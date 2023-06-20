Midday Report Express: Bester's lawyers withdraw from case
-
Thabo Bester’s lawyers have withdrawn from his case. On Tuesday, Bester appeared alongside eight people who are allegedly involved in his escape.
-
The embattled Eastern Cape Premier, Oscar Mabuyane has won the interdict against the SIU, the President and Fort Hare.
-
The first witness in former state security minister Bongani Bongo’s fraud and corruption trial in the Nelspruit Specialised Commercial Crimes Court is set to take the stand.
-
Women and Men Against Child Abuse (WMACA) intends to write to the Justice Minister to expedite the extradition of South African citizen, Iain Wares, who stands accused of high-profile historical child sexual abuse cases in the United Kingdom.
-
Western Cape Premier Alan Winde provides an update on the coordinated response to the recent flooding seen in some parts of the province.
-
The health department will have a briefing following the passing of the NHI Bill.
-
South Africa kick-starts a week-long AIDS Conference. This is the first face-to-face or in-person conference since the Outbreak of COVID-19. The conference will officially be opened by Deputy President Paul Mashatile in his capacity as the Chairperson of the South African National AIDS Council.
Motorists warned to avoid N14 as Diepsloot residents protest
The demonstration has entered day two, with disgruntled residents taking to the streets calling on police intervention for the high crime rate in the area.Read More
More than 26 000 teen pregnancies recorded in KZN in 8 months
1254 of the pregnancies were girls aged 10 to 14.Read More
Trevor Noah pens podcast deal with Spotify
The weekly podcast will see the comedian deliver a 'unique take on the hottest and most captivating topics of the moment.'Read More
There’s a lot of misinformation being peddled about the NHI Bill - Phaahla
Health Minister Joe Phaahla was back in Parliament on Tuesday to brief the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) on the groundbreaking but contentious bill, that will pave the way for universal healthcare for all, paid for by the state.Read More
Connect Solutions is teaching coding skills to under-served individuals
Connect Solutions has launched a programme to help young people from under-served communities break into coding.Read More
TMPD & EMPD concerned over shortage of vehicles in their fleets
They say the major result of the lack of vehicles is that it makes them less effective to fight against crime.Read More
JHB businessman wins big on Lotto (and he didn't even have to buy a ticket)
An investigation by journalist Ray Joseph has revealed how businessman Petrus Sedibe has benefited from Lotto funding.Read More
Africa’s fountain of youth – a gold mine or a ticking time bomb?
According to the United Nations, by 2050, Africa will have the largest and youngest population.Read More
Malema calls for a youth unemployment stipend, could this work in South Africa?
EFF leader Julius Malema has called for the government to provide unemployed youth with a monthly stipend.Read More