Stats SA: Consumer price inflation contracts by 0.5%

Streaming issues? Report here
Bruce Whitfield Money Show ABSA Thumb 2022 Bruce Whitfield Money Show ABSA Thumb 2022
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
60% of South Africans think Russia guilty of war crimes in Ukraine - poll The poll was carried out by international research company, Ipsos, which also polled individuals in Kenya, Senegal, Nigeria, Ugand... 21 June 2023 4:05 PM
Midday Report Express: Diepsloot residents call on Ramaphosa to intervene Diepsloot residents say they have had enough, as crime rates rise in the community. 21 June 2023 3:50 PM
ANC to challenge High Court order to hand over deployment committee minutes The party had until the end of business on Tuesday to submit emails, WhatsApp conversations and minutes from the meetings dating a... 21 June 2023 3:42 PM
View all Local
‘ANC conference is an opportunity to make us relevant in the Western Cape again’ The African National Congress (ANC) in the Western Cape will elect new leadership this weekend. 21 June 2023 3:07 PM
'Not a lot of depth' - Does Paul Mashatile have the chops for the top job? News 24 Journalist Carol Paton discusses the potential presidential credentials of ANC stalwart Paul Mashatile. 21 June 2023 10:37 AM
Gwamanda has 'nothing to fear' in light of FSCA investigation says spokesperson The FSCA has confirmed the investigation into iThemba Lama Afrika and City of Joburg mayor Kabelo Gwamanda. 20 June 2023 12:25 PM
View all Politics
NCOP passes Eskom Debt Relief Bill On Wednesday, the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) voted in favour of the passing of the bill that will see the National Reven... 21 June 2023 1:16 PM
Stats SA: Consumer price inflation contracts by 0.5% Inflation has slowed to 6.3%, from 6.8% in April, and this is the lowest reading since April 2022 when the rate was 5,9%. 21 June 2023 11:33 AM
Small business owner? Discount strategically for a win-win, NOT to lose money Valuable advice on creating a win-win with your discounting strategy from Anton Ressel, Strategic Head for SME Support at Fetola C... 20 June 2023 11:09 PM
View all Business
Loadshedding is killing batteries, do warranties still apply? In the age of loadshedding, batteries, such as those for inverters, are not always lasting as long as we may expect. 21 June 2023 5:54 PM
Nissan Navara review: ‘With the rain last week, I just cruised straight through’ Our car expert Ernest Page recently test drove the Nissan Navara. 21 June 2023 3:45 PM
Harvard vs. MIT: American students compete to be 'ultimate braaibroodjie champs' Three Knife Capital interns from some prestigious universities in the US were tasked to make braaibroodjies, here's the verdict. 21 June 2023 2:48 PM
View all Lifestyle
[WATCH] Aussie's Steve Smith trolled for infamous 'Sandpaper Gate' in England A barmy army of English cricket fans tried to distract the Australian vice-captain by chanting a song reminding him of his infamou... 21 June 2023 11:06 AM
SA tennis star Donald Ramphadi opens up about becoming a French Open champion The quad player became the first South African in both able-bodied and wheelchair category to win at Roland Garros since David Ada... 20 June 2023 8:31 PM
Royal AM reject FIFA ruling regarding Serbian striker Samir Nurkovic's claims The Serbian reported the KZN side to the global governing body after he was fired in October 2022, just two months into a two-year... 20 June 2023 8:13 PM
View all Sport
From NY to SA: Sex And The City creator heads to Mzansi for one-woman show Meet the real Carrie Bradshaw! Candace Bushnell, creator of 'Sex And The City' has announced show dates for Johannesburg and Cape... 21 June 2023 1:09 PM
Africa’s first animated sci-fi series is coming to Disney+ ‘Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire’ is bringing futuristic African stories to Disney+. 21 June 2023 12:45 PM
12 songs turning 30 years old in 2023: If they were people, they'd be millenials It's World Music Day today - these top 12 songs turn 30 years old this year and we can't believe it. 21 June 2023 10:27 AM
View all Entertainment
The world’s fish are shrinking as the climate is getting warmer Researchers are trying to determine why the world's fish are shrinking as the climate warms. 21 June 2023 1:29 PM
Highway to Hel: Poland's bus route 666 makes a detour after 'spreading satanism' Religious conservatives are not happy but seem to have won this round. 21 June 2023 1:18 PM
At least 94 dead as India experiences severe heatwave Temperatures in northern and eastern India have reached 46 degrees Celsius. 21 June 2023 12:49 PM
View all World
Celebrating Youth Day with our Gen Z’s Clement Manyathela speaks to anti-racism activist and LLB student Zulaikha Patel. 16 June 2023 1:04 PM
Ugandans avoiding HIV clinics in fear of draconian anti-LGBTQ laws Uganda has recently introduced one of the harshest anti-LGBTQ laws in the world, and it is already having serious consequences. 9 June 2023 3:44 PM
Risk Management and Regional Trade in Africa By properly addressing risks and promoting regional trade, Africa can strive towards sustained economic growth and development. 8 June 2023 11:45 AM
View all Africa
Study confirms SAns among world's worst drivers so why no compulsory insurance? The study by 'Compare the Market Australia' highlights the need for comprehensive and compulsory motor insurance in South Africa,... 20 June 2023 9:22 PM
BOOK REVIEW: Four key principles to ensure your business grows Scaling Up is written by Verne Harnish, who is "one of the smartest people in the world" in Bruce Whitfield's estimation. 20 June 2023 8:17 PM
The ANC is performing dismally, but a flawed opposition keeps it in power The African National Congress has lost electoral support but remains dominant. 19 June 2023 8:19 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business

Stats SA: Consumer price inflation contracts by 0.5%

21 June 2023 11:33 AM
by Ray White
Tags:
Statistics SA
Consumer price inflation

Inflation has slowed to 6.3%, from 6.8% in April, and this is the lowest reading since April 2022 when the rate was 5,9%.

