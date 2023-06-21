Improving access to care is crucial to SA meeting its 95-95-95 HIV target
Bongani Bingwa is joined by director of the Centre for the AIDS Program of Research in South Africa, Prof Salim Abdool Karim.
RELATED:HIV infections are on the rise all over the world once again
Nearly 8 million South Africans are living with HIV, but the country remains dangerously off- track to meet its 95-95-95 targets.
Because we don't have a cure, our target is to slow down the number of new infections. The fastest way to do that, is to put as many people as possible on to treatment.Prof Salim Abdool Karim, Director - Centre for the AIDS Program of Research in South Africa
There are mathematical models which show that, if 95% of those who have HIV know they have it and if they go on to have treatment, and if they go on to have no detectable virus, then we can slow the number of infections that would allow us a pathway to ending AIDS.Prof Salim Abdool Karim, Director - Centre for the AIDS Program of Research in South Africa
The reality though, says Karim, is that currently, while some countries have reached it, the 95-95-95 target remains a long way off for South Africa.
We are not meeting our targets...Covid-19 set us back, so we've had to take two steps back.Prof Salim Abdool Karim, Director - Centre for the AIDS Program of Research in South Africa
Botswana has already reached the target, Australia has already reached that.Prof Salim Abdool Karim, Director - Centre for the AIDS Program of Research in South Africa
The answer lies in people being able to access care says Karim, but adds that inequality reinforces the spread of the disease.
If you don't have access to HIV testing then you can't meet the first target...so people who are downtrodden, who are vulnerable, who do not have ready access to care do not go for testing.Prof Salim Abdool Karim, Director - Centre for the AIDS Program of Research in South Africa
RELATED:Mbeki's Aids comment 'irresponsible and an insult' to the country - SAMRC
Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/stock-photo/hiv.html
More from Local
Nuclear-reliant system will cost consumers more than a mix of renewable sources
Gwede Mantashe has called on South Africans to embrace nuclear power as part of the solution to the country's energy crisis.Read More
[WATCH] Castle Lager feeds the nation by turning beer into bread
Castle Lager's latest campaign in collaboration with Ogilvy wins gold at Cannes Lions for its impact on South Africans.Read More
From level 6 to (almost) niks: 'Weather and no maintenance' reduces loadshedding
Energy analyst, Clyde Mallinson explains the two main reasons for loadshedding stage reductions.Read More
Good cop, bad cop: Is police work a calling and how many of our cops have it?
Those who are there just because they want a job are not really tested, says crime and policing expert Professor Simon Howell.Read More
200 flood-effected Citrusdal residents receiving shelter at community hall
Eyewitness News reporter Kevin Brandt gives an update on the flood damage, live from Citrusdal.Read More
That's the ticket! New Lotto boss Jodi Scholtz promises clean-up of NLC
Under new commissioner Jodi Scholtz, the board of the NLC has vowed to make right the wrongs of the past.Read More
Eskom's legal head against instituting legal proceedings against De Ruyter
Mel Govender said rather than take legal action against the former CEO for spilling the beans in his book, Eskom should spend its resources trying to recoup stolen money and go after employees and others responsible for corruption.Read More
Diepsloot residents vow to continue protesting until Ramaphosa visits the area
Residents said they live in perpetual fear owing to high crime levels in the area and blame the escalating crime rate on poor police visibility and an influx of undocumented foreign nationals.Read More
Study confirms SAns among world's worst drivers so why no compulsory insurance?
The study by 'Compare the Market Australia' highlights the need for comprehensive and compulsory motor insurance in South Africa, says Ami Sure's Christelle Colman.Read More