PowerBall results: Tuesday, 20 June 2023
JOHANNESBURG - The winning numbers from the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draw on Tuesday, 20 June 2023 are as follows:
PowerBall: 20, 24, 33, 44, 48 PB: 06
PowerBall Plus: 04, 21, 26, 38, 40 PB: 20
For more details visit the National Lottery website.
#DrawResults for 20/06/23 are:' #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) June 20, 2023
#PowerBall: 20, 24, 33, 44, 48#PowerBall: 06#PowerBallPLUS: 04, 21, 26, 38, 40#PowerBall: 20 pic.twitter.com/S2T6TjafUD
This article first appeared on EWN : PowerBall results: Tuesday, 20 June 2023
More from Lifestyle
Vapes are DESIGNED TO BE ADDICTIVE. Here's what parents and schools can do...
The use of vaping products by school children has become a widespread issue at schools across the country.Read More
Small business owner? Discount strategically for a win-win, NOT to lose money
Valuable advice on creating a win-win with your discounting strategy from Anton Ressel, Strategic Head for SME Support at Fetola Consulting.Read More
Study confirms SAns among world's worst drivers so why no compulsory insurance?
The study by 'Compare the Market Australia' highlights the need for comprehensive and compulsory motor insurance in South Africa, says Ami Sure's Christelle Colman.Read More
BOOK REVIEW: Four key principles to ensure your business grows
Scaling Up is written by Verne Harnish, who is "one of the smartest people in the world" in Bruce Whitfield's estimation.Read More
Award winning Numa Medical Aesthetics founder shares her entrepreneurship story
Dr Lungile Mhlongo has won a Forty Under 40 Africa award in the beauty and lifestyle category and Top 16 Youth-Owned Brands award.Read More
World of work: How to deal with a 'quiet promotion' with no raise
When organisations are trying to save money, they may start giving employees ‘quiet promotions’ without the raise.Read More
Miss SA finalist accused of bullying withdraws from pageant
Levern José, from the Northern Cape, was called out on Twitter for allegedly being a bully in high school.Read More
Africa’s fountain of youth – a gold mine or a ticking time bomb?
According to the United Nations, by 2050, Africa will have the largest and youngest population.Read More
Basha Uhuru Freedom Festival kicks off in Joburg this week
The Basha Uhuru Freedom Festival is jam-packed with fun and inspiring activations and live music to commemorate Youth Month.Read More