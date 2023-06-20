Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Award winning Numa Medical Aesthetics founder shares her entrepreneurship story

20 June 2023 5:25 PM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Numa Medical Aesthetics
Lungile Mhlongo

Dr Lungile Mhlongo has won a Forty Under 40 Africa award in the beauty and lifestyle category and Top 16 Youth-Owned Brands award.

John Perlman speaks with Dr Lungile Mhlongo, founder and CEO of Numa Medical Aesthetics.

The Forty Under 40 Africa award is designed to honour some of the most influential and accomplished young business leaders across Africa.

Mhlongo says that she was inspired to start this business because of her own struggles with acne.

She says that she struggled a lot in her personal life when she was battling with acne and was even on antidepressants as a result.

So, when she finally found a solution, she wanted to pass it on to other people who might be struggling as much as she was and so she became an entrepreneur.

That is essentially what entrepreneurship is, is to provide a solution to a problem.

Dr Lungile Mhlongo, Founder and CEO - Numa Medical Aesthetics

For me as a founder to understand what they are going through, I am able to find better solutions that are individualised to each person’s needs.

Dr Lungile Mhlongo, Founder and CEO - Numa Medical Aesthetics

She says that Numa Medical Aesthetics has been growing so fast she is sure that in three years the company will go global.

Listen to the interview above for more.




