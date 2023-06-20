Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020 Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Study confirms SAns among world's worst drivers so why no compulsory insurance? The study by 'Compare the Market Australia' highlights the need for comprehensive and compulsory motor insurance in South Africa,... 20 June 2023 9:22 PM
Dutch and Danish PMs help to launch SA's $1bn Green Hydrogen Fund The Prime Ministers of Denmark and the Netherlands met President Cyril Ramaphosa in Pretoria, where the Fund was launched. 20 June 2023 7:39 PM
Midday Report Express: Bester's lawyers withdraw from case Mandy Wiener and the team continue to unpack all the news that makes headlines. 20 June 2023 4:40 PM
View all Local
Gwamanda has 'nothing to fear' in light of FSCA investigation says spokesperson The FSCA has confirmed the investigation into iThemba Lama Afrika and City of Joburg mayor Kabelo Gwamanda. 20 June 2023 12:25 PM
Ramaphosa's peace mission a waste of time, says political parties They said the visit by Ramaphosa came at a bad time when both Russia and Ukraine have made it clear that they will continue fighti... 19 June 2023 5:02 PM
Ukraine 'pauses' counteroffensive into Russian-occupied areas to rethink tactics This pause does not signify the end of Ukraine’s counteroffensive, says reports. 19 June 2023 10:46 AM
View all Politics
BOOK REVIEW: Four key principles to ensure your business grows Scaling Up is written by Verne Harnish, who is "one of the smartest people in the world" in Bruce Whitfield's estimation. 20 June 2023 8:17 PM
People are experiencing huge delays with UIF: 'It is incredibly disheartening' Some people relying on unemployment insurance are facing massive delays. 20 June 2023 6:20 AM
How does an amateur athlete make money? Bruce Fordyce opens up about his career Legendary South African road runner, Bruce Fordyce reveals how his personal finance decisions have shaped his financial future. 19 June 2023 8:21 PM
View all Business
Award winning Numa Medical Aesthetics founder shares her entrepreneurship story Dr Lungile Mhlongo has won a Forty Under 40 Africa award in the beauty and lifestyle category and Top 16 Youth-Owned Brands award. 20 June 2023 5:25 PM
World of work: How to deal with a 'quiet promotion' with no raise When organisations are trying to save money, they may start giving employees ‘quiet promotions’ without the raise. 20 June 2023 3:26 PM
Miss SA finalist accused of bullying withdraws from pageant Levern José, from the Northern Cape, was called out on Twitter for allegedly being a bully in high school. 20 June 2023 2:36 PM
View all Lifestyle
SA tennis star Donald Ramphadi opens up about becoming a French Open champion The quad player became the first South African in both able-bodied and wheelchair category to win at Roland Garros since David Ada... 20 June 2023 8:31 PM
Royal AM reject FIFA ruling regarding Serbian striker Samir Nurkovic's claims The Serbian reported the KZN side to the global governing body after he was fired in October 2022, just two months into a two-year... 20 June 2023 8:13 PM
'I have mixed feelings about the future of Maritzburg' - chairman Farouk Kadodia Maritzburg United were relegated after 15 years in the Premiership. 20 June 2023 5:48 PM
View all Sport
Trevor Noah pens podcast deal with Spotify The weekly podcast will see the comedian deliver a 'unique take on the hottest and most captivating topics of the moment.' 20 June 2023 2:23 PM
Siya Kolisi's documentary wins prized award as Americans vote it #1 The documentary about Siya’s life played at the Tribeca Film Festival and was voted number one by an American audience. 20 June 2023 1:48 PM
Basha Uhuru Freedom Festival kicks off in Joburg this week The Basha Uhuru Freedom Festival is jam-packed with fun and inspiring activations and live music to commemorate Youth Month. 20 June 2023 12:47 PM
View all Entertainment
Russian opposition leader could face 30 years in prison for 'extremism' Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, a known critic of Vladimir Putin, could face decades in prison as a new trial begins. 20 June 2023 12:55 PM
Canada has had over 2000 wildfires this year – here’s what is causing them Experts caution that climate change and human activities will likely make wildfire seasons like this normal in the future. 20 June 2023 10:44 AM
Boys wear skirts to school in protest of ‘no shorts’ policy during heatwave Suns out, skirts out! The current heatwave in Wales has prompted more teenage boys to wear skirts to school following a 'no shorts... 19 June 2023 12:58 PM
View all World
Celebrating Youth Day with our Gen Z’s Clement Manyathela speaks to anti-racism activist and LLB student Zulaikha Patel. 16 June 2023 1:04 PM
Ugandans avoiding HIV clinics in fear of draconian anti-LGBTQ laws Uganda has recently introduced one of the harshest anti-LGBTQ laws in the world, and it is already having serious consequences. 9 June 2023 3:44 PM
Risk Management and Regional Trade in Africa By properly addressing risks and promoting regional trade, Africa can strive towards sustained economic growth and development. 8 June 2023 11:45 AM
View all Africa
The ANC is performing dismally, but a flawed opposition keeps it in power The African National Congress has lost electoral support but remains dominant. 19 June 2023 8:19 AM
If your insurer has a beef with your spouse, YOUR cover could be affected Who knew? Wendy Knowler relates the experience of one very unhappy Outsurance client. 15 June 2023 8:12 PM
MANDY WIENER: A missed opportunity as apartheid perpetrators die off Time is running out for the National Prosecuting Authority to hold those responsible for atrocities to account. 15 June 2023 6:25 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Local

