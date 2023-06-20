Streaming issues? Report here
The Aubrey Masango Show
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
BOOK REVIEW: Four key principles to ensure your business grows

20 June 2023 8:17 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
book review
small business
business books
scaling
Glynis Hyslop

Scaling Up is written by Verne Harnish, who is "one of the smartest people in the world" in Bruce Whitfield's estimation.

Bruce Whitfield discusses "Scaling Up" with Glynis Hyslop, MD of events company The Forum and founder of the Turbine Art Fair.

- Why do some businesses succeed, while so many others fail?

- Verne Harnish's "Scaling Up" focuses on the four major principles that can make your business grow

Related story: How to turn good ideas into great ideas and scale them

© peopleimages12/123rf.com
© peopleimages12/123rf.com

Every week The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews the author or reviewer of a new or trending business book.

This week Whitfield talked toGlynis Hyslop, MD of events and conferencing company The Forum and founder of the Turbine Art Fair (TAF).

She reviews"Scaling Up: How a Few Companies Make It...and Why the Rest Don't".

RELATED: BOOK REVIEW: How to use digital marketing to help your business thrive in SA

It's written by Verne Harnish and is the latest in his Rockefeller Habits series

Whitfield describes Harnish - founder of the Entrepreneurs' Organization - as "one of the smartest people in the world".

I found it interesting because it talks about how to grow your company... It's actually a blueprint for growth... and obviously being closed for two years (as an events company during COVID), you have to reimagine and relook at everything in your business.

Glynis Hyslop, Founder - Turbine Art Fair

It's a lovely, simple book that puts things in perspective, simplifies the process, gives you some underlying principles, gives you some great case studies...

Glynis Hyslop, Founder - Turbine Art Fair

If I'd implemented everything in the book, we might be really, really successful!

Glynis Hyslop, Founder - Turbine Art Fair

He talks about people, your strategy and of course execution... and the one that we probably all ignore, cash. He takes those four principles and breaks them further down, and gives you a way of implementing them simply in your business.

Glynis Hyslop, Founder - Turbine Art Fair

You also have to have the right people with the right attitude... In the events business it's even more crucial because we interact so much with people.

Glynis Hyslop, Founder - Turbine Art Fair

Description on Amazon:

It’s been over a decade since Verne Harnish’s best-selling book Mastering the Rockefeller Habits was first released.

Scaling Up (Rockefeller Habits 2.0) is the first major revision of this business classic which details practical tools and techniques for building an industry-dominating business.

This book is written so everyone ― from frontline employees to senior executives ― can get aligned in contributing to the growth of a firm.

Scaling Up focuses on the four major decision areas every company must get right: People, Strategy, Execution, and Cash.

The book includes a series of new one-page tools including the updated One-Page Strategic Plan and the Rockefeller Habits ChecklistTM, which more than 40,000 firms around the globe have used to scale their companies successfully ― many to $10 million, $100 million, and $1 billion and beyond – while enjoying the climb!

Scroll up to listen to the review


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : BOOK REVIEW: Four key principles to ensure your business grows




