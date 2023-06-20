Miss SA finalist accused of bullying withdraws from pageant
Top 12 Miss South Africa finalist Levern José has pulled out of this year’s pageant.
Her withdrawal from the competition comes in the wake of her being accused of having been a high school bully in her younger years. Following the allegations, pageant organisers have issued a statement indicating that José will no longer be participating in the competition.
The Miss South Africa organisation does not condone bullying of any kind. We accept Levern’s decision to pull out of the competition and respect her for owning her truth and focusing on her healing.Miss South Africa organisers
José last week issued a statement addressing the bullying allegations stating that she herself had been a victim of bullying.
If my actions in protecting myself caused harm to anyone, I offer my sincere apologies. The pain of being a target has left an indelible mark on my heart, and I would never intentionally cause hurt or contribute to someone else’s suffering.Levern José, Miss SA finalist
The now former Miss South Africa contestant has subsequently set her Twitter account settings to private.
The Miss South Africa organisation stated that it supported her decision to end her participation in the competition and that José had been provided with counselling through its mental health partner, the South African Depression and Anxiety Group (SADAG).
This article first appeared on 947 : Miss SA finalist accused of bullying withdraws from pageant
