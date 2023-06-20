Basha Uhuru Freedom Festival kicks off in Joburg this week





Bongani Bingwa speaks to Constitution Hill CEO, Dawn Robertson ahead of the festival.

The highly anticipated creative Basha Uhuru Freedom Festival returns to Johannesburg’s Constitution Hill this week.

The annual youth festival will host a Creative Week from 21 to 23 June, while the Sounds of Freedom Music Festival takes place on 24 June.

For the last 10 years, the festival has brought Gauteng’s youth together for a week of celebration, says Robertson.

[The festival] started out as a celebration of our freedoms that we have today and the role that the youth of 1976 played in getting us that and it grew into a space for music and creatives. Dawn Robertson, CEO – Constitution Hill

Creative Week includes networking sessions, workshops, training programmes, music programmes, and many more.

The music festival is another favourite and this year’s jam-packed line-up will not disappoint.

Attendees can look forward to the likes of DJ Zinhle, Kwesta, Samthing Soweto, Shekhinah, Thando Nje, Sol Phenduka, and many more.

Tickets to the Basha Uhuru Freedom Festival are still available on Webtickets here.

Scroll above to listen to the discussion.