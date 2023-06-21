[WATCH] Aussie's Steve Smith trolled for infamous 'Sandpaper Gate' in England

Streaming issues? Report here
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
21 June 2023 11:06 AM
by Karabo Tebele
Tags:
What's Gone Viral with Khabazela

A barmy army of English cricket fans tried to distract the Australian vice-captain by chanting a song reminding him of his infamous ball-tampering incident.

Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Which stadium is considered difficult to play an away game in?

Well, a barmy army of English cricket fans tried to distract the Australian vice-captain by chanting a song reminding him of his infamous ball-tampering incident during a 3-day Ashes Test match.

The match was played from 16-20 June 2023 at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground in England.

Steve Smith was haunted on the pitch on day 3 of the test by fans singing 'We saw you cry on the telly' before getting dismissed by Stuart Broad.

Five years ago, 24 March 2018, former Australian captain Steve Smith, Cameron Bancroft, and David Warner were involved in a cricket cheating scandal also known as 'Sandpaper Gate' in South Africa.

Scroll up to see what else is going viral.




21 June 2023 11:06 AM
by Karabo Tebele
Tags:
What's Gone Viral with Khabazela

