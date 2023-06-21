No wash movement: Some people going as long as 6 MONTHS without doing laundry
Clarence Ford speaks with Barbara Friedman about this and other trending online stories.
The ‘no wash movement’ has been sparked by concerns about the climate, people wanting to save time and money, and a general lack of desire to laundry.
Some people are opting to wash their clothes as rarely as possible… even if that means more than a week without clean underwear.
A software engineer, Tim, reportedly only washes his clothes every six months according to the Guardian.
While this might seem a bit extreme, there could be value in washing clothes a little less frequently as it is more environmentally friendly and will help clothes last longer.
In South Africa we have a lot of energy issues, maybe washing your clothes that often and putting them in the tumble dryer is not such a great idea.Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire Correspondent
I think there are some very interesting points to be made here. I don’t know how long I could go with unwashed clothes though.Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire Correspondent
Listen to the interview around for more.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : No wash movement: Some people going as long as 6 MONTHS without doing laundry
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_148334394_photo-from-inside-a-washing-machine-where-you-see-a-girl-putting-clothes.html
More from Lifestyle
Harvard vs. MIT: American students compete to be 'ultimate braaibroodjie champs'
Three Knife Capital interns from some prestigious universities in the US were tasked to make braaibroodjies, here's the verdict.Read More
[WATCH] Castle Lager feeds the nation by turning beer into bread
Castle Lager's latest campaign in collaboration with Ogilvy wins gold at Cannes Lions for its impact on South Africans.Read More
R50k for ID? Home Affairs probing alleged corruption after 'Sizokthola' exposé
Drug-busting show 'Sizokthola' follows presenter Xolani Khumalo while he raids the businesses and homes of suspected drug dealers with the help of police officials.Read More
Celeb chef BANS vegans from his restaurant in Australia: 'Yep. I'm done.'
Celebrity chef John Mountain posted on social media that vegans are banned from his restaurant after a meal dispute.Read More
It’s World Giraffe Day! Get to know these gentle giants
Johannesburg Zoo shares some interesting facts you might not know about these cool and sassy animals.Read More
Nama-stay at home yoga moves + cheap yoga spots in Cape Town and Jozi
It's International Yoga Day today! We've got some easy moves for you to try at home and affordable spots to try out too.Read More
Vapes are DESIGNED TO BE ADDICTIVE. Here's what parents and schools can do...
The use of vaping products by school children has become a widespread issue at schools across the country.Read More
PowerBall results: Tuesday, 20 June 2023
Eyewitness News brings you the winning PowerBall numbers. Check if you've won.Read More
Small business owner? Discount strategically for a win-win, NOT to lose money
Valuable advice on creating a win-win with your discounting strategy from Anton Ressel, Strategic Head for SME Support at Fetola Consulting.Read More