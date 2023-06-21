Streaming issues? Report here
No wash movement: Some people going as long as 6 MONTHS without doing laundry

21 June 2023 12:55 PM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Clothes
laundry
Barbs Wire
Barbara Friedman

Washing clothes can be such a chore, so some people are choosing to skip it all together.

Clarence Ford speaks with Barbara Friedman about this and other trending online stories.

The ‘no wash movement’ has been sparked by concerns about the climate, people wanting to save time and money, and a general lack of desire to laundry.

Some people are opting to wash their clothes as rarely as possible… even if that means more than a week without clean underwear.

A software engineer, Tim, reportedly only washes his clothes every six months according to the Guardian.

While this might seem a bit extreme, there could be value in washing clothes a little less frequently as it is more environmentally friendly and will help clothes last longer.

In South Africa we have a lot of energy issues, maybe washing your clothes that often and putting them in the tumble dryer is not such a great idea.

Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire Correspondent
eusebiojtorres/123rf
eusebiojtorres/123rf

I think there are some very interesting points to be made here. I don’t know how long I could go with unwashed clothes though.

Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire Correspondent

Listen to the interview around for more.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : No wash movement: Some people going as long as 6 MONTHS without doing laundry




