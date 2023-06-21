Midday Report Express: Diepsloot residents call on Ramaphosa to intervene
Diepsloot residents say they have had enough, as crime rates rise in the community. Leaders are headed to the Union Buildings to engage with the presidency.
Businesses in affected areas in the Western Cape suffer a blow as parts of the province remained closed due to floods.
SAWS says two more cold fronts are expected to hit the Western Cape in the coming days.
The former State Security Minister and African National Congress (ANC) Member of Parliament (MP) Bongani Bongo and his co-accused are back in the Nelspruit Specialised Commercial Crimes Court.
One of the attorneys that previously represented Thabo Bester is set to appear at the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court. He was accused of attempted rape in March.
Scroll up to listen to the show.
More from Local
60% of South Africans think Russia guilty of war crimes in Ukraine - poll
The poll was carried out by international research company, Ipsos, which also polled individuals in Kenya, Senegal, Nigeria, Uganda and Zambia ahead of last weekend’s African peace initiative to Ukraine and Russia and the upcoming BRICS summit to be held in South Africa in August.Read More
ANC to challenge High Court order to hand over deployment committee minutes
The party had until the end of business on Tuesday to submit emails, WhatsApp conversations and minutes from the meetings dating as far back as 2013.Read More
Diepsloot leaders, president's reps meet at Union Buildings over grievances
The delegation on Wednesday took the community's frustrations over high levels of crime to the president's office. Earlier on Wednesday, security personnel refused the delegation entry into the Union Buildings.Read More
Nuclear-reliant system will cost consumers more than a mix of renewable sources
Gwede Mantashe has called on South Africans to embrace nuclear power as part of the solution to the country's energy crisis.Read More
[WATCH] Castle Lager feeds the nation by turning beer into bread
Castle Lager's latest campaign in collaboration with Ogilvy wins gold at Cannes Lions for its impact on South Africans.Read More
NCOP passes Eskom Debt Relief Bill
On Wednesday, the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) voted in favour of the passing of the bill that will see the National Revenue Fund provide debt relief for Eskom to the value of R254 billion over the next three financial years.Read More
From level 6 to (almost) niks: 'Weather and no maintenance' reduces loadshedding
Energy analyst, Clyde Mallinson explains the two main reasons for loadshedding stage reductions.Read More
Improving access to care is crucial to SA meeting its 95-95-95 HIV target
In 2021, in Sub-saharan Africa, every two minutes an adolescent girl or young woman was newly infected with HIV.Read More
Good cop, bad cop: Is police work a calling and how many of our cops have it?
Those who are there just because they want a job are not really tested, says crime and policing expert Professor Simon Howell.Read More