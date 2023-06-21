It’s World Giraffe Day! Get to know these gentle giants





World Giraffe Day (21 June) celebrates the animal kingdom’s most laid-back longest-necked animals.

The Giraffe Conservation Foundation started this awareness campaign to shed light on the challenges facing giraffes across the world.

Did you know that there are only about 117 000 giraffes remaining in the world?

Right here in Joburg, we have four beautiful giraffes who call the Johannesburg Zoo their home – Madolo (10), Gia (11), Michelle (4) and Buhle (5).

To get to know these gentle giants a little better, Johannesburg Zoo shares some interesting facts about these animals:

1) Unlike other animals, the giraffe has its main pair of horns present even in the embryo, made up of cartilage and a layer of skin and it is unattached to the skull.

It lays flat and forms no obstacle to birth, but within a few days stands erect and prominent.

2) Due to their height and superior vision in both day and night, giraffes in the wild can see danger early and alert other animals.

An important part of a giraffe’s ‘anti-predator’ strategy is for the calves to grow fast.

This means that they spend a lot of time lying or standing with relatively small amounts of movement, allowing them to focus their entire food intake toward growth.

3) They have a prehensile tongue that helps them to grab and hold onto food – a meticulous, muscular control movement.

A giraffe’s tongue is also the strongest of any animal, and it can be an impressive 18 inches (just over 20cm) long.

4) Giraffes aren’t vocal animals – while they do have a voice box, their small lung capacity and narrow trachea make it difficult to produce enough airflow to vibrate their vocal cords.

5) They do not sleep like other animals but rather have power naps while standing throughout the day or night.

In the wild, this is done due to predatory dangers.

