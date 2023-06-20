World of work: How to deal with a 'quiet promotion' with no raise





Clement Manyathela speaks with Anja van Beek, HR Expert and Executive Coach.

If you are a skilled and hard-working employee, you may find you start getting trusted with more and more responsibilities.

However, the increased workload does not always come with a salary to match or any formal announcement.

This is called a ‘quiet promotion’, where an employee gains all the responsibilities of a new role, without the benefits.

While some may say this is good for a person’s professional growth, it can have negative consequences on the employee.

Van Beek says that in the current work environments, it is not unreasonable or unexpected that a person is sometimes expected to take on more work, but transparency around this is important.

She adds that things are difficult in South Africa with our high unemployment rate and so in these situations, it can be valuable to just have a conversation with your employer about changes to your role.

Remember that recognition and reward does not necessarily always mean more money. Anja van Beek, HR Expert and Executive Coach

Have the courage to speak up and to share your reality with your managers. Anja van Beek, HR Expert and Executive Coach

