No wash movement: Some people going as long as 6 MONTHS without doing laundry

The ‘no wash movement’ has been sparked by concerns about the climate, people wanting to save time and money, and a general lack of desire to laundry.

Some people are opting to wash their clothes as rarely as possible… even if that means more than a week without clean underwear.

A software engineer, Tim, reportedly only washes his clothes every six months according to the Guardian.

While this might seem a bit extreme, there could be value in washing clothes a little less frequently as it is more environmentally friendly and will help clothes last longer.

In South Africa we have a lot of energy issues, maybe washing your clothes that often and putting them in the tumble dryer is not such a great idea. Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire Correspondent

I think there are some very interesting points to be made here. I don’t know how long I could go with unwashed clothes though. Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire Correspondent

