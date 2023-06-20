



Clarence Ford interviews Annette Botha, Vox Weather Meteorologist.

If you live in Cape Town you might've had many 'what the hell' moments over the past few days as the flood gates opened, leaving many parts of the city underwater.

But have the floods been the result of climate change or just bad winter weather?

While floods are usual during this time of the year, Botha says that the rainfall is 'above normal'.

She adds that the floods cannot be pinned to one factor, however, there have been studies which have shown that climate change increases the chances of extreme events, such as floods.

According to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, a dry winter in the Mother City can be expected as the result of a warmer climate.

They do, however, note that we could see an increase in 'extreme' events.

Over the next week, Botha says we can expect less rainfall.

The ground is already extremely saturated coming into winter. Annette Botha, Meteorologist – Vox Weather

Our rivers are not coping with the increase in water. Annette Botha, Meteorologist – Vox Weather

It's still winter, so the rain is normal, but the amounts are above normal. Annette Botha, Meteorologist – Vox Weather

You can't just blame it on climate change, there's a few factors that play a role. Annette Botha, Meteorologist – Vox Weather

It seems like we're getting a break from the extreme rainfall and I'm grateful for that. Annette Botha, Meteorologist – Vox Weather

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : What is to blame for Cape Town's floods – climate change or just a bad winter?