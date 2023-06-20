Basha Uhuru Freedom Festival kicks off in Joburg this week
Bongani Bingwa speaks to Constitution Hill CEO, Dawn Robertson ahead of the festival.
The highly anticipated creative Basha Uhuru Freedom Festival returns to Johannesburg’s Constitution Hill this week.
The annual youth festival will host a Creative Week from 21 to 23 June, while the Sounds of Freedom Music Festival takes place on 24 June.
For the last 10 years, the festival has brought Gauteng’s youth together for a week of celebration, says Robertson.
[The festival] started out as a celebration of our freedoms that we have today and the role that the youth of 1976 played in getting us that and it grew into a space for music and creatives.Dawn Robertson, CEO – Constitution Hill
Creative Week includes networking sessions, workshops, training programmes, music programmes, and many more.
The music festival is another favourite and this year’s jam-packed line-up will not disappoint.
Attendees can look forward to the likes of DJ Zinhle, Kwesta, Samthing Soweto, Shekhinah, Thando Nje, Sol Phenduka, and many more.
Tickets to the Basha Uhuru Freedom Festival are still available on Webtickets here.
Scroll above to listen to the discussion.
More from Lifestyle
World of work: How to deal with a 'quiet promotion' with no raise
When organisations are trying to save money, they may start giving employees ‘quiet promotions’ without the raise.Read More
Miss SA finalist accused of bullying withdraws from pageant
Levern José, from the Northern Cape, was called out on Twitter for allegedly being a bully in high school.Read More
Africa’s fountain of youth – a gold mine or a ticking time bomb?
According to the United Nations, by 2050, Africa will have the largest and youngest population.Read More
[WATCH] WILD!! Son stabs father's car tires to avoid football practice
The father discovered that his son had uploaded the video to YouTube.Read More
Screen time for toddlers: 'Think about what is happening to your child’s brain'
Screen time affects how children develop, says James Van Der Walt, a clinical psychologist.Read More
[PICS] 'Louis Vuitton' dupe makes world's smallest microscopic bag, 'lil' Louis'
MSCHF art collective released a limited faux 'Louis Vuitton' AKA, 'lil' Louis' handbag that's sold with a microscope.Read More
Derek Watts speaks on his health: 'Sepsis flattened me but we're getting there'
Carte Blanche’s Derek Watts recently announced he would be taking some time away from the show to focus on his cancer recovery.Read More
‘Shaka iLembe’ highlights the importance of telling authentic African stories
The highly anticipated drama series has finally debuted and we can't get enough.Read More
[WATCH] Drink up the music. Charge the glass!! Peter Drury joins Sky Sports
It was announced on Saturday that Martin Tyler is leaving Sky Sports after 33 years.Read More
More from Entertainment
Trevor Noah pens podcast deal with Spotify
The weekly podcast will see the comedian deliver a 'unique take on the hottest and most captivating topics of the moment.'Read More
Siya Kolisi's documentary wins prized award as Americans vote it #1
The documentary about Siya’s life played at the Tribeca Film Festival and was voted number one by an American audience.Read More
Miss England pageant debates bringing back its swimwear round after 20-year ban
Barbara Friedman reports on the day's online trends, including Miss England bringing back its swimwear round.Read More
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry dubbed 'grifters' for faking Spotify podcast
Industry sources claim the Duchess got staff to do chats with guests then had audio of her voice edited into final episodes.Read More
[WATCH] Meant To Be singer Bebe Rexha exits stage after phone hits her in face
Pop singer Bebe Rexha was performing in New York when a fan threw a phone at her.Read More
Happy 56th birthday, Nicole Kidman! Here are the movies that made her iconic
Nicole Kidman turns 56 years old today, so we take a look at the movies that made her iconic.Read More
Happy 74th birthday, Lionel Richie!
Celebrate Lionel Richie's top 10 hits; they'll have you dancing ‘all night long’.Read More
‘Shaka iLembe’ highlights the importance of telling authentic African stories
The highly anticipated drama series has finally debuted and we can't get enough.Read More
[WATCH] Kourtney Kardashian announces pregnancy at Travis Barker's Blink-182 gig
Kourtney Kardashian is pregnant! Watch how she announced it to her drummer husband, Travis Barker.Read More