Dutch and Danish PMs help to launch SA's $1bn Green Hydrogen Fund

20 June 2023 7:39 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Denmark
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Netherlands
Green energy
Kevin Anderson
Industrial Development Corporation
coal emissions
Just Energy Transition
green hydrogen

The Prime Ministers of Denmark and the Netherlands met President Cyril Ramaphosa in Pretoria, where the Fund was launched.

Bruce Whitfield interviews Andrew Johnstone, CEO of Climate Fund Managers.

- South Africa has launched its Green Hydrogen Fund with the support of the Dutch and Danish governments

- The aim of the $1 billion Fund is to back green hydrogen projects in South Africa

Government has announced the launch of South Africa's Green Hydrogen Fund, to mobilise investment in green hydrogen projects.

The intention is to raise $1 billion (over R18 billion) for the SA-H2 Fund.

Africa wants to build a hydrogen economy. © scharfsinn86/123rf.com
Africa wants to build a hydrogen economy. © scharfsinn86/123rf.com

The announcement came during a joint working visit by two visiting Heads of State - Prime Minister Mark Rutte of the Netherlands and Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen of Denmark.

Other strategic partners include the Development Bank of Southern Africa (DBSA), the Industrial Development Corporation of South Africa (IDC) and Sanlam Ltd.

Climate Fund Managers B.V. is the fund manager for Climate Investor One; an innovative approach to infrastructure financing designed to accelerate the delivery of renewable energy projects in emerging markets.

It has offices in Cape Town and in the The Hague in the Netherlands.

The Memorandum of Understanding in the field of green Hydrogen between SA and the Netherlands was signed by Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte and acting Minister of Electricity Mondli Gungubele on 20 June 2023. Image: @PresidencyZA
The Memorandum of Understanding in the field of green Hydrogen between SA and the Netherlands was signed by Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte and acting Minister of Electricity Mondli Gungubele on 20 June 2023. Image: @PresidencyZA

Bruce Whitfield interviews Andrew Johnstone, CEO of Climate Fund Managers B.V. (CFM).

CFM is the the fund manager for Climate Investor One, "an innovative approach to infrastructure financing designed to accelerate the delivery of renewable energy projects in emerging markets".

