Streaming issues? Report here
midday-report-thumbnail-702png midday-report-thumbnail-702png
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
See full line-up
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Good cop, bad cop: Is police work a calling and how many of our cops have it? Those who are there just because they want a job are not really tested, says crime and policing expert Professor Simon Howell. 21 June 2023 10:06 AM
200 flood-effected Citrusdal residents receiving shelter at community hall Eyewitness News reporter Kevin Brandt gives an update on the flood damage, live from Citrusdal. 21 June 2023 9:40 AM
That's the ticket! New Lotto boss Jodi Scholtz promises clean-up of NLC Under new commissioner Jodi Scholtz, the board of the NLC has vowed to make right the wrongs of the past. 21 June 2023 9:27 AM
View all Local
'Not a lot of depth' - Does Paul Mashatile have the chops for the top job? News 24 Journalist Carol Paton discusses the potential presidential credentials of ANC stalwart Paul Mashatile. 21 June 2023 10:37 AM
Gwamanda has 'nothing to fear' in light of FSCA investigation says spokesperson The FSCA has confirmed the investigation into iThemba Lama Afrika and City of Joburg mayor Kabelo Gwamanda. 20 June 2023 12:25 PM
Ramaphosa's peace mission a waste of time, says political parties They said the visit by Ramaphosa came at a bad time when both Russia and Ukraine have made it clear that they will continue fighti... 19 June 2023 5:02 PM
View all Politics
Small business owner? Discount strategically for a win-win, NOT to lose money Valuable advice on creating a win-win with your discounting strategy from Anton Ressel, Strategic Head for SME Support at Fetola C... 20 June 2023 11:09 PM
Study confirms SAns among world's worst drivers so why no compulsory insurance? The study by 'Compare the Market Australia' highlights the need for comprehensive and compulsory motor insurance in South Africa,... 20 June 2023 9:22 PM
BOOK REVIEW: Four key principles to ensure your business grows Scaling Up is written by Verne Harnish, who is "one of the smartest people in the world" in Bruce Whitfield's estimation. 20 June 2023 8:17 PM
View all Business
Celeb chef BANS vegans from his restaurant in Australia: 'Yep. I'm done.' Celebrity chef John Mountain posted on social media that vegans are banned from his restaurant after a meal dispute. 21 June 2023 11:11 AM
It’s World Giraffe Day! Get to know these gentle giants Johannesburg Zoo shares some interesting facts you might not know about these cool and sassy animals. 21 June 2023 10:19 AM
Nama-stay at home yoga moves + cheap yoga spots in Cape Town and Jozi It's International Yoga Day today! We've got some easy moves for you to try at home and affordable spots to try out too. 21 June 2023 9:09 AM
View all Lifestyle
[WATCH] Aussie's Steve Smith trolled for infamous 'Sandpaper Gate' in England A barmy army of English cricket fans tried to distract the Australian vice-captain by chanting a song reminding him of his infamou... 21 June 2023 11:06 AM
SA tennis star Donald Ramphadi opens up about becoming a French Open champion The quad player became the first South African in both able-bodied and wheelchair category to win at Roland Garros since David Ada... 20 June 2023 8:31 PM
Royal AM reject FIFA ruling regarding Serbian striker Samir Nurkovic's claims The Serbian reported the KZN side to the global governing body after he was fired in October 2022, just two months into a two-year... 20 June 2023 8:13 PM
View all Sport
12 songs turning 30 years old in 2023: If they were people, they'd be millenials It's World Music Day today - these top 12 songs turn 30 years old this year and we can't believe it. 21 June 2023 10:27 AM
Happy 41st birthday, Prince William! Happy birthday to the Prince of Wales! Here are five things you may not know about Prince William. 21 June 2023 8:23 AM
Trevor Noah pens podcast deal with Spotify The weekly podcast will see the comedian deliver a 'unique take on the hottest and most captivating topics of the moment.' 20 June 2023 2:23 PM
View all Entertainment
Taiwan kindergarten teachers under investigation for drugging pupils It's believed that the teachers used cough syrups to sedate the children. 21 June 2023 11:48 AM
Tweeps react to lost sub: 'I'm white, but not let's go find the Titanic white' It's a race against time to find the missing Titanic submersible. 21 June 2023 10:59 AM
How African leaders in Sierra Leone helped end transatlantic slave trade There's a misconception that Britain was first to abolish the slave trade, which was used to justify the spread of colonial rule. 21 June 2023 10:42 AM
View all World
Celebrating Youth Day with our Gen Z’s Clement Manyathela speaks to anti-racism activist and LLB student Zulaikha Patel. 16 June 2023 1:04 PM
Ugandans avoiding HIV clinics in fear of draconian anti-LGBTQ laws Uganda has recently introduced one of the harshest anti-LGBTQ laws in the world, and it is already having serious consequences. 9 June 2023 3:44 PM
Risk Management and Regional Trade in Africa By properly addressing risks and promoting regional trade, Africa can strive towards sustained economic growth and development. 8 June 2023 11:45 AM
View all Africa
The ANC is performing dismally, but a flawed opposition keeps it in power The African National Congress has lost electoral support but remains dominant. 19 June 2023 8:19 AM
If your insurer has a beef with your spouse, YOUR cover could be affected Who knew? Wendy Knowler relates the experience of one very unhappy Outsurance client. 15 June 2023 8:12 PM
MANDY WIENER: A missed opportunity as apartheid perpetrators die off Time is running out for the National Prosecuting Authority to hold those responsible for atrocities to account. 15 June 2023 6:25 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Good cop, bad cop: Is police work a calling and how many of our cops have it?

