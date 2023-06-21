Stats SA: Consumer price inflation contracts by 0.5%
JOHANNESBURG - Consumers are expected to feel some reprieve as inflation has continued to cool, slowing to 6.3% for May - a 13-month low.
This is from 6.8% in April.
Statistics SA released the latest inflation data on Wednesday.
The Reserve Bank has been raising the repo rate to stop rising inflation, and this figure is now moving closer to the target range of between three and six percent.
READ MORE:
-
-
Despite inflation easing in April, some food prices remain high, says Stats SA
This is good news for struggling consumers who are worried that the Reserve Bank will continue to increase the repo rate.
The bank's mandate is to protect the rand and curb inflation.
When taking a closer look, most food and non-alcoholic beverages categories recorded lower annual inflation for May.
Stats SA said the latest inflation figure was the lowest since April last year and was also impacted by lower fuel prices.
Further, household spending is up, showing people have more money to use - with many rekindling a liking for restaurants and hotels.
Stats SA said increased household expenditure in the first quarter of the year was mainly driven by spending on restaurants and hotels, which jumped by 6.9.
However, it found that restaurants were becoming more pricy.
This article first appeared on EWN : Stats SA: Consumer price inflation contracts by 0.5%
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_32525602_unrecognizable-woman-checking-a-long-grocery-receipt-leaning-to-a-full-shopping-cart-at-store-.html
More from Business
NCOP passes Eskom Debt Relief Bill
On Wednesday, the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) voted in favour of the passing of the bill that will see the National Revenue Fund provide debt relief for Eskom to the value of R254 billion over the next three financial years.Read More
Small business owner? Discount strategically for a win-win, NOT to lose money
Valuable advice on creating a win-win with your discounting strategy from Anton Ressel, Strategic Head for SME Support at Fetola Consulting.Read More
Study confirms SAns among world's worst drivers so why no compulsory insurance?
The study by 'Compare the Market Australia' highlights the need for comprehensive and compulsory motor insurance in South Africa, says Ami Sure's Christelle Colman.Read More
BOOK REVIEW: Four key principles to ensure your business grows
Scaling Up is written by Verne Harnish, who is "one of the smartest people in the world" in Bruce Whitfield's estimation.Read More
Dutch and Danish PMs help to launch SA's $1bn Green Hydrogen Fund
The Prime Ministers of Denmark and the Netherlands met President Cyril Ramaphosa in Pretoria, where the Fund was launched.Read More
UPDATE: People experiencing huge UIF delays: 'It's incredibly disheartening'
Some people relying on unemployment insurance are facing massive delays.Read More
How does an amateur athlete make money? Bruce Fordyce opens up about his career
Legendary South African road runner, Bruce Fordyce reveals how his personal finance decisions have shaped his financial future.Read More
Are you using the best available wall charger to recharge your devices?
With Stage 8 loadshedding looming, having all your mobile gadgets and devices fully charged has never been more important.Read More
WC gas shortage (seemingly) averted, despite importer terminating its contract
Importer and distributor, Vita Gas has pulled out of its contract with Sunrise Energy Terminal in Saldanha Bay over an ongoing legal dispute.Read More