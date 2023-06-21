From NY to SA: Sex And The City creator heads to Mzansi for one-woman show





'Sex And The City' began life as a newspaper column written by Candace Bushnell for The New York Observer from 1994 to 1996. It later became a book and then a hugely successful TV series starring Sarah Jessica Parker.

And just like that...it's been announced that 'Sex And The City' creator, author Candace Bushnell will be titillating South African audiences later this year.

Showtime SA will bring Bushnell's thought-provoking one-woman show to Johannesburg's Teatro, Montecasino and the Artscape in Cape Town in September and October.

The 'Sex And The City' franchise began life as a newspaper column written by Bushnell for The New York Observer in the nineties and went on to become a best-selling book.

But it was as the hugely successful TV series starring Sarah Jessica Parker, Kim Cattrell, Kristen Davis and Cynthia Nixon that Bushnell really made a mark.

The show ran for 6 seasons and two films followed the final season.

The news of Bushnell's South African tour comes as season 2 of 'Sex And The City' spin-off 'And Just Like That' drops on streaming platforms globally.

