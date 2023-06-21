Streaming issues? Report here
Tweeps react to lost sub: 'I'm white, but not let's go find the Titanic white'

21 June 2023 10:59 AM
by Amy Fraser
It's a race against time to find the missing Titanic submersible.

Clarence Ford interviews Barbara Friedman about trending news on the web.

Time is of the essence to find the submersible that vanished on Sunday with the hopes of touring the famous Titanic shipwreck.

Fears are growing for the five people onboard, as the vessel only has enough oxygen for up to 96 hours.

An experienced diver worries that the submersible may have imploded thousands of feet underwater, however, recent reports reveal a banging sound detected onboard the sub.

RELATED: Search underway for missing tourist submarine on a dive to the Titanic wreck

Twitter users have not been shy in expressing their thoughts on the wealthy spending $250 000 on a ticket to explore the deep blue sea, which has proven to be incredibly dangerous.

In a recent interview, rapper Nicki Minaj said "No one should be hopping they ass on a submarine talking 'bout they going down to the Titanic."

No matter how wealthy they are, they are human beings; they have families, and they are obviously in a very very awful situation.

Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire correspondent

I'm claustrophobic, I wouldn't go in there for any amount of money in the world.

Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire correspondent

When you go onto that, come on, I'm sure you know the risks.

Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire correspondent

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.


