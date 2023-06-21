



The Prince of Wales celebrates his 41st birthday today (21 June).

Born 'Prince William Arthur Philip Louis', he is the heir apparent to the British throne.

To celebrate, here are five things you may not know about the prince:

He was the first future king to be born in a hospital

Believe it or not, Prince William was the first future king to be born in a hospital, St Mary’s Hospital in London to be specific.

While hospital births are quite the norm in today’s society, many of the royal family’s children were birthed at home.

He's a surfer

William is known to don a wet suit and hop in the water at any given time. Surf’s up!

He is a military man

From a young age, Prince William was a military man, serving seven years full-time in the Royal Air Force as a Flight Lieutenant.

He flew 156 search-and-rescue missions as a helicopter pilot.

After his military career, he worked in emergency services as an air ambulance helicopter pilot alongside paramedics and doctors.

He and Princess Kate almost didn’t make it down the aisle

While William and Kate’s royal nuptials were watched by millions around the world in 2011, it almost didn’t happen.

The couple, who met when they were both attending St Andrew’s University, actually broke up in 2007.

Needless to say, the pair reconnected, got married and are now the parents of three beautiful children.

This is his first birthday as the Prince of Wales

The future king is celebrating his first birthday since his father, King Charles III, appointed him as the Prince of Wales following Queen Elizabeth’s death last year.

This article first appeared on 947 : Happy 41st birthday, Prince William!