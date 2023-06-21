Happy 41st birthday, Prince William!
The Prince of Wales celebrates his 41st birthday today (21 June).
Born 'Prince William Arthur Philip Louis', he is the heir apparent to the British throne.
To celebrate, here are five things you may not know about the prince:
He was the first future king to be born in a hospital
Believe it or not, Prince William was the first future king to be born in a hospital, St Mary’s Hospital in London to be specific.
While hospital births are quite the norm in today’s society, many of the royal family’s children were birthed at home.
Hello #Smurfs, to celebrate the 41st Birthday of our #BlueFashionIcon, #PrinceWilliam also known as #PrinceWillYum, we're going down memory lane with our 41 favourite pics of #ThePrinceofWales! #HappyBirthdayPrinceWilliam #PrinceWilliamat41' What William Wore (@whatwilliamwore) June 21, 2023
1/41 - His 1st Pic
📸David Levenson pic.twitter.com/GZaeVhvGOv
He's a surfer
William is known to don a wet suit and hop in the water at any given time. Surf’s up!
Did you know that one of Prince William favorite sport include Surfing and that he picked it up from his own mother, Diana and has kept up with it? Athletic, Intelligent, Handsome and Kind 😍❤️🇬🇧🔥👏🏽😎 #PrinceWilliamAt40 pic.twitter.com/NJCPBidZkW' Canellecitadelle (@Canellelabelle) June 15, 2022
He is a military man
From a young age, Prince William was a military man, serving seven years full-time in the Royal Air Force as a Flight Lieutenant.
He flew 156 search-and-rescue missions as a helicopter pilot.
After his military career, he worked in emergency services as an air ambulance helicopter pilot alongside paramedics and doctors.
#PrinceofWales #PrinceWilliam (2 )' Robin Lynn King - Power to the Bower (@RobinLynnKing2) September 26, 2022
In 2009, the prince joined the Royal Air Force and the Royal Navy, pursuing a career in flying, for which he trained to be a search-and-rescue pilot and later became Flight Lieutenant Wales. pic.twitter.com/GAbpV6lfwM
He and Princess Kate almost didn’t make it down the aisle
While William and Kate’s royal nuptials were watched by millions around the world in 2011, it almost didn’t happen.
The couple, who met when they were both attending St Andrew’s University, actually broke up in 2007.
Needless to say, the pair reconnected, got married and are now the parents of three beautiful children.
This is his first birthday as the Prince of Wales
The future king is celebrating his first birthday since his father, King Charles III, appointed him as the Prince of Wales following Queen Elizabeth’s death last year.
Prince William has been appointed the Duke of Cornwall and the Prince of Wales as Kate receives the title Princess of Wales - the first to do so since Princess Diana died.#PrincessDiana #QueenElizabeth #AbolishTheMonarchy pic.twitter.com/MgdLLqyNWU' Star919News (@StarFMNews919) September 9, 2022
This article first appeared on 947 : Happy 41st birthday, Prince William!
Source : https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:William_Submarine_2021.jpg
More from Entertainment
Trevor Noah pens podcast deal with Spotify
The weekly podcast will see the comedian deliver a 'unique take on the hottest and most captivating topics of the moment.'Read More
Siya Kolisi's documentary wins prized award as Americans vote it #1
The documentary about Siya’s life played at the Tribeca Film Festival and was voted number one by an American audience.Read More
Basha Uhuru Freedom Festival kicks off in Joburg this week
The Basha Uhuru Freedom Festival is jam-packed with fun and inspiring activations and live music to commemorate Youth Month.Read More
Miss England pageant debates bringing back its swimwear round after 20-year ban
Barbara Friedman reports on the day's online trends, including Miss England bringing back its swimwear round.Read More
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry dubbed 'grifters' for faking Spotify podcast
Industry sources claim the Duchess got staff to do chats with guests then had audio of her voice edited into final episodes.Read More
[WATCH] Meant To Be singer Bebe Rexha exits stage after phone hits her in face
Pop singer Bebe Rexha was performing in New York when a fan threw a phone at her.Read More
Happy 56th birthday, Nicole Kidman! Here are the movies that made her iconic
Nicole Kidman turns 56 years old today, so we take a look at the movies that made her iconic.Read More
Happy 74th birthday, Lionel Richie!
Celebrate Lionel Richie's top 10 hits; they'll have you dancing ‘all night long’.Read More
‘Shaka iLembe’ highlights the importance of telling authentic African stories
The highly anticipated drama series has finally debuted and we can't get enough.Read More