking but contentious bill, that will pave the way for universal healthcare for all, paid for by the state.Read More
Connect Solutions is teaching coding skills to under-served individuals
Connect Solutions has launched a programme to help young people from under-served communities break into coding.Read More
TMPD & EMPD concerned over shortage of vehicles in their fleets
They say the major result of the lack of vehicles is that it makes them less effective to fight against crime.Read More
JHB businessman wins big on Lotto (and he didn't even have to buy a ticket)
An investigation by journalist Ray Joseph has revealed how businessman Petrus Sedibe has benefited from Lotto funding.Read More
Africa’s fountain of youth – a gold mine or a ticking time bomb?
According to the United Nations, by 2050, Africa will have the largest and youngest population.Read More
Malema calls for a youth unemployment stipend, could this work in South Africa?
EFF leader Julius Malema has called for the government to provide unemployed youth with a monthly stipend.Read More
What is to blame for Cape Town's floods – climate change or just a bad winter?
There are a few factors that play a role in the recent floods, says a Meteorologist.Read More
More from Politics
Ramaphosa's peace mission a waste of time, says political parties
They said the visit by Ramaphosa came at a bad time when both Russia and Ukraine have made it clear that they will continue fighting.Read More
Ukraine 'pauses' counteroffensive into Russian-occupied areas to rethink tactics
This pause does not signify the end of Ukraine’s counteroffensive, says reports.Read More
Ramaphosa wraps up mission in Ukraine: 'Putin does not want peace'
It was clear peace wouldn't be achieved, says Liubov Abravitova, Ukraine's ambassador to South Africa.Read More
The ANC is performing dismally, but a flawed opposition keeps it in power
The African National Congress has lost electoral support but remains dominant.Read More
MPs reject Malema's renewed call to move Parly to Tshwane
The relocation of Parliament to Tshwane had been on the agenda for years but no party had submitted a bill to legislate the move before EFF leader Julius Malema.Read More
Sacci urges govt to push investment in SA, outlines steps to build confidence
The Money Show interviews Alan Mukoki, CEO of the South African Chamber of Commerce and Industry.Read More
I didn't finish schooling: CoJ mayor Kabelo Gwamanda admits to not having matric
Last month, he was the subject of a Carte Blanche investigation, which revealed that his highest level of education was grade 10.Read More
Amnesty International suggests possible war crime in recent Israel-Gaza fighting
Amnesty International is calling on the International Criminal Court to investigate possible war crimes.Read More
US lawmakers call for SA's AGOA privileges to be revoked amid Russia stance
Lawmakers are calling on the White House to cut SA from the African Growth and Opportunity Act for perceived closeness to Russia.Read More
ConCourt ruling on suspension now irrelevant, says Mkhwebane
Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane wants the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) to make a finding against the Constitutional Court for failing to deliver judgment on the matter that was heard on an urgent basis in November 2022.Read More