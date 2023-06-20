Streaming issues? Report here
Clement Manyathela 1500 x 1500 2020 Clement Manyathela 1500 x 1500 2020
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
What is to blame for Cape Town's floods – climate change or just a bad winter? There are a few factors that play a role in the recent floods, says a Meteorologist. 20 June 2023 11:33 AM
Western Cape floods: 'The impact on farming WILL be substantial' The Western Cape has been experiencing ongoing heavy rains and floods, which are affecting farming. 20 June 2023 11:00 AM
Where will money to fix Rooiwal wastewater come from? Daily Maverick's Ferial Haffajee suggests a number of options for the government to cover the cost of the Rooiwal 'fix it' fund. 20 June 2023 10:23 AM
View all Local
Ramaphosa's peace mission a waste of time, says political parties They said the visit by Ramaphosa came at a bad time when both Russia and Ukraine have made it clear that they will continue fighti... 19 June 2023 5:02 PM
Ukraine 'pauses' counteroffensive into Russian-occupied areas to rethink tactics This pause does not signify the end of Ukraine’s counteroffensive, says reports. 19 June 2023 10:46 AM
Ramaphosa wraps up mission in Ukraine: 'Putin does not want peace' It was clear peace wouldn't be achieved, says Liubov Abravitova, Ukraine's ambassador to South Africa. 19 June 2023 9:43 AM
View all Politics
People are experiencing huge delays with UIF: 'It is incredibly disheartening' Some people relying on unemployment insurance are facing massive delays. 20 June 2023 6:20 AM
How does an amateur athlete make money? Bruce Fordyce opens up about his career Legendary South African road runner, Bruce Fordyce reveals how his personal finance decisions have shaped his financial future. 19 June 2023 8:21 PM
Are you using the best available wall charger to recharge your devices? With Stage 8 loadshedding looming, having all your mobile gadgets and devices fully charged has never been more important. 19 June 2023 7:27 PM
View all Business
[WATCH] WILD!! Son stabs father's car tires to avoid football practice The father discovered that his son had uploaded the video to YouTube. 20 June 2023 10:11 AM
Screen time for toddlers: 'Think about what is happening to your child’s brain' Screen time affects how children develop, says James Van Der Walt, a clinical psychologist. 20 June 2023 7:21 AM
[PICS] 'Louis Vuitton' dupe makes world's smallest microscopic bag, 'lil' Louis' MSCHF art collective released a limited faux 'Louis Vuitton' AKA, 'lil' Louis' handbag that's sold with a microscope. 19 June 2023 2:28 PM
View all Lifestyle
[WATCH] 'Darth Vader' escorted from Ashes test match for being a pitch in-Vader Adam Gilchrist reports on trending world news including 'Darth Vader' being ejected from Edgbaston Cricket Ground on Sunday. 20 June 2023 8:58 AM
[PICS] Team SA flying the flag high at the Special Olympics World Games Goodluck to Team SA at the Special Olympics World Games! 19 June 2023 1:33 PM
[WATCH] Drink up the music. Charge the glass!! Peter Drury joins Sky Sports It was announced on Saturday that Martin Tyler is leaving Sky Sports after 33 years. 19 June 2023 11:18 AM
View all Sport
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry dubbed 'grifters' for faking Spotify podcast Industry sources claim the Duchess got staff to do chats with guests then had audio of her voice edited into final episodes. 20 June 2023 10:55 AM
[WATCH] Meant To Be singer Bebe Rexha exits stage after phone hits her in face Pop singer Bebe Rexha was performing in New York when a fan threw a phone at her. 20 June 2023 9:08 AM
Happy 56th birthday, Nicole Kidman! Here are the movies that made her iconic Nicole Kidman turns 56 years old today, so we take a look at the movies that made her iconic. 20 June 2023 8:18 AM
View all Entertainment
Canada has had over 2000 wildfires this year – here’s what is causing them Experts caution that climate change and human activities will likely make wildfire seasons like this normal in the future. 20 June 2023 10:44 AM
Boys wear skirts to school in protest of ‘no shorts’ policy during heatwave Suns out, skirts out! The current heatwave in Wales has prompted more teenage boys to wear skirts to school following a 'no shorts... 19 June 2023 12:58 PM
African leaders end visits to Ukraine, Russia with no deal to end war President Cyril Ramaphosa on Saturday presented a 10-point plan to his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin without any invited Sout... 18 June 2023 10:08 AM
View all World
Celebrating Youth Day with our Gen Z’s Clement Manyathela speaks to anti-racism activist and LLB student Zulaikha Patel. 16 June 2023 1:04 PM
Ugandans avoiding HIV clinics in fear of draconian anti-LGBTQ laws Uganda has recently introduced one of the harshest anti-LGBTQ laws in the world, and it is already having serious consequences. 9 June 2023 3:44 PM
Risk Management and Regional Trade in Africa By properly addressing risks and promoting regional trade, Africa can strive towards sustained economic growth and development. 8 June 2023 11:45 AM
View all Africa
The ANC is performing dismally, but a flawed opposition keeps it in power The African National Congress has lost electoral support but remains dominant. 19 June 2023 8:19 AM
If your insurer has a beef with your spouse, YOUR cover could be affected Who knew? Wendy Knowler relates the experience of one very unhappy Outsurance client. 15 June 2023 8:12 PM
MANDY WIENER: A missed opportunity as apartheid perpetrators die off Time is running out for the National Prosecuting Authority to hold those responsible for atrocities to account. 15 June 2023 6:25 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Western Cape floods: 'The impact on farming WILL be substantial'

20 June 2023 11:00 AM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Farming
Flooding
Western Cape floods
agricultural sector

The Western Cape has been experiencing ongoing heavy rains and floods, which are affecting farming.

Africa Melane speaks with Jannie Strydom, Chief Executive Officer of Agri Western Cape.

The significant rain and flooding in the Western Cape has led to be a positive rise in dam levels, but also has had a negative impact on the agricultural sector.

Strydom says the citrus industry is taking particular strain as not even 50% of the harvest is completed yet and the weather is making it challenging to continue.

It is not only the harvest of different crops that is being impacted but also the ability to transport these crops, which could impact the quality of the produce.

He adds there is likely to be damage and loss of infrastructure which will be a huge cost to farmers.

However, he says that it is too early to estimate what the cost of this is likely to be and they will assess the damage when things settle.

We all know once quality has been impacted the price will also be negatively affected.

Jannie Strydom, Chief Executive Officer - Agri Western Cape
Flooding in Stellenbosch, Western Cape. Picture: Picture: Kayleen Morgan/Eyewitness News
Flooding in Stellenbosch, Western Cape. Picture: Picture: Kayleen Morgan/Eyewitness News

It is a great concern, and the impact will be substantial, I have got no doubt about that.

Jannie Strydom, Chief Executive Officer - Agri Western Cape

Listen to the interview above for more.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Western Cape floods: 'The impact on farming WILL be substantial'




20 June 2023 11:00 AM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Farming
Flooding
Western Cape floods
agricultural sector

More from Local

A bridge at Coetzenberg in Stellenbosch in the Western Cape on 14 June 2023 after bouts of heavy rain and wind continue to thrash the province. Picture: Liezl Rabie/Supplied

What is to blame for Cape Town's floods – climate change or just a bad winter?

20 June 2023 11:33 AM

There are a few factors that play a role in the recent floods, says a Meteorologist.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The president inspected the Rooiwal Wastewater Treatment plant, which has been unable to supply clean running water to households for decades. Picture: @ewnreporter

Where will money to fix Rooiwal wastewater come from?

20 June 2023 10:23 AM

Daily Maverick's Ferial Haffajee suggests a number of options for the government to cover the cost of the Rooiwal 'fix it' fund.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image of copper cable confiscated by the City of Cape Town @CityofCT

Copper cables (worth R8m) from various SOEs found buried in scrap dealer's yard

20 June 2023 9:51 AM

If the copper has been smuggled out in another way, then a ban on the export of copper is of no consequence, says Donald MacKay.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Oscar Mabuyane briefing the media on 6 May 2022 in East London at the ICC. Picture: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News

Mabuyane judgment to halt SIU probe over UFH qualifications saga to be delivered

20 June 2023 8:06 AM

The urgent application filed by the Eastern Cape Premier seeks to stop the SIU's investigation into his admittance into the University of Fort Hare master’s programme and qualifications and be declared unlawful.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Convicted murderer and rapist Thabo Bester made a virtual appearance in the the Bloemfontein Magistrate's Court via Kgosi Mampuru Prison on 16 May 2023. Picture: Katlego Jiyane/Eyewitness News

Thabo Bester prison escape case returns to Bloemfontein Magistrates Court

20 June 2023 7:08 AM

Bester and Dr Nandipha Maguduma are expected to appear in the magistrates court virtually, while their seven co-accused will appear in person.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© sifotography/123rf.com

People are experiencing huge delays with UIF: 'It is incredibly disheartening'

20 June 2023 6:20 AM

Some people relying on unemployment insurance are facing massive delays.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Former state security minister and African National Congress (ANC) MP Bongani Bongo, his brother, Sipho Bongo, and 15 others appeared in the Nelspruit Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on 19 June 2023 in a corruption case which centres on a dodgy R74 million land deal. dating back to 2011. Picture: Bernadette Wicks/Eyewitness News

First witness to take stand in Bongani Bongo & accused alleged land graft case

20 June 2023 6:03 AM

The case, implicating Bongo and 16 others, centres around dodgy deals to purchase land for housing in two Mpumalanga municipalities.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine, President Cyril Ramaphosa and President Hichilema of Zambia addressed the media at Mariinsky Palace in Kyiv on Friday 16 June 2023. Picture: GCIS.

Russia-Ukraine peace talks: 'It is hugely doubtful this will achieve anything'

19 June 2023 4:28 PM

President Cyril Ramaphosa recently went on a peace mission to Russia and Ukraine amid the ongoing war.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A severe backlog has been created at the Germiston Pathology Lab following a strike by forensic workers over pay disputes. Picture: Reinart Toerien/EWN

Toxicology backlog continues to pile up in SA forensic laboratories

19 June 2023 3:54 PM

Responding to a parliamentary question in February Health Minister, Joe Phaahla, revealed there are close to 36,000 outstanding toxicology reports at the country’s three forensic labs in Cape Town, Durban, and Pretoria.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: © antonmedvedev/123rf.com

What is needed to transform South Africa's agricultural sector?

19 June 2023 3:20 PM

The agricultural sector plays an important role in South Africa’s economy and providing food security.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Thabo Bester prison escape case returns to Bloemfontein Magistrates Court

Local

[WATCH] Meant To Be singer Bebe Rexha exits stage after phone hits her in face

Entertainment

[WATCH] 'Darth Vader' escorted from Ashes test match for being a pitch in-Vader

Sport

EWN Highlights

Mangaung metro flirting with dissolution after failure to pass R9.4bn budget

20 June 2023 3:32 PM

Case against Thabo Bester postponed to August

20 June 2023 3:13 PM

Green hydrogen handshake: SA to host prime ministers from Netherlands, Denmark

20 June 2023 2:55 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA