The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Latest Local
Midday Report Express: Bester's lawyers withdraw from case Mandy Wiener and the team continue to unpack all the news that makes headlines. 20 June 2023 4:40 PM
Motorists warned to avoid N14 as Diepsloot residents protest The demonstration has entered day two, with disgruntled residents taking to the streets calling on police intervention for the hig... 20 June 2023 4:12 PM
More than 26 000 teen pregnancies recorded in KZN in 8 months 1254 of the pregnancies were girls aged 10 to 14. 20 June 2023 3:07 PM
Gwamanda has 'nothing to fear' in light of FSCA investigation says spokesperson The FSCA has confirmed the investigation into iThemba Lama Afrika and City of Joburg mayor Kabelo Gwamanda. 20 June 2023 12:25 PM
Ramaphosa's peace mission a waste of time, says political parties They said the visit by Ramaphosa came at a bad time when both Russia and Ukraine have made it clear that they will continue fighti... 19 June 2023 5:02 PM
Ukraine 'pauses' counteroffensive into Russian-occupied areas to rethink tactics This pause does not signify the end of Ukraine's counteroffensive, says reports. 19 June 2023 10:46 AM
People are experiencing huge delays with UIF: 'It is incredibly disheartening' Some people relying on unemployment insurance are facing massive delays. 20 June 2023 6:20 AM
How does an amateur athlete make money? Bruce Fordyce opens up about his career Legendary South African road runner, Bruce Fordyce reveals how his personal finance decisions have shaped his financial future. 19 June 2023 8:21 PM
Are you using the best available wall charger to recharge your devices? With Stage 8 loadshedding looming, having all your mobile gadgets and devices fully charged has never been more important. 19 June 2023 7:27 PM
Award winning Numa Medical Aesthetics founder shares her entrepreneurship story Dr Lungile Mhlongo has won a Forty Under 40 Africa award in the beauty and lifestyle category and Top 16 Youth-Owned Brands award. 20 June 2023 5:25 PM
World of work: How to deal with a 'quiet promotion' with no raise When organisations are trying to save money, they may start giving employees 'quiet promotions' without the raise. 20 June 2023 3:26 PM
Miss SA finalist accused of bullying withdraws from pageant Levern José, from the Northern Cape, was called out on Twitter for allegedly being a bully in high school. 20 June 2023 2:36 PM
'I have mixed feelings about the future of Maritzburg' - chairman Farouk Kadodia Maritzburg United were relegated after 15 years in the Premiership. 20 June 2023 5:48 PM
Andile Jali remains undecided about his future after leaving Mamelodi Sundowns The 33-year-old parted ways with Masandawana last month and is now a free agent. 20 June 2023 5:06 PM
Shaun Bartlett extends his contract at Cape Town Spurs following PSL promotion The Urban Warriors will make a return to the South African top flight for the first time since 2018. 20 June 2023 4:53 PM
Trevor Noah pens podcast deal with Spotify The weekly podcast will see the comedian deliver a 'unique take on the hottest and most captivating topics of the moment.' 20 June 2023 2:23 PM
Siya Kolisi's documentary wins prized award as Americans vote it #1 The documentary about Siya's life played at the Tribeca Film Festival and was voted number one by an American audience. 20 June 2023 1:48 PM
Basha Uhuru Freedom Festival kicks off in Joburg this week The Basha Uhuru Freedom Festival is jam-packed with fun and inspiring activations and live music to commemorate Youth Month. 20 June 2023 12:47 PM
Russian opposition leader could face 30 years in prison for 'extremism' Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, a known critic of Vladimir Putin, could face decades in prison as a new trial begins. 20 June 2023 12:55 PM
Canada has had over 2000 wildfires this year – here's what is causing them Experts caution that climate change and human activities will likely make wildfire seasons like this normal in the future. 20 June 2023 10:44 AM
Boys wear skirts to school in protest of 'no shorts' policy during heatwave Suns out, skirts out! The current heatwave in Wales has prompted more teenage boys to wear skirts to school following a 'no shorts... 19 June 2023 12:58 PM
Celebrating Youth Day with our Gen Z's Clement Manyathela speaks to anti-racism activist and LLB student Zulaikha Patel. 16 June 2023 1:04 PM
Ugandans avoiding HIV clinics in fear of draconian anti-LGBTQ laws Uganda has recently introduced one of the harshest anti-LGBTQ laws in the world, and it is already having serious consequences. 9 June 2023 3:44 PM
Risk Management and Regional Trade in Africa By properly addressing risks and promoting regional trade, Africa can strive towards sustained economic growth and development. 8 June 2023 11:45 AM
The ANC is performing dismally, but a flawed opposition keeps it in power The African National Congress has lost electoral support but remains dominant. 19 June 2023 8:19 AM
If your insurer has a beef with your spouse, YOUR cover could be affected Who knew? Wendy Knowler relates the experience of one very unhappy Outsurance client. 15 June 2023 8:12 PM
MANDY WIENER: A missed opportunity as apartheid perpetrators die off Time is running out for the National Prosecuting Authority to hold those responsible for atrocities to account. 15 June 2023 6:25 AM
Motorists warned to avoid N14 as Diepsloot residents protest

20 June 2023 4:12 PM
by Nokukhanya Mntambo
Diepsloot protest

The demonstration has entered day two, with disgruntled residents taking to the streets calling on police intervention for the high crime rate in the area.

JOHANNESBURG - Motorists have been warned to avoid the N14 amid disruptions to traffic in the wake of protests in the area.

The demonstration has entered day two, with disgruntled residents taking to the streets calling on police intervention for the high crime rate in the area.

Law enforcement said protesters may still be targeting other pockets in the area north of Johannesburg.

Some businesses are trading as usual in Diepsloot West following reports that locals were threatening stall owners.

READ: Diepsloot police station commander to meet with angry residents over policing

The debate about who can do business on this turf appears to have been reignited with some residents accusing foreign nationals of saturating the local economy.

The streets of the densely populated township are still littered with rubble, massive industrial waste bins flipped over and burnt tyres.

Residents are also up in arms about the community being neglected, with cries of poor service delivery and poor policing.

Local police have admitted that there is poor police visibility in some areas but blame it on inaccessible roads and infrastructure.

Meanwhile, police are expected to meet with some community leaders and other government departments to address these issues.


This article first appeared on EWN : Motorists warned to avoid N14 as Diepsloot residents protest




More from Local

Convicted murderer and rapist Thabo Bester makes his first appearance in the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court on 14 April 2023. Bester was re-arrested after escaping from Mangaung Correctional Centre in May 2022. Picture: Katlego Jiyane/Eyewitness News

Midday Report Express: Bester's lawyers withdraw from case

20 June 2023 4:40 PM

Mandy Wiener and the team continue to unpack all the news that makes headlines.

A pregnant teen goes through donated clothes and toys from NGO, Rays of Hope. Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey Makhaza/Eyewitness News

More than 26 000 teen pregnancies recorded in KZN in 8 months

20 June 2023 3:07 PM

1254 of the pregnancies were girls aged 10 to 14.

Trevor Noah pens podcast deal with Spotify

20 June 2023 2:23 PM

The weekly podcast will see the comedian deliver a 'unique take on the hottest and most captivating topics of the moment.'

Health Minister Joe Phaahla addresses the media at a briefing in Pretoria on 31 May 2023. Picture: GCIS

There’s a lot of misinformation being peddled about the NHI Bill - Phaahla

20 June 2023 2:10 PM

Health Minister Joe Phaahla was back in Parliament on Tuesday to brief the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) on the groundbreaking but contentious bill, that will pave the way for universal healthcare for all, paid for by the state.

Picture: © pressmaster/123rf.com

Connect Solutions is teaching coding skills to under-served individuals

20 June 2023 2:04 PM

Connect Solutions has launched a programme to help young people from under-served communities break into coding.

Picture: @TMPDSafety/Twitter

TMPD & EMPD concerned over shortage of vehicles in their fleets

20 June 2023 1:53 PM

They say the major result of the lack of vehicles is that it makes them less effective to fight against crime.

Pic 123rf © rawpixel/123rf.com

JHB businessman wins big on Lotto (and he didn't even have to buy a ticket)

20 June 2023 1:34 PM

An investigation by journalist Ray Joseph has revealed how businessman Petrus Sedibe has benefited from Lotto funding.

It's predicted that by 2050, Sub-Saharan Africa will have 21.6% of the world’s population, making it the largest number in the world

Africa’s fountain of youth – a gold mine or a ticking time bomb?

20 June 2023 1:24 PM

According to the United Nations, by 2050, Africa will have the largest and youngest population.

Picture: © rawpixel/123rf.com

Malema calls for a youth unemployment stipend, could this work in South Africa?

20 June 2023 12:37 PM

EFF leader Julius Malema has called for the government to provide unemployed youth with a monthly stipend.

Johannesburg Mayor Kabelo Gwamanda. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News

Gwamanda has 'nothing to fear' in light of FSCA investigation says spokesperson

20 June 2023 12:25 PM

The FSCA has confirmed the investigation into iThemba Lama Afrika and City of Joburg mayor Kabelo Gwamanda.

