That's the ticket! New Lotto boss Jodi Scholtz promises clean-up of NLC





John Maytham speaks to Jodi Scholz, the new commissioner at the National Lotteries Commission.

- New National Lotteries Commission boss Jodi Scholtz says she's embarking on a cleanup of the NLC

- As part of the cleanup, the NLC will visit each and every recipient project

- The NLC will also embark on integrity testing and lifestyle audits and a reparation project

Clean up the commission.

That's the unenviable task to which new National Lotteries Commission boss Jodi Scholtz was appointed earlier this year.

As the new commissioner of the NLC, Scholtz has her work cut out for her, given the dossier of damning claims of corruption which have been levelled at the commission and its beneficiaries in recent years.

Just yesterday, investigative journalist Ray Joseph (who has been investigating graft by the NLC and its recipients for several years), revealed another case of apparent dodgy dealing involving a Joburg businessman.

Prior to her appointment, Scholtz was lead administrator for the South African Bureau of Standards, but she is not a complete stranger to the NLC having lead the project which appointed third lotto license operator Ithuba.

So what action has Scholtz taken towards cleaning up the commission since walking through the doors of NLC HQ in February?

She tells CapeTalk's, John Maytham her mandate is very clear:

Restore the mandates of the NLC, improve governance, and improve operational inefficiencies. Jodi Scholtz, Commissioner - National Lotteries Commission

Since February, Scholtz says she has been focused on internal operations at the NLC, ensuring, she says, that the commission and its beneficiaries are tax compliant and its processes more robust.

And what about ensuring that the money being given to beneficiaries is being used as intended?

[We are] ensuring that we are visiting each and every project. The SIU has reported that there have been a number of projects that just don't exist at the locations we've been given. Jodi Scholtz, Commissioner - National Lotteries Commission

On Tuesday, journalist Ray Joseph claimed R3 million was paid to 'lotto-preneur' Petrus Sedibe without the NLC carrying out any inspection of the site of a planned sports centre.

"Had they done, they would have found an empty field that's being used as a rubbish dump," Joseph told John Maytham.

Scholtz says the NLC will embark on integrity testing and lifestyle audits and a reparation project will give the opportunity for the commission to say 'sorry' to the victims of corruption:

What was done to staff members was wrong. What was done to communities is heart-wrenching. Jodi Scholtz, Commissioner - National Lotteries Commission

In the first week I was there, no-one said a word to me, they were too scared. Jodi Scholtz, Commissioner - National Lotteries Commission

