702 Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
Latest Local
Eskom's legal head against instituting legal proceedings against De Ruyter Mel Govender said rather than take legal action against the former CEO for spilling the beans in his book, Eskom should spend its... 21 June 2023 7:37 AM
Diepsloot residents vow to continue protesting until Ramaphosa visits the area Residents said they live in perpetual fear owing to high crime levels in the area and blame the escalating crime rate on poor poli... 21 June 2023 6:55 AM
Study confirms SAns among world's worst drivers so why no compulsory insurance? The study by 'Compare the Market Australia' highlights the need for comprehensive and compulsory motor insurance in South Africa,... 20 June 2023 9:22 PM
Gwamanda has 'nothing to fear' in light of FSCA investigation says spokesperson The FSCA has confirmed the investigation into iThemba Lama Afrika and City of Joburg mayor Kabelo Gwamanda. 20 June 2023 12:25 PM
Ramaphosa's peace mission a waste of time, says political parties They said the visit by Ramaphosa came at a bad time when both Russia and Ukraine have made it clear that they will continue fighti... 19 June 2023 5:02 PM
Ukraine 'pauses' counteroffensive into Russian-occupied areas to rethink tactics This pause does not signify the end of Ukraine’s counteroffensive, says reports. 19 June 2023 10:46 AM
Small business owner? Discount strategically for a win-win, NOT to lose money Valuable advice on creating a win-win with your discounting strategy from Anton Ressel, Strategic Head for SME Support at Fetola C... 20 June 2023 11:09 PM
BOOK REVIEW: Four key principles to ensure your business grows Scaling Up is written by Verne Harnish, who is "one of the smartest people in the world" in Bruce Whitfield's estimation. 20 June 2023 8:17 PM
Dutch and Danish PMs help to launch SA's $1bn Green Hydrogen Fund The Prime Ministers of Denmark and the Netherlands met President Cyril Ramaphosa in Pretoria, where the Fund was launched. 20 June 2023 7:39 PM
Vapes are DESIGNED TO BE ADDICTIVE. Here's what parents and schools can do... The use of vaping products by school children has become a widespread issue at schools across the country. 21 June 2023 7:15 AM
PowerBall results: Tuesday, 20 June 2023 Eyewitness News brings you the winning PowerBall numbers. Check if you've won. 21 June 2023 5:18 AM
Award winning Numa Medical Aesthetics founder shares her entrepreneurship story Dr Lungile Mhlongo has won a Forty Under 40 Africa award in the beauty and lifestyle category and Top 16 Youth-Owned Brands award. 20 June 2023 5:25 PM
SA tennis star Donald Ramphadi opens up about becoming a French Open champion The quad player became the first South African in both able-bodied and wheelchair category to win at Roland Garros since David Ada... 20 June 2023 8:31 PM
Royal AM reject FIFA ruling regarding Serbian striker Samir Nurkovic's claims The Serbian reported the KZN side to the global governing body after he was fired in October 2022, just two months into a two-year... 20 June 2023 8:13 PM
'I have mixed feelings about the future of Maritzburg' - chairman Farouk Kadodia Maritzburg United were relegated after 15 years in the Premiership. 20 June 2023 5:48 PM
Happy 41st birthday, Prince William! Happy birthday to the Prince of Wales! Here are five things you may not know about Prince William. 21 June 2023 8:23 AM
Trevor Noah pens podcast deal with Spotify The weekly podcast will see the comedian deliver a 'unique take on the hottest and most captivating topics of the moment.' 20 June 2023 2:23 PM
Siya Kolisi's documentary wins prized award as Americans vote it #1 The documentary about Siya’s life played at the Tribeca Film Festival and was voted number one by an American audience. 20 June 2023 1:48 PM
Russian opposition leader could face 30 years in prison for 'extremism' Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, a known critic of Vladimir Putin, could face decades in prison as a new trial begins. 20 June 2023 12:55 PM
Canada has had over 2000 wildfires this year – here’s what is causing them Experts caution that climate change and human activities will likely make wildfire seasons like this normal in the future. 20 June 2023 10:44 AM
Boys wear skirts to school in protest of ‘no shorts’ policy during heatwave Suns out, skirts out! The current heatwave in Wales has prompted more teenage boys to wear skirts to school following a 'no shorts... 19 June 2023 12:58 PM
Celebrating Youth Day with our Gen Z’s Clement Manyathela speaks to anti-racism activist and LLB student Zulaikha Patel. 16 June 2023 1:04 PM
Ugandans avoiding HIV clinics in fear of draconian anti-LGBTQ laws Uganda has recently introduced one of the harshest anti-LGBTQ laws in the world, and it is already having serious consequences. 9 June 2023 3:44 PM
Risk Management and Regional Trade in Africa By properly addressing risks and promoting regional trade, Africa can strive towards sustained economic growth and development. 8 June 2023 11:45 AM
The ANC is performing dismally, but a flawed opposition keeps it in power The African National Congress has lost electoral support but remains dominant. 19 June 2023 8:19 AM
If your insurer has a beef with your spouse, YOUR cover could be affected Who knew? Wendy Knowler relates the experience of one very unhappy Outsurance client. 15 June 2023 8:12 PM
MANDY WIENER: A missed opportunity as apartheid perpetrators die off Time is running out for the National Prosecuting Authority to hold those responsible for atrocities to account. 15 June 2023 6:25 AM
Eskom's legal head against instituting legal proceedings against De Ruyter

21 June 2023 7:37 AM
by Lindsay Dentlinger
Tags:
#Eskom
Andre de Ruyter
'Truth to Power: My Three Years Inside Eskom'

Mel Govender said rather than take legal action against the former CEO for spilling the beans in his book, Eskom should spend its resources trying to recoup stolen money and go after employees and others responsible for corruption.

