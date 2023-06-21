Happy 41st birthday, Prince William!

Streaming issues? Report here
702 Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
702 Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
06:00 - 09:00
Latest Local
Eskom's legal head against instituting legal proceedings against De Ruyter Mel Govender said rather than take legal action against the former CEO for spilling the beans in his book, Eskom should spend its... 21 June 2023 7:37 AM
Diepsloot residents vow to continue protesting until Ramaphosa visits the area Residents said they live in perpetual fear owing to high crime levels in the area and blame the escalating crime rate on poor poli... 21 June 2023 6:55 AM
Study confirms SAns among world's worst drivers so why no compulsory insurance? The study by 'Compare the Market Australia' highlights the need for comprehensive and compulsory motor insurance in South Africa,... 20 June 2023 9:22 PM
View all Local
Gwamanda has 'nothing to fear' in light of FSCA investigation says spokesperson The FSCA has confirmed the investigation into iThemba Lama Afrika and City of Joburg mayor Kabelo Gwamanda. 20 June 2023 12:25 PM
Ramaphosa's peace mission a waste of time, says political parties They said the visit by Ramaphosa came at a bad time when both Russia and Ukraine have made it clear that they will continue fighti... 19 June 2023 5:02 PM
Ukraine 'pauses' counteroffensive into Russian-occupied areas to rethink tactics This pause does not signify the end of Ukraine’s counteroffensive, says reports. 19 June 2023 10:46 AM
View all Politics
Small business owner? Discount strategically for a win-win, NOT to lose money Valuable advice on creating a win-win with your discounting strategy from Anton Ressel, Strategic Head for SME Support at Fetola C... 20 June 2023 11:09 PM
BOOK REVIEW: Four key principles to ensure your business grows Scaling Up is written by Verne Harnish, who is "one of the smartest people in the world" in Bruce Whitfield's estimation. 20 June 2023 8:17 PM
Dutch and Danish PMs help to launch SA's $1bn Green Hydrogen Fund The Prime Ministers of Denmark and the Netherlands met President Cyril Ramaphosa in Pretoria, where the Fund was launched. 20 June 2023 7:39 PM
View all Business
Vapes are DESIGNED TO BE ADDICTIVE. Here's what parents and schools can do... The use of vaping products by school children has become a widespread issue at schools across the country. 21 June 2023 7:15 AM
PowerBall results: Tuesday, 20 June 2023 Eyewitness News brings you the winning PowerBall numbers. Check if you've won. 21 June 2023 5:18 AM
Award winning Numa Medical Aesthetics founder shares her entrepreneurship story Dr Lungile Mhlongo has won a Forty Under 40 Africa award in the beauty and lifestyle category and Top 16 Youth-Owned Brands award. 20 June 2023 5:25 PM
View all Lifestyle
SA tennis star Donald Ramphadi opens up about becoming a French Open champion The quad player became the first South African in both able-bodied and wheelchair category to win at Roland Garros since David Ada... 20 June 2023 8:31 PM
Royal AM reject FIFA ruling regarding Serbian striker Samir Nurkovic's claims The Serbian reported the KZN side to the global governing body after he was fired in October 2022, just two months into a two-year... 20 June 2023 8:13 PM
'I have mixed feelings about the future of Maritzburg' - chairman Farouk Kadodia Maritzburg United were relegated after 15 years in the Premiership. 20 June 2023 5:48 PM
View all Sport
Happy 41st birthday, Prince William! Happy birthday to the Prince of Wales! Here are five things you may not know about Prince William. 21 June 2023 8:23 AM
Trevor Noah pens podcast deal with Spotify The weekly podcast will see the comedian deliver a 'unique take on the hottest and most captivating topics of the moment.' 20 June 2023 2:23 PM
Siya Kolisi's documentary wins prized award as Americans vote it #1 The documentary about Siya’s life played at the Tribeca Film Festival and was voted number one by an American audience. 20 June 2023 1:48 PM
View all Entertainment
Russian opposition leader could face 30 years in prison for 'extremism' Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, a known critic of Vladimir Putin, could face decades in prison as a new trial begins. 20 June 2023 12:55 PM
Canada has had over 2000 wildfires this year – here’s what is causing them Experts caution that climate change and human activities will likely make wildfire seasons like this normal in the future. 20 June 2023 10:44 AM
Boys wear skirts to school in protest of ‘no shorts’ policy during heatwave Suns out, skirts out! The current heatwave in Wales has prompted more teenage boys to wear skirts to school following a 'no shorts... 19 June 2023 12:58 PM
View all World
Celebrating Youth Day with our Gen Z’s Clement Manyathela speaks to anti-racism activist and LLB student Zulaikha Patel. 16 June 2023 1:04 PM
Ugandans avoiding HIV clinics in fear of draconian anti-LGBTQ laws Uganda has recently introduced one of the harshest anti-LGBTQ laws in the world, and it is already having serious consequences. 9 June 2023 3:44 PM
Risk Management and Regional Trade in Africa By properly addressing risks and promoting regional trade, Africa can strive towards sustained economic growth and development. 8 June 2023 11:45 AM
View all Africa
The ANC is performing dismally, but a flawed opposition keeps it in power The African National Congress has lost electoral support but remains dominant. 19 June 2023 8:19 AM
If your insurer has a beef with your spouse, YOUR cover could be affected Who knew? Wendy Knowler relates the experience of one very unhappy Outsurance client. 15 June 2023 8:12 PM
MANDY WIENER: A missed opportunity as apartheid perpetrators die off Time is running out for the National Prosecuting Authority to hold those responsible for atrocities to account. 15 June 2023 6:25 AM
View all Opinion
Entertainment

Happy 41st birthday, Prince William!

21 June 2023 8:23 AM
by Chanté Ho Hip
Tags:
Prince William

Happy birthday to the Prince of Wales! Here are five things you may not know about Prince William.

The Prince of Wales celebrates his 41st birthday today (21 June).

Born 'Prince William Arthur Philip Louis', he is the heir apparent to the British throne.

To celebrate, here are five things you may not know about the prince:

He was the first future king to be born in a hospital

Believe it or not, Prince William was the first future king to be born in a hospital, St Mary’s Hospital in London to be specific.

While hospital births are quite the norm in today’s society, many of the royal family’s children were birthed at home.

He's a surfer

William is known to don a wet suit and hop in the water at any given time. Surf’s up!

He is a military man

From a young age, Prince William was a military man, serving seven years full-time in the Royal Air Force as a Flight Lieutenant.

He flew 156 search-and-rescue missions as a helicopter pilot.

After his military career, he worked in emergency services as an air ambulance helicopter pilot alongside paramedics and doctors.

He and Princess Kate almost didn’t make it down the aisle

While William and Kate’s royal nuptials were watched by millions around the world in 2011, it almost didn’t happen.

The couple, who met when they were both attending St Andrew’s University, actually broke up in 2007.

Needless to say, the pair reconnected, got married and are now the parents of three beautiful children.

This is his first birthday as the Prince of Wales

The future king is celebrating his first birthday since his father, King Charles III, appointed him as the Prince of Wales following Queen Elizabeth’s death last year.


This article first appeared on 947 : Happy 41st birthday, Prince William!




More from Entertainment

Trevor Noah pens podcast deal with Spotify

20 June 2023 2:23 PM

The weekly podcast will see the comedian deliver a 'unique take on the hottest and most captivating topics of the moment.'

Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Wikimedia Commons by Stefano Delfrate

Siya Kolisi's documentary wins prized award as Americans vote it #1

20 June 2023 1:48 PM

The documentary about Siya’s life played at the Tribeca Film Festival and was voted number one by an American audience.

Read More arrow_forward

The stage at Basha Uhuru Youth Freedom Festival on 29 July 2019. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN

Basha Uhuru Freedom Festival kicks off in Joburg this week

20 June 2023 12:47 PM

The Basha Uhuru Freedom Festival is jam-packed with fun and inspiring activations and live music to commemorate Youth Month.

Read More arrow_forward

Image source: 123RF by @melnyk58

Miss England pageant debates bringing back its swimwear round after 20-year ban

20 June 2023 12:09 PM

Barbara Friedman reports on the day's online trends, including Miss England bringing back its swimwear round.

Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Wikimedia Commons by Northern Ireland Office

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry dubbed 'grifters' for faking Spotify podcast

20 June 2023 10:55 AM

Industry sources claim the Duchess got staff to do chats with guests then had audio of her voice edited into final episodes.

Read More arrow_forward

Pop singer Bebe Rexha was hit in the face with a cellphone mid-concert. Photo: Instagram/@beberexha

[WATCH] Meant To Be singer Bebe Rexha exits stage after phone hits her in face

20 June 2023 9:08 AM

Pop singer Bebe Rexha was performing in New York when a fan threw a phone at her.

Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Wikimedia Commons by Georges Biard

Happy 56th birthday, Nicole Kidman! Here are the movies that made her iconic

20 June 2023 8:18 AM

Nicole Kidman turns 56 years old today, so we take a look at the movies that made her iconic.

Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Wikimedia Commons Raph_PH

Happy 74th birthday, Lionel Richie!

20 June 2023 8:02 AM

Celebrate Lionel Richie's top 10 hits; they'll have you dancing ‘all night long’.

Read More arrow_forward

Netflix has released the original 'Shaka Zulu' film ahead of the release of 'Shaka iLembe' on 18 June on Mzansi Magic. Picture: Netflix

‘Shaka iLembe’ highlights the importance of telling authentic African stories

19 June 2023 11:38 AM

The highly anticipated drama series has finally debuted and we can't get enough.

Read More arrow_forward

Image source: @kourtneykardash Instagram page

[WATCH] Kourtney Kardashian announces pregnancy at Travis Barker's Blink-182 gig

19 June 2023 9:09 AM

Kourtney Kardashian is pregnant! Watch how she announced it to her drummer husband, Travis Barker.

Read More arrow_forward

Vapes are DESIGNED TO BE ADDICTIVE. Here's what parents and schools can do...

Lifestyle

Diepsloot residents vow to continue protesting until Ramaphosa visits the area

Local

PowerBall results: Tuesday, 20 June 2023

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Disgruntled Diepsloot residents plan to take protest to Union Buildings

21 June 2023 12:13 PM

Bongani Bongo and co-accused in graft case expected back in court

21 June 2023 12:04 PM

Eskom's legal head against instituting legal proceedings against De Ruyter

21 June 2023 11:37 AM

