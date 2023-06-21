



Today (21 June) is World Music Day!

In 1982 the Ministry of Culture in France developed an idea to celebrate the wonders of music to promote free, live music for everyone - in the spirit of this idea, let's keep it alive.

But as we know, music doesn't just have the power to bring joy in times of celebration, it can also inspire, unite and be used as melodies of activism and protest.

Take a trip down memory lane with us as these songs turn 30 years old in 2023... and yes, if these songs were people, they'd be millennials.

1) I Will Always Love You: Whitney Houston AND... I'm Every Woman

2) A Whole New World: Peabo Bryson and Regina Belle

3) Macarena: Los Del Rio

4) That's The Way Love Goes: Janet Jackson

5) Can We Talk: Tevin Campbell

6) Weak: SWV

7) Hero: Mariah Carey

8) Whoomp! (There It Is): Tag Team

9) I'd Do Anything for Love (But I Won't Do That): Meat Loaf

10) The Power of Love: Celine Dion

11) The Rhythm of the Night: Corona

12) Whatta Man: Salt-N-Pepa & En Vogue

Which one made you feel a little less young?

Happy World Music Day!

This article first appeared on KFM : 12 songs turning 30 years old in 2023: If they were people, they'd be millenials