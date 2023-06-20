Royal AM reject FIFA ruling regarding Serbian striker Samir Nurkovic's claims
The case involving Samir Nurkovic and Royal AM does not look like its going to go away anytime soon, despite FIFA ruling in Nurkovic’s favour.
The Serbian reported the KwaZulu-Natal side to the governing body after he was dismissed in October 2022. The club terminated his two-year contract just two months in, and without compensation.
Royal AM reportedly have until the 21st of June to make the payment owed to Nurkovic.
The club however, believes otherwise.
Speaking to Robert Marawa on #MSW, Royal AM’s legal representative Leruma Thobejane says they have not had formal correspondence with FIFA over this matter.
FIFA has not given motivation for their decision. Their conduct is prejudicial towards Royal AM. FIFA has received all our communications so I’m not sure what else we need to do.Leruma Thobejane, Royal AM's Legal Representative
This will run into months and the threat of Royal AM not being able to register players will not happen.Leruma Thobejane, Royal AM's Legal Representative
Watch below for the full interview with Leruma Thobejane:
This article first appeared on 947 : Royal AM reject FIFA ruling regarding Serbian striker Samir Nurkovic's claims
More from Sport
SA tennis star Donald Ramphadi opens up about becoming a French Open champion
The quad player became the first South African in both able-bodied and wheelchair category to win at Roland Garros since David Adams in 2000.Read More
'I have mixed feelings about the future of Maritzburg' - chairman Farouk Kadodia
Maritzburg United were relegated after 15 years in the Premiership.Read More
Andile Jali remains undecided about his future after leaving Mamelodi Sundowns
The 33-year-old parted ways with Masandawana last month and is now a free agent.Read More
Shaun Bartlett extends his contract at Cape Town Spurs following PSL promotion
The Urban Warriors will make a return to the South African top flight for the first time since 2018.Read More
Kolisi upbeat on chances of being fit for Bok Rugby World Cup defence
Siya Kolisi is a certainty to miss the Rugby Championship, however, the Springbok skipper said he thinks he'll be ready when their Rugby World Cup title defence begins in France in September.Read More
Kamogelo Moncho wins SA’s first medal at Special Olympics World Games
Special Olympic Athlete, Kamogelo Moncho, snatched gold in the men’s 5,000m final at Olympia Stadium in Berlin, Germany.Read More
[WATCH] 'Darth Vader' escorted from Ashes test match for being a pitch in-Vader
Adam Gilchrist reports on trending world news including 'Darth Vader' being ejected from Edgbaston Cricket Ground on Sunday.Read More
[PICS] Team SA flying the flag high at the Special Olympics World Games
Goodluck to Team SA at the Special Olympics World Games!Read More
[WATCH] Drink up the music. Charge the glass!! Peter Drury joins Sky Sports
It was announced on Saturday that Martin Tyler is leaving Sky Sports after 33 years.Read More