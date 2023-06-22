702 Walk The Talk is coming back!





Joburg's favourite walk is back and 702 can't stop talking about it! The news broke on 702 Breakfast that the popular event has been confirmed to take place on 20 August 2023.

Before Covid, 702's Walk the Talk saw annual turnouts of approximately 60,000 walkers celebrating togetherness while walking different routes on the streets of Joburg. After a two-year hiatus, 702 is inviting you to walk en masse once again, with the same shared mission - but also with a twist.

While those details are yet to be made known, here's a reminder of the incredible atmosphere at previous 702 Walk the Talk events.

Organisers have warned that numbers will be limited for the 2023 Edition of 702 Walk the Talk so to register to get early access to book, you need to register here.