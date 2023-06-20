More than 26 000 teen pregnancies recorded in KZN in 8 months





Africa Melane interviews Karabo Ozah, Director at the Centre for Child Law at the University of Pretoria.

The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Health has recorded 26 515 teenage pregnancies within the past eight months.

They add that 1254 of the pregnancies were girls aged 10 to 14.

KwaZulu-Natal Health MEC Nomagugu Simelane has referred to this as a 'disgrace' and has encouraged parents to have a more hands-on approach to raising their children.

Over 26 000 teenage pregnancies recorded in KZN between April and December last year.

RELATED: The damaging effect adolescent pregnancy has on girls and society

According to the law, if you're under the age of 12, under no circumstance can you give your consent, therefore making any sexual interaction rape and sexual assault.

Ozah says that the teen pregnancy crisis that we're facing comes down to a lack of implementation of laws that are meant to protect our children.

She adds that in many communities, having conversations about safe sex is still taboo, which could result in children not feeling safe enough to report any incidents of assault, or know what to do in order to protect themselves.

Ozah says that families have the responsibility to protect, inform and support their children.

She highlights that if you are aware of someone that is a victim of sexual violence and choose to withhold that information, you too could face legal implications.

If you or someone you know is a victim of sexual assault, click here, or report it to the police.

RELATED: Four FREE and low-cost counselling facilities in Cape Town

We don't enable a safe space to have conversations about these things, but when the repercussions come, then we put our hands on the head. Karabo Ozah, Director at the Centre for Child Law – University of Pretoria

As parents we must be vigilant. Karabo Ozah, Director at the Centre for Child Law – University of Pretoria

There shouldn't be a way of trying to hide it or trying to shame children. Karabo Ozah, Director at the Centre for Child Law – University of Pretoria

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.