CAPE TOWN - Eskom’s legal head Mel Govender said while some of the information contained in André de Ruyter’s tell-all book is “risky”, she doesn’t advise that the power utility institute legal proceedings against him.

She told Parliament’s Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) that Eskom should rather spend its resources trying to recoup stolen money and go after employees and others responsible for corruption.

Scopa is on a working visit to Eskom this week as it continues to probe the corruption allegations made by the former CEO before his hasty departure in February.

READ MORE:

Govender said she doesn’t believe De Ruyter brought the company into disrepute when he revealed corruption allegations in a television interview in February, neither does she think the company should have let the former CEO go immediately after.

She said rather than take legal action against him for spilling the beans in his book, Eskom should focus on preventing the leakage of company information.

“I think some of the information shared is quite risky. But at this point in time, it’s still under consideration. My view is that it’s not the right place to place our energy and resources or costs into.”

Only 18 months into the job, Govender took Scopa by surprise on Tuesday when she revealed that she would be leaving the company at the end of the month.

But she said this decision was not linked to De Ruyter’s sudden departure.

“It’s a highly frustrating environment to work in. It’s very, difficult to be effective at Eskom especially coming from the corporate world where decisions are made very quickly,” she said.

Govender said she had given it her all, especially in tightening controls that contributed to state capture.


This article first appeared on EWN : Eskom's legal head against instituting legal proceedings against De Ruyter




Tags:
More from Local

Diepsloot residents took to the streets on 20 June 2023 over poor service delivery and poor police visibility leading to high crime rates in the area. Picture: Eyewitness News/ Nokukhanya Mntambo (screenshot)

Diepsloot residents vow to continue protesting until Ramaphosa visits the area

21 June 2023 6:55 AM

Residents said they live in perpetual fear owing to high crime levels in the area and blame the escalating crime rate on poor police visibility and an influx of undocumented foreign nationals.

@ stockbroker/123rf.com

Study confirms SAns among world's worst drivers so why no compulsory insurance?

20 June 2023 9:22 PM

The study by 'Compare the Market Australia' highlights the need for comprehensive and compulsory motor insurance in South Africa, says Ami Sure's Christelle Colman.

The Memorandum of Understanding in the field of green Hydrogen between SA and the Netherlands was signed by Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte and acting Minister of Electricity Mondli Gungubele on 20 June 2023. Image: @PresidencyZA

Dutch and Danish PMs help to launch SA's $1bn Green Hydrogen Fund

20 June 2023 7:39 PM

The Prime Ministers of Denmark and the Netherlands met President Cyril Ramaphosa in Pretoria, where the Fund was launched.

Convicted murderer and rapist Thabo Bester makes his first appearance in the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court on 14 April 2023. Bester was re-arrested after escaping from Mangaung Correctional Centre in May 2022. Picture: Katlego Jiyane/Eyewitness News

Midday Report Express: Bester's lawyers withdraw from case

20 June 2023 4:40 PM

Mandy Wiener and the team continue to unpack all the news that makes headlines.

Police van. Picture: Winnie Theletsane/EWN.

Motorists warned to avoid N14 as Diepsloot residents protest

20 June 2023 4:12 PM

The demonstration has entered day two, with disgruntled residents taking to the streets calling on police intervention for the high crime rate in the area.

A pregnant teen goes through donated clothes and toys from NGO, Rays of Hope. Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey Makhaza/Eyewitness News

More than 26 000 teen pregnancies recorded in KZN in 8 months

20 June 2023 3:07 PM

1254 of the pregnancies were girls aged 10 to 14.

Trevor Noah pens podcast deal with Spotify

20 June 2023 2:23 PM

The weekly podcast will see the comedian deliver a 'unique take on the hottest and most captivating topics of the moment.'

Health Minister Joe Phaahla addresses the media at a briefing in Pretoria on 31 May 2023. Picture: GCIS

There’s a lot of misinformation being peddled about the NHI Bill - Phaahla

20 June 2023 2:10 PM

Health Minister Joe Phaahla was back in Parliament on Tuesday to brief the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) on the groundbreaking but contentious bill, that will pave the way for universal healthcare for all, paid for by the state.

Picture: © pressmaster/123rf.com

Connect Solutions is teaching coding skills to under-served individuals

20 June 2023 2:04 PM

Connect Solutions has launched a programme to help young people from under-served communities break into coding.

Picture: @TMPDSafety/Twitter

TMPD & EMPD concerned over shortage of vehicles in their fleets

20 June 2023 1:53 PM

They say the major result of the lack of vehicles is that it makes them less effective to fight against crime.

EWN Highlights

Disgruntled Diepsloot residents plan to take protest to Union Buildings

21 June 2023 12:13 PM

Bongani Bongo and co-accused in graft case expected back in court

21 June 2023 12:04 PM

Eskom's legal head against instituting legal proceedings against De Ruyter

21 June 2023 11:37 AM