JOHANNESBURG - Consumers are expected to feel some reprieve as inflation has continued to cool, slowing to 6.3% for May - a 13-month low.

This is from 6.8% in April.

Statistics SA released the latest inflation data on Wednesday.

The Reserve Bank has been raising the repo rate to stop rising inflation, and this figure is now moving closer to the target range of between three and six percent.

READ MORE:

This is good news for struggling consumers who are worried that the Reserve Bank will continue to increase the repo rate.

The bank's mandate is to protect the rand and curb inflation.

When taking a closer look, most food and non-alcoholic beverages categories recorded lower annual inflation for May.

Stats SA said the latest inflation figure was the lowest since April last year and was also impacted by lower fuel prices.

Further, household spending is up, showing people have more money to use - with many rekindling a liking for restaurants and hotels.

Stats SA said increased household expenditure in the first quarter of the year was mainly driven by spending on restaurants and hotels, which jumped by 6.9.

However, it found that restaurants were becoming more pricy.


This article first appeared on EWN : Stats SA: Consumer price inflation contracts by 0.5%




21 June 2023 11:33 AM
by Ray White
Tags:
Statistics SA
Consumer price inflation

More from Business

FILE: Eskom's head office at Megawatt Park in Johannesburg. Picture: Eyewitness News

NCOP passes Eskom Debt Relief Bill

21 June 2023 1:16 PM

On Wednesday, the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) voted in favour of the passing of the bill that will see the National Revenue Fund provide debt relief for Eskom to the value of R254 billion over the next three financial years.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ dmitrydemidovich/123rf.com

Small business owner? Discount strategically for a win-win, NOT to lose money

20 June 2023 11:09 PM

Valuable advice on creating a win-win with your discounting strategy from Anton Ressel, Strategic Head for SME Support at Fetola Consulting.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ stockbroker/123rf.com

Study confirms SAns among world's worst drivers so why no compulsory insurance?

20 June 2023 9:22 PM

The study by 'Compare the Market Australia' highlights the need for comprehensive and compulsory motor insurance in South Africa, says Ami Sure's Christelle Colman.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© peopleimages12/123rf.com

BOOK REVIEW: Four key principles to ensure your business grows

20 June 2023 8:17 PM

Scaling Up is written by Verne Harnish, who is "one of the smartest people in the world" in Bruce Whitfield's estimation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The Memorandum of Understanding in the field of green Hydrogen between SA and the Netherlands was signed by Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte and acting Minister of Electricity Mondli Gungubele on 20 June 2023. Image: @PresidencyZA

Dutch and Danish PMs help to launch SA's $1bn Green Hydrogen Fund

20 June 2023 7:39 PM

The Prime Ministers of Denmark and the Netherlands met President Cyril Ramaphosa in Pretoria, where the Fund was launched.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© sifotography/123rf.com

UPDATE: People experiencing huge UIF delays: 'It's incredibly disheartening'

20 June 2023 6:20 AM

Some people relying on unemployment insurance are facing massive delays.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Nine times Comrades Marathon winner Bruce Fordyce.

How does an amateur athlete make money? Bruce Fordyce opens up about his career

19 June 2023 8:21 PM

Legendary South African road runner, Bruce Fordyce reveals how his personal finance decisions have shaped his financial future.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Wall charger: Image: 123rf

Are you using the best available wall charger to recharge your devices?

19 June 2023 7:27 PM

With Stage 8 loadshedding looming, having all your mobile gadgets and devices fully charged has never been more important.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The matter was first taken up by the commission in 2015 insisting that the companies colluded to fix the deposit price of the LPG cylinders to first time buyers. Picture : Pixabay

WC gas shortage (seemingly) averted, despite importer terminating its contract

19 June 2023 7:20 PM

Importer and distributor, Vita Gas has pulled out of its contract with Sunrise Energy Terminal in Saldanha Bay over an ongoing legal dispute.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© rolffimages/123rf.com

US and China pledge to stabilise sour relationship following high-level talks

19 June 2023 7:02 PM

U.S Secretary of State, Anthony Blinken visited Beijing where he met Chinese president, Xi Jinping.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Diepsloot leaders, president's reps meet at Union Buildings over grievances

Local

Nuclear-reliant system will cost consumers more than a mix of renewable sources

Local

Nissan Navara review: ‘With the rain last week, I just cruised straight through’

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

After Presidency meeting, Diepsloot residents confident of Ramaphosa visit

21 June 2023 9:50 PM

CSIR urges agri, health sectors to note its El Nino findings

21 June 2023 9:18 PM

Corruption-accused attorney still working for Mpumalanga dept, court told

21 June 2023 9:04 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA