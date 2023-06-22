Vellie revolution: Local manufacturer strikes it big with US partner deal
Bruce Whitfield talks to Nick Dreyer, co-founder and CEO of Veldskoen Shoes.
- Veldskoen Shoes export their vellies to 32 countries
- Now the local company is set to expand further through its partnership with a US-based, global hospitality management company
It's one of my favourite stories... Here you've got a shoe that's been worn by people in Africa for probably a thousand years (in some form or another)... These guys take one look at these thousand-year-old shoes and go 'let's do them differently'. And then, 'let's become the first people ever to trademark the name'. Boom! Business done.Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show host
Bruce Whitfield is talking of course about that SA favourite, vellies, and the company that's put them on the world map.
Veldskoen Shoes to date supplies 32 countries with vellies, distinctively laced and soled in bright colours.
Now the home-grown outfit has struck a huge deal with US-based, global hospitality management company Valor Hospitality Partners.
It means Valor will be putting its hospitality staff across the US in vellies "to enhance our team’s appearance and comfort level."
Nick Dreyer, co-founder and CEO of Veldskoen Shoes, says their product will also be sold in the hotel shops.
It's a global partnership partnership. Valor is a big group - they have 95 hotels globally in 14 countries with 6.5 thousand staff... so it's a very big deal for us.Nick Dreyer, CEO - Veldskoen Shoes
Dreyer says the deal is in line with the company's global growth aspirations and is based on good values.
Valor partnered with Veldskoen he explains, because the group wants to buy from responsible merchants and believes in what they do.
Groups like these have enormous buying power... and it's not enough to call 'sustainability' just on the fact that it's made from a specific material. For Veldskoen in South Africa, sustainability is more a subject of community and about doing good across the entire supply chain...Nick Dreyer, CEO - Veldskoen Shoes
...whether that's the manufacturing or the procuring of the leather, or planting spekboom at the tannery... you've got to build good behaviour all across the entire supply chain.Nick Dreyer, CEO - Veldskoen Shoes
Dreyer says they will continue to source and manufacture locally as the company grows.
"A veldskoen can't be made in another country. It's got to be made in South Africa."
While producing locally presents huge challenges, they have a number of things on their side he adds.
The good news is we've got really talented footwear makers and we partner with great companies, and our raw materials are readily available... so the truth is that we can scale.Nick Dreyer, CEO - Veldskoen Shoes
As we scale... that means that the independent tanneries and every single piece across the supply chain increases and that will increase employment across the entire chain.Nick Dreyer, CEO - Veldskoen Shoes
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Vellie revolution: Local manufacturer strikes it big with US partner deal
Source : https://www.facebook.com/valorhotels/photos/pcb.3426175857629909/3426175720963256
