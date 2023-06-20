



Siya Kolisi does it again!!!

The rugby captain stole the hearts of Americans with his documentary, ‘Rise: The Siya Kolisi Story' which is a documentary based on Siya’s life.

The documentary, directed by Tebogo Malope highlights Kolisi as the first black South African rugby captain who against all odds led the South African national team to win the 2019 World Cup Rugby tournament and in turn united the country.

The film hit DStv earlier this year and was screened this past week at a popular film festival in Tribeca where an American audience voted it the number one film at the festival.

Catch the trailer below to see why.

Fans are wishing Kolisi congrats for this win!

Kolisi's wife Rachel gave fans a sneak peek into her trip to New York as she went to see the "sold out" film - supporting her husbae, we love to see it!

Here's to Siya Kolisi - continuing to Rise and shine as a rugby legend!

This article first appeared on KFM : Siya Kolisi's documentary wins prized award as Americans vote it #1