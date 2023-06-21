From level 6 to (almost) niks: 'Weather and no maintenance' reduces loadshedding
Mike Wills speaks to Clyde Mallinson, an energy analyst about the reasons behind loadshedding stage reductions.
Listen to his explanation below.
It feels like it was just yesterday when talks of stage eight and 10 loadshedding were on most people's lips... but the opposite happened - loadshedding has been reduced in most parts of South Africa - and it's not because of the new energy minister, says energy analyst, Clyde Mallinson.
Mallinson explains that between April and June, South Africans experienced an average of stage three loadshedding with spikes of levels five or six.
Now, we're experiencing level one loadshedding with spikes of stages two or three.
Mallinson says the decrease in loadshedding stages are not because we're burning diesel but because of these two things:
1) The weather
2) Eskom's lack of maintenance during winter months (June to August)
Mallinson says Eskom's units of coal fleet perform better in winter months while the latter is intentional - Eskom conducts "no planned maintenance during winter."
When you've got the coal fleet pushing out two to three thousand megawatts (MW) more than it was a month or so ago, you can comfortably use water at peak times to reduce load shedding.Clyde Mallinson, Energy Analyst
Mallinson says, while there is a slight peak in electricity demand during winter, "it's easily managed because they have better coal output at this time."
Another change that you also might have noticed from your electricity bill is that electricity tariffs increase during winter too.
So, less maintenance and cooler weather gives Eskom more coal-powered capacity for the moment - enjoy it while it lasts, Mzansi.
Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : From level 6 to (almost) niks: 'Weather and no maintenance' reduces loadshedding
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_102076789_woman-complaining-during-a-blackout-sitting-on-a-couch-in-the-living-room-at-home.html
More from Local
Nuclear-reliant system will cost consumers more than a mix of renewable sources
Gwede Mantashe has called on South Africans to embrace nuclear power as part of the solution to the country's energy crisis.Read More
[WATCH] Castle Lager feeds the nation by turning beer into bread
Castle Lager's latest campaign in collaboration with Ogilvy wins gold at Cannes Lions for its impact on South Africans.Read More
Improving access to care is crucial to SA meeting its 95-95-95 HIV target
In 2021, in Sub-saharan Africa, every two minutes an adolescent girl or young woman was newly infected with HIV.Read More
Good cop, bad cop: Is police work a calling and how many of our cops have it?
Those who are there just because they want a job are not really tested, says crime and policing expert Professor Simon Howell.Read More
200 flood-effected Citrusdal residents receiving shelter at community hall
Eyewitness News reporter Kevin Brandt gives an update on the flood damage, live from Citrusdal.Read More
That's the ticket! New Lotto boss Jodi Scholtz promises clean-up of NLC
Under new commissioner Jodi Scholtz, the board of the NLC has vowed to make right the wrongs of the past.Read More
Eskom's legal head against instituting legal proceedings against De Ruyter
Mel Govender said rather than take legal action against the former CEO for spilling the beans in his book, Eskom should spend its resources trying to recoup stolen money and go after employees and others responsible for corruption.Read More
Diepsloot residents vow to continue protesting until Ramaphosa visits the area
Residents said they live in perpetual fear owing to high crime levels in the area and blame the escalating crime rate on poor police visibility and an influx of undocumented foreign nationals.Read More
Study confirms SAns among world's worst drivers so why no compulsory insurance?
The study by 'Compare the Market Australia' highlights the need for comprehensive and compulsory motor insurance in South Africa, says Ami Sure's Christelle Colman.Read More