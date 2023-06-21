[WATCH] Castle Lager feeds the nation by turning beer into bread
An initiative between Ogilvy Cape Town and Castle Lager recently won gold at the Cannes Lion Awards for 'Bread of the Nation' which is a campaign aiming to provide nutrition across South Africa to communities most in need.
John Maytham speaks to Camilla Clerke, the Executive Creative Director for Ogilvy Cape Town on this award-winning idea.
Listen to the conversation below.
It's creative award season and on the opening day of the 2023 Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, Ogilvy was honored with a Gold Lion in the category of Outdoor Corporate Purpose and Social Responsibility for their client Castle Lager's 'Bread of the Nation' campaign.
The lead creative on the project says the idea started when Castle Lager asked the creative agency "to remind people of its local ingredients."
And they did - with a campaign that took four years in the making to become reality.
Clerke says the campaign is centered around baking loaves of bread with flour milled from high-quality spent grain left behind after the beer-making process which is then distributed to communities most in need around South Africa, for free.
The creative exec reports that 55% of the nation lives beyond the breadline and over 20 million people go hungry in South Africa, so this campaign aims to reduce these numbers by delivering 30 000 loaves of bread by 2025.
Watch what it's all about below.
Clerke says the best thing about this loaf is that it's a "high in energy, high-fibre, filling, nourishing, full of substance bread" with "no alcohol in it."
Castle Lager has been around for 125 years and is considered "the beer of the nation"... which is now giving back to the nation. 10 400 bead loaves have been delivered so far across the country.
Here's to creativity with life-changing purpose and impact.
Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : [WATCH] Castle Lager feeds the nation by turning beer into bread
Source : https://www.castlelager.co.za/Bread
