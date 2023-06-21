



CAPE TOWN - Eskom’s legal head Mel Govender said while some of the information contained in André de Ruyter’s tell-all book is “risky”, she doesn’t advise that the power utility institute legal proceedings against him.

She told Parliament’s Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) that Eskom should rather spend its resources trying to recoup stolen money and go after employees and others responsible for corruption.

Scopa is on a working visit to Eskom this week as it continues to probe the corruption allegations made by the former CEO before his hasty departure in February.

Govender said she doesn’t believe De Ruyter brought the company into disrepute when he revealed corruption allegations in a television interview in February, neither does she think the company should have let the former CEO go immediately after.

She said rather than take legal action against him for spilling the beans in his book, Eskom should focus on preventing the leakage of company information.

“I think some of the information shared is quite risky. But at this point in time, it’s still under consideration. My view is that it’s not the right place to place our energy and resources or costs into.”

Only 18 months into the job, Govender took Scopa by surprise on Tuesday when she revealed that she would be leaving the company at the end of the month.

But she said this decision was not linked to De Ruyter’s sudden departure.

“It’s a highly frustrating environment to work in. It’s very, difficult to be effective at Eskom especially coming from the corporate world where decisions are made very quickly,” she said.

Govender said she had given it her all, especially in tightening controls that contributed to state capture.

This article first appeared on EWN : Eskom's legal head against instituting legal proceedings against De Ruyter