21 June 2023 10:06 AM
by Sara-Jayne Makwala King
Tags:
Police recruitment drive
police recruits
South African Police Service (SAPS)

Those who are there just because they want a job are not really tested, says crime and policing expert Professor Simon Howell.

John Maytham speaks to crime and policing expert Professor Simon Howell about the SAPS police recruitment process and what makes an ideal candidate.

Saps new recruits march on parade at the Passing Out ceremony in Cape Town. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN
Saps new recruits march on parade at the Passing Out ceremony in Cape Town. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN

RELATED: We need tech savvy, fit and mature young people in SAPS' - policing expert

It's been a little over six months since some 10 000 new police recruits were inducted into the South African Police Service (SAPS).

The newly-trained police officers were welcomed into the force at a passing out ceremony in Pretoria in front of President Cyril Ramaphosa and Police Minister Bheki Cele.

Their mandate? Prevent, combat and investigate crime, protect, uphold and enforce the law.

Beyond being South African citizens in possession of a senior certificate, what skills have those 10 000 men and women brought to the role of a police officer?

Does one need to have a 'calling' to be a 'good cop'? CapeTalk's John Maytham poses the question to crime and policing expert Professor Simon Howell:

The basic training is about 21 months in total; that's about it.

Professor Simon Howell, Crime and policing expert

Policing in South Africa is incredibly difficult and often incredibly traumatising, so if you don't really want to do the job it can become one where you don't really do the job fully or you try not to engage.

Professor Simon Howell, Crime and policing expert

In the past, says Howell, those recruits who were not cut out for the job would be 'weeded' out during basic training.

That's no longer the case, he says.

Those who are there just because they want a job are not really tested.

Professor Simon Howell, Crime and policing expert

The police sometimes have a very similar structure to criminal entities - guns and violence and power - and that can attract the wrong people.

Professor Simon Howell, Crime and policing expert

RELATED:'How do you guys operate a police station without data?'


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Good cop, bad cop: Is police work a calling and how many of our cops have it?




21 June 2023 10:06 AM
by Sara-Jayne Makwala King
Tags:
Police recruitment drive
police recruits
South African Police Service (SAPS)

More from Local

A farm bridge that earlier provided access to the town of Citrusdal in the Western Cape has been closed again, on 20 June 2023. Picture: Kevin Brandt/Eyewitness News

200 flood-effected Citrusdal residents receiving shelter at community hall

21 June 2023 9:40 AM

Eyewitness News reporter Kevin Brandt gives an update on the flood damage, live from Citrusdal.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

That's the ticket! New Lotto boss Jodi Scholtz promises clean-up of NLC

21 June 2023 9:27 AM

Under new commissioner Jodi Scholtz, the board of the NLC has vowed to make right the wrongs of the past.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Former Eskom CEO André de Ruyter appearing before Scopa on Eskom corruption allegations on 26 April 2023. Picture: YouTube

Eskom's legal head against instituting legal proceedings against De Ruyter

21 June 2023 7:37 AM

Mel Govender said rather than take legal action against the former CEO for spilling the beans in his book, Eskom should spend its resources trying to recoup stolen money and go after employees and others responsible for corruption.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Diepsloot residents took to the streets on 20 June 2023 over poor service delivery and poor police visibility leading to high crime rates in the area. Picture: Eyewitness News/ Nokukhanya Mntambo (screenshot)

Diepsloot residents vow to continue protesting until Ramaphosa visits the area

21 June 2023 6:55 AM

Residents said they live in perpetual fear owing to high crime levels in the area and blame the escalating crime rate on poor police visibility and an influx of undocumented foreign nationals.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ stockbroker/123rf.com

Study confirms SAns among world's worst drivers so why no compulsory insurance?

20 June 2023 9:22 PM

The study by 'Compare the Market Australia' highlights the need for comprehensive and compulsory motor insurance in South Africa, says Ami Sure's Christelle Colman.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The Memorandum of Understanding in the field of green Hydrogen between SA and the Netherlands was signed by Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte and acting Minister of Electricity Mondli Gungubele on 20 June 2023. Image: @PresidencyZA

Dutch and Danish PMs help to launch SA's $1bn Green Hydrogen Fund

20 June 2023 7:39 PM

The Prime Ministers of Denmark and the Netherlands met President Cyril Ramaphosa in Pretoria, where the Fund was launched.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Convicted murderer and rapist Thabo Bester makes his first appearance in the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court on 14 April 2023. Bester was re-arrested after escaping from Mangaung Correctional Centre in May 2022. Picture: Katlego Jiyane/Eyewitness News

Midday Report Express: Bester's lawyers withdraw from case

20 June 2023 4:40 PM

Mandy Wiener and the team continue to unpack all the news that makes headlines.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Police van. Picture: Winnie Theletsane/EWN.

Motorists warned to avoid N14 as Diepsloot residents protest

20 June 2023 4:12 PM

The demonstration has entered day two, with disgruntled residents taking to the streets calling on police intervention for the high crime rate in the area.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A pregnant teen goes through donated clothes and toys from NGO, Rays of Hope. Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey Makhaza/Eyewitness News

More than 26 000 teen pregnancies recorded in KZN in 8 months

20 June 2023 3:07 PM

1254 of the pregnancies were girls aged 10 to 14.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trevor Noah pens podcast deal with Spotify

20 June 2023 2:23 PM

The weekly podcast will see the comedian deliver a 'unique take on the hottest and most captivating topics of the moment.'

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Vapes are DESIGNED TO BE ADDICTIVE. Here's what parents and schools can do...

Lifestyle

PowerBall results: Tuesday, 20 June 2023

Lifestyle

Eskom's legal head against instituting legal proceedings against De Ruyter

Local

EWN Highlights

Flood-hit Citrusdal residents closed in as main access road still damaged

21 June 2023 4:04 PM

Body of missing EC woman, Desiree Baartman found in stormwater drain

21 June 2023 3:06 PM

Ramaphosa: SA on track to achieve climate change goals via green hydrogen sector

21 June 2023 1:50 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA