



Mike Wills speaks to Clyde Mallinson, an energy analyst about the reasons behind loadshedding stage reductions.

It feels like it was just yesterday when talks of stage eight and 10 loadshedding were on most people's lips... but the opposite happened - loadshedding has been reduced in most parts of South Africa - and it's not because of the new energy minister, says energy analyst, Clyde Mallinson.

Mallinson explains that between April and June, South Africans experienced an average of stage three loadshedding with spikes of levels five or six.

Now, we're experiencing level one loadshedding with spikes of stages two or three.

Mallinson says the decrease in loadshedding stages are not because we're burning diesel but because of these two things:

1) The weather

2) Eskom's lack of maintenance during winter months (June to August)

Mallinson says Eskom's units of coal fleet perform better in winter months while the latter is intentional - Eskom conducts "no planned maintenance during winter."

When you've got the coal fleet pushing out two to three thousand megawatts (MW) more than it was a month or so ago, you can comfortably use water at peak times to reduce load shedding. Clyde Mallinson, Energy Analyst

Mallinson says, while there is a slight peak in electricity demand during winter, "it's easily managed because they have better coal output at this time."

Another change that you also might have noticed from your electricity bill is that electricity tariffs increase during winter too.

So, less maintenance and cooler weather gives Eskom more coal-powered capacity for the moment - enjoy it while it lasts, Mzansi.

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : From level 6 to (almost) niks: 'Weather and no maintenance' reduces loadshedding