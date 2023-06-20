Royal AM reject FIFA ruling regarding Serbian striker Samir Nurkovic's claims





The case involving Samir Nurkovic and Royal AM does not look like its going to go away anytime soon, despite FIFA ruling in Nurkovic’s favour.

The Serbian reported the KwaZulu-Natal side to the governing body after he was dismissed in October 2022. The club terminated his two-year contract just two months in, and without compensation.

Royal AM reportedly have until the 21st of June to make the payment owed to Nurkovic.

The club however, believes otherwise.

Speaking to Robert Marawa on #MSW, Royal AM’s legal representative Leruma Thobejane says they have not had formal correspondence with FIFA over this matter.

FIFA has not given motivation for their decision. Their conduct is prejudicial towards Royal AM. FIFA has received all our communications so I’m not sure what else we need to do. Leruma Thobejane, Royal AM's Legal Representative

This will run into months and the threat of Royal AM not being able to register players will not happen. Leruma Thobejane, Royal AM's Legal Representative

Watch below for the full interview with Leruma Thobejane:

