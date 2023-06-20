Trevor Noah pens podcast deal with Spotify





"It’s really exciting to be joining Spotify on a fun new adventure" said the comedian of his new project.

He's currently enjoying performing sell-out shows in his adopted home of the United States, but Trevor Noah is proving there's no rest for the wicked as news of his latest venture broke today (Tuesday).

Mzansi's own funnyman has signed a deal with Spotify for a weekly podcast.

Launching later this year, the series will also feature "in-depth and freewheeling conversations" between Trevor and some of the biggest and most influential names in the world.

It’s really exciting to be joining Spotify on a fun new adventure where we’ll engage in interesting and meaningful conversations with some of the world’s most fascinating people. Trevor Noah

We’ll also probably fix every single issue humankind has ever faced so you definitely want to join us for every episode. Trevor Noah

We are excited to collaborate with Trevor to create an original podcast that seamlessly combines his unique humour, insightful commentary, and consummate interview skills on a global scale. Julie McNamara, VP, Head of Global Podcast Studios, - Spotify

Trevor revealed this news during a conversation with Spotify co-founder and CEO Daniel Ek at Spotify Beach from the Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity in France.

The funnyman, TV presenter and best-selling author is next due back on home soil when his 'Off The Record Tour' arrives in Cape Town.

