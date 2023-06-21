Celeb chef BANS vegans from his restaurant in Australia: 'Yep. I'm done.'
Clarence Ford speaks with Barbara Friedman about this and other online trending stories. (Skip to 02:50)
Mountain reportedly had a dispute with a customer over the lack of vegan options at the restaurant Fyre.
She had apparently told him beforehand that she was a vegan and asked if there were options, he promised to cater for her, but had forgotten by the time she arrived.
He had been busy with a private function and so there was a very basic vegetable dish that he served her.Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire Correspondent
She complained online about the fact that she was not accommodated, and he responded by posting on social media that all vegans were now banned from his restaurant.
In his post he said that vegans were banned ‘for mental health reasons’ and that he was ‘done’.
This blew up and has sparked a virtual war between vegans and carnivores, who are rushing to review the restaurant.
A lot of vegans went on and gave him one-star reviews and the meat eaters went on and gave him five-star reviews.Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire Correspondent
Unfortunately vegans, I don’t think you are going to win this round.Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire Correspondent
Listen to the interview above for more.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Celeb chef BANS vegans from his restaurant in Australia: 'Yep. I'm done.'
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_98003972_woman-without-an-appetite.html?vti=m23akcu07jbtjx7emp-1-13
More from Lifestyle
It’s World Giraffe Day! Get to know these gentle giants
Johannesburg Zoo shares some interesting facts you might not know about these cool and sassy animals.Read More
Nama-stay at home yoga moves + cheap yoga spots in Cape Town and Jozi
It's International Yoga Day today! We've got some easy moves for you to try at home and affordable spots to try out too.Read More
Vapes are DESIGNED TO BE ADDICTIVE. Here's what parents and schools can do...
The use of vaping products by school children has become a widespread issue at schools across the country.Read More
PowerBall results: Tuesday, 20 June 2023
Eyewitness News brings you the winning PowerBall numbers. Check if you've won.Read More
Small business owner? Discount strategically for a win-win, NOT to lose money
Valuable advice on creating a win-win with your discounting strategy from Anton Ressel, Strategic Head for SME Support at Fetola Consulting.Read More
Study confirms SAns among world's worst drivers so why no compulsory insurance?
The study by 'Compare the Market Australia' highlights the need for comprehensive and compulsory motor insurance in South Africa, says Ami Sure's Christelle Colman.Read More
BOOK REVIEW: Four key principles to ensure your business grows
Scaling Up is written by Verne Harnish, who is "one of the smartest people in the world" in Bruce Whitfield's estimation.Read More
Award winning Numa Medical Aesthetics founder shares her entrepreneurship story
Dr Lungile Mhlongo has won a Forty Under 40 Africa award in the beauty and lifestyle category and Top 16 Youth-Owned Brands award.Read More
World of work: How to deal with a 'quiet promotion' with no raise
When organisations are trying to save money, they may start giving employees ‘quiet promotions’ without the raise.Read More