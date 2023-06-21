Tweeps react to lost sub: 'I'm white, but not let's go find the Titanic white'
Clarence Ford interviews Barbara Friedman about trending news on the web.
Time is of the essence to find the submersible that vanished on Sunday with the hopes of touring the famous Titanic shipwreck.
Fears are growing for the five people onboard, as the vessel only has enough oxygen for up to 96 hours.
An experienced diver worries that the submersible may have imploded thousands of feet underwater, however, recent reports reveal a banging sound detected onboard the sub.
Twitter users have not been shy in expressing their thoughts on the wealthy spending $250 000 on a ticket to explore the deep blue sea, which has proven to be incredibly dangerous.
The Titanic adding numbers to its death toll despite being underwater for over 100 years pic.twitter.com/BGfObwCaDu' Buttcrack Sports (@ButtCrackSports) June 21, 2023
I’d rather look at photos of the #Titanic then get in that #OceanGate pool toy' Rachel Winslow (@srryimrach) June 21, 2023
(prayers to the families tho) pic.twitter.com/4Jp0XLiSmv
Netflix writing a 6 part docuseries on the missing titanic submarine pic.twitter.com/qGlWUoqWXr' Mr. Boombastic (@THEJulianThomas) June 21, 2023
Titanic's passengers seeing new faces for the 1st time in over 100 years: #OceanGate pic.twitter.com/eHh7Vozbcn' Melissa (@mamamamonsta) June 21, 2023
how are people not talking about this!?!? the last few seconds of footage from the missing titanic submarine are simply bone chilling… pic.twitter.com/6cP4Wyo55X' KT (@ktomz12) June 21, 2023
In a recent interview, rapper Nicki Minaj said "No one should be hopping they ass on a submarine talking 'bout they going down to the Titanic."
No matter how wealthy they are, they are human beings; they have families, and they are obviously in a very very awful situation.Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire correspondent
I'm claustrophobic, I wouldn't go in there for any amount of money in the world.Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire correspondent
When you go onto that, come on, I'm sure you know the risks.Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire correspondent
