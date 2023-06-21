At least 94 dead as India experiences severe heatwave





Bongani Bingwa interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist about this and other trending world news.

At least 94 people have been declared dead in the district of Ballia as temperatures have sky rocketed in the northern and eastern parts of India.

Temperatures in northern and eastern India have reached 46 degrees Celsius.

Despite the country's meteorological department putting out a warning, critics have accused the government of not doing enough to prevent the deaths.

According to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), India is among the countries worst affected by the impacts of the climate crisis.

India, Bangladesh, Myanmar and Vietnam have all been hit by a historic heatwave, causing heat-related illnesses and deaths. pic.twitter.com/UCJGSu7sul ' DW News (@dwnews) June 21, 2023

Scores die in northern India as heat wave scorches region https://t.co/KXKhpIPlOm pic.twitter.com/QajVkCucJp ' Reuters (@Reuters) June 19, 2023

Is it about the government of India not facing up to the impact of fossil fuels on climate change... and in a way part of the coverup of the danger of heat to people's lives? Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent

