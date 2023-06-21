'Not a lot of depth' - Does Paul Mashatile have the chops for the top job?
News 24 Journalist Carol Paton joins Mike Wills to consider the prospect that Paul Mashatile will stand for President.
Veteran ANC politician Paul Mashatile is widely believed to be heading to the top job in the party, meaning there's a strong likelihood of him becoming the country's next President.
But what would the current deputy to President Cyril Ramaphosa bring to the table as leader of the nation?
News 24 journalist Carol Paton explores what a Mashatile presidency might look like in her latest article.
He knows the right things to say, but scratching below the surface, he doesn't have a lot of depth.Carol Paton, Journalist - News 24
That seems to be what's worried some in business, that this guy doesn't seem very clued up.Carol Paton, Journalist - News 24
Despite that, Paton says that Mashatile is a convincing leader within the party.
He's an ANC leader who can hold the ANC together.Carol Paton, Journalist - News 24
Although she points out that stalwart Mashatile doesn't seem to have a world beyond the ANC.
He's never had a job outside the ANC. He went straight from full-time activism to full time political officer bearer in the ANC.Carol Paton, Journalist - News 24
Click below (at 24'00) to listen to Tshidi Madia's exclusive with Paul Mashatile from October last year
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'Not a lot of depth' - Does Paul Mashatile have the chops for the top job?
Source : @PresidencyZA/Twitter
More from Politics
Gwamanda has 'nothing to fear' in light of FSCA investigation says spokesperson
The FSCA has confirmed the investigation into iThemba Lama Afrika and City of Joburg mayor Kabelo Gwamanda.Read More
Ramaphosa's peace mission a waste of time, says political parties
They said the visit by Ramaphosa came at a bad time when both Russia and Ukraine have made it clear that they will continue fighting.Read More
Ukraine 'pauses' counteroffensive into Russian-occupied areas to rethink tactics
This pause does not signify the end of Ukraine’s counteroffensive, says reports.Read More
Ramaphosa wraps up mission in Ukraine: 'Putin does not want peace'
It was clear peace wouldn't be achieved, says Liubov Abravitova, Ukraine's ambassador to South Africa.Read More
The ANC is performing dismally, but a flawed opposition keeps it in power
The African National Congress has lost electoral support but remains dominant.Read More
MPs reject Malema's renewed call to move Parly to Tshwane
The relocation of Parliament to Tshwane had been on the agenda for years but no party had submitted a bill to legislate the move before EFF leader Julius Malema.Read More
Sacci urges govt to push investment in SA, outlines steps to build confidence
The Money Show interviews Alan Mukoki, CEO of the South African Chamber of Commerce and Industry.Read More
I didn't finish schooling: CoJ mayor Kabelo Gwamanda admits to not having matric
Last month, he was the subject of a Carte Blanche investigation, which revealed that his highest level of education was grade 10.Read More
Amnesty International suggests possible war crime in recent Israel-Gaza fighting
Amnesty International is calling on the International Criminal Court to investigate possible war crimes.Read More