Johnstone says South Africa's new fund is made possible through blended finance, which he describes as a "new technology of mobilising capital".

Blended finance, technically, is the use of public sector finance to mobilise private sector capital, at scale. Here you've got a a range of governments, development finance institutions in the form of DBSA and IDC, private sector individuals and institutions like Sanlam.

Andrew Johnstone, CEO - Climate Fund Managers

Johnstone emphasizes that there is full transparency provided by these public-private partnerships (PPPs).

So one can see what role the parties are playing, where do the rands and cents flow to, what the application is and, importantly, what the investment proceeds get used for.

Andrew Johnstone, CEO - Climate Fund Managers

He notes that partnerships like these are also important as they serve as a "belief bridge".

"If they have done it we can also do it" is the belief it helps create, he says.

You can see that in South Africa, with its renewable energy programme which started with one or two projects and has manifested in the entire industry off the bow wave created by the early movers...

Andrew Johnstone, CEO - Climate Fund Managers

...and that's what this fund is going to be. In and of itself the $1 billion is significant only because of its catalytic effect. Ultimately we need $250 billion to finance the Jet-P programme, but this first $1 billion is quite important by virtue of its existence and... the nature of the participants which actually link countries and financing institutions and operating parties.

Andrew Johnstone, CEO - Climate Fund Managers

Click here to read the joint statement released on the SA-H2 Fund.

Scroll up to hear more about green hydrogen and the SA-H2 Fund


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Dutch and Danish PMs help to launch SA's $1bn Green Hydrogen Fund




20 June 2023 7:39 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Denmark
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Netherlands
Green energy
Kevin Anderson
Industrial Development Corporation
coal emissions
Just Energy Transition
green hydrogen

More from Business

@ dmitrydemidovich/123rf.com

Small business owner? Discount strategically for a win-win, NOT to lose money

20 June 2023 11:09 PM

Valuable advice on creating a win-win with your discounting strategy from Anton Resse, Strategic Head for SME Support at Fetola Consulting.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ stockbroker/123rf.com

Study confirms SAns among world's worst drivers so why no compulsory insurance?

20 June 2023 9:22 PM

The study by 'Compare the Market Australia' highlights the need for comprehensive and compulsory motor insurance in South Africa, says Ami Sure's Christelle Colman.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© peopleimages12/123rf.com

BOOK REVIEW: Four key principles to ensure your business grows

20 June 2023 8:17 PM

Scaling Up is written by Verne Harnish, who is "one of the smartest people in the world" in Bruce Whitfield's estimation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© sifotography/123rf.com

People are experiencing huge delays with UIF: 'It is incredibly disheartening'

20 June 2023 6:20 AM

Some people relying on unemployment insurance are facing massive delays.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Nine times Comrades Marathon winner Bruce Fordyce.

How does an amateur athlete make money? Bruce Fordyce opens up about his career

19 June 2023 8:21 PM

Legendary South African road runner, Bruce Fordyce reveals how his personal finance decisions have shaped his financial future.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Wall charger: Image: 123rf

Are you using the best available wall charger to recharge your devices?

19 June 2023 7:27 PM

With Stage 8 loadshedding looming, having all your mobile gadgets and devices fully charged has never been more important.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The matter was first taken up by the commission in 2015 insisting that the companies colluded to fix the deposit price of the LPG cylinders to first time buyers. Picture : Pixabay

WC gas shortage (seemingly) averted, despite importer terminating its contract

19 June 2023 7:20 PM

Importer and distributor, Vita Gas has pulled out of its contract with Sunrise Energy Terminal in Saldanha Bay over an ongoing legal dispute.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© rolffimages/123rf.com

US and China pledge to stabilise sour relationship following high-level talks

19 June 2023 7:02 PM

U.S Secretary of State, Anthony Blinken visited Beijing where he met Chinese president, Xi Jinping.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: © antonmedvedev/123rf.com

What is needed to transform South Africa's agricultural sector?

19 June 2023 3:20 PM

The agricultural sector plays an important role in South Africa’s economy and providing food security.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

President Cyril Ramaphosa with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin at a BRICS Summit. Picture: GCIS

[LISTEN] AGOA explainer: How important is this to South Africa?

19 June 2023 1:15 PM

South Africa’s place in the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) could be under threat due to our relationship with Russia.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Local

@ stockbroker/123rf.com

Study confirms SAns among world's worst drivers so why no compulsory insurance?

20 June 2023 9:22 PM

The study by 'Compare the Market Australia' highlights the need for comprehensive and compulsory motor insurance in South Africa, says Ami Sure's Christelle Colman.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Convicted murderer and rapist Thabo Bester makes his first appearance in the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court on 14 April 2023. Bester was re-arrested after escaping from Mangaung Correctional Centre in May 2022. Picture: Katlego Jiyane/Eyewitness News

Midday Report Express: Bester's lawyers withdraw from case

20 June 2023 4:40 PM

Mandy Wiener and the team continue to unpack all the news that makes headlines.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Police van. Picture: Winnie Theletsane/EWN.

Motorists warned to avoid N14 as Diepsloot residents protest

20 June 2023 4:12 PM

The demonstration has entered day two, with disgruntled residents taking to the streets calling on police intervention for the high crime rate in the area.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A pregnant teen goes through donated clothes and toys from NGO, Rays of Hope. Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey Makhaza/Eyewitness News

More than 26 000 teen pregnancies recorded in KZN in 8 months

20 June 2023 3:07 PM

1254 of the pregnancies were girls aged 10 to 14.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trevor Noah pens podcast deal with Spotify

20 June 2023 2:23 PM

The weekly podcast will see the comedian deliver a 'unique take on the hottest and most captivating topics of the moment.'

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Health Minister Joe Phaahla addresses the media at a briefing in Pretoria on 31 May 2023. Picture: GCIS

There’s a lot of misinformation being peddled about the NHI Bill - Phaahla

20 June 2023 2:10 PM

Health Minister Joe Phaahla was back in Parliament on Tuesday to brief the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) on the groundbreaking but contentious bill, that will pave the way for universal healthcare for all, paid for by the state.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: © pressmaster/123rf.com

Connect Solutions is teaching coding skills to under-served individuals

20 June 2023 2:04 PM

Connect Solutions has launched a programme to help young people from under-served communities break into coding.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: @TMPDSafety/Twitter

TMPD & EMPD concerned over shortage of vehicles in their fleets

20 June 2023 1:53 PM

They say the major result of the lack of vehicles is that it makes them less effective to fight against crime.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Pic 123rf © rawpixel/123rf.com

JHB businessman wins big on Lotto (and he didn't even have to buy a ticket)

20 June 2023 1:34 PM

An investigation by journalist Ray Joseph has revealed how businessman Petrus Sedibe has benefited from Lotto funding.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

It's predicted that by 2050, Sub-Saharan Africa will have 21.6% of the world’s population, making it the largest number in the world

Africa’s fountain of youth – a gold mine or a ticking time bomb?

20 June 2023 1:24 PM

According to the United Nations, by 2050, Africa will have the largest and youngest population.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

More than 26 000 teen pregnancies recorded in KZN in 8 months

Local

Africa’s fountain of youth – a gold mine or a ticking time bomb?

Local Lifestyle

Kamogelo Moncho wins SA’s first medal at Special Olympics World Games

Sport

EWN Highlights

SA tennis star Donald Ramphadi opens up about becoming a French Open champion

21 June 2023 12:31 AM

Royal AM reject FIFA ruling regarding Serbian striker Samir Nurkovic's claims

21 June 2023 12:13 AM

Kwezanamuhla: Kuzoboshwa abanye kwelikaThabo Bester, uphume phambili uMabuyane

20 June 2023 11:45 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA