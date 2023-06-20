Malema calls for a youth unemployment stipend, could this work in South Africa?
Clarence Ford speaks with Ravi Naidoo, CEO of Youth Employment Services.
Malema is calling for graduates and matriculants who are unemployed to receive R1000 per month from the government while they are job hunting.
Naidoo says this could be a good idea, but it would need to be structured properly.
I think there is a need for an intervention that will help youth get into employment.Ravi Naidoo, CEO - Youth Employment Services
He says firstly it would need to be clear who gets the grant, as this will greatly impact how sustainable this is.
For example, he says that only around 6% of university graduates are unemployed, so it would not be too difficult to provide them with the stipend.
That is about 15 000 people out of 250 000 a year.Ravi Naidoo, CEO - Youth Employment Services
However, if you extend the grant to unemployed youths with a matric or technical qualification outside of university, it would cost South Africa billions of rand.
In addition to this, he says that the grant would need to be structured in a way that directly links to employment, rather than just being a monthly income grant, in order for it to be sustainable.
It has got to be a very well monitored programme because there are so many ways you could scam the system.Ravi Naidoo, CEO - Youth Employment Services
