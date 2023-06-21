Inflation eases again in May, to a 13-month low
Bruce Whitfield interviews Nedbank economist Liandra da Silvan and Kulani Siweya, Chief Economist at Agri SA.
- Annual consumer price inflation slowed to 6.3% in May from 6,8% in April
- While food inflation is still in double digits, a drop in food prices was recorded in May
Annual consumer inflation slowed again in May, to 6.3% from 6.8% in April.
This is the lowest reading since 5.9% in April 2022, says Statistics SA.
RELATED: Inflation eases, but is it enough to spare us a 50 basis point rate hike?
The annual inflation rate for food and non-alcoholic beverages (NAB) was 11,8%, compared to 13,9% in April.
Stats SA says most NAB categories recorded lower inflation rates in May, with the exception of sugar, sweets and desserts, and cold beverages.
Ray White discusses the latest food inflation numbers with Kulani Siweya, chief economist at Agri SA.
He also interviews Nedbank economist Liandra da Silva.
She confirms that expectations broadly had been for inflation to come in at 6.5%, so the 6.3% number is good news.
The slowdown we've actually seen has been as a result of the decline in food, as well as transport prices... While food prices over the past few months have still been a concern, they have definitely decreased quite significantly relative to what they were in the previous month...Liandra da Silva, Economist - Nedbank
....but they are still trending at double digit levels. so we still need to see quite a significant decline when it comes to food prices.Liandra da Silva, Economist - Nedbank
She notes that loadshedding is one of the drivers of food inflation, as it impacts production costs and this is ultimately passed on to consumers.
Agri SA's Siweya also highlights the role of power cuts in keeping food prices elevated.
Onions and carrots are among the items that have become much more expensive over the past year.
The agricultural sector is quite irrigation-inclusive and reliant, and when you consider vegetables, these crops are very sensitive when irrigation is not done in a proper manner.Kulani Siweya, Chief Economist - Agri SA
Scroll up to listen to the interviews
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Inflation eases again in May, to a 13-month low
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/andron19821982/andron198219822103/andron19821982210300196/166034857-young-caucasian-lady-with-a-trolley-in-the-supermarket-buys-chicken-eggs-a-woman-buys-groceries-and-.jpg
More from Business
[LISTEN] AI equals AFRICAN Intelligence in clever Castle Milk Stout ad
"Artificial Intelligence can never replace the beauty we create as Africans", says Castle Milk Stout.Read More
NCOP passes Eskom Debt Relief Bill
On Wednesday, the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) voted in favour of the passing of the bill that will see the National Revenue Fund provide debt relief for Eskom to the value of R254 billion over the next three financial years.Read More
Stats SA: Consumer price inflation contracts by 0.5%
Inflation has slowed to 6.3%, from 6.8% in April, and this is the lowest reading since April 2022 when the rate was 5,9%.Read More
Small business owner? Discount strategically for a win-win, NOT to lose money
Valuable advice on creating a win-win with your discounting strategy from Anton Ressel, Strategic Head for SME Support at Fetola Consulting.Read More
Study confirms SAns among world's worst drivers so why no compulsory insurance?
The study by 'Compare the Market Australia' highlights the need for comprehensive and compulsory motor insurance in South Africa, says Ami Sure's Christelle Colman.Read More
BOOK REVIEW: Four key principles to ensure your business grows
Scaling Up is written by Verne Harnish, who is "one of the smartest people in the world" in Bruce Whitfield's estimation.Read More
Dutch and Danish PMs help to launch SA's $1bn Green Hydrogen Fund
The Prime Ministers of Denmark and the Netherlands met President Cyril Ramaphosa in Pretoria, where the Fund was launched.Read More
UPDATE: People experiencing huge UIF delays: 'It's incredibly disheartening'
Some people relying on unemployment insurance are facing massive delays.Read More
How does an amateur athlete make money? Bruce Fordyce opens up about his career
Legendary South African road runner, Bruce Fordyce reveals how his personal finance decisions have shaped his financial future.Read More
More from Local
60% of South Africans think Russia guilty of war crimes in Ukraine - poll
The poll was carried out by international research company, Ipsos, which also polled individuals in Kenya, Senegal, Nigeria, Uganda and Zambia ahead of last weekend’s African peace initiative to Ukraine and Russia and the upcoming BRICS summit to be held in South Africa in August.Read More
Midday Report Express: Diepsloot residents call on Ramaphosa to intervene
Diepsloot residents say they have had enough, as crime rates rise in the community.Read More
ANC to challenge High Court order to hand over deployment committee minutes
The party had until the end of business on Tuesday to submit emails, WhatsApp conversations and minutes from the meetings dating as far back as 2013.Read More
Diepsloot leaders, president's reps meet at Union Buildings over grievances
The delegation on Wednesday took the community's frustrations over high levels of crime to the president's office. Earlier on Wednesday, security personnel refused the delegation entry into the Union Buildings.Read More
Nuclear-reliant system will cost consumers more than a mix of renewable sources
Gwede Mantashe has called on South Africans to embrace nuclear power as part of the solution to the country's energy crisis.Read More
[WATCH] Castle Lager feeds the nation by turning beer into bread
Castle Lager's latest campaign in collaboration with Ogilvy wins gold at Cannes Lions for its impact on South Africans.Read More
NCOP passes Eskom Debt Relief Bill
On Wednesday, the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) voted in favour of the passing of the bill that will see the National Revenue Fund provide debt relief for Eskom to the value of R254 billion over the next three financial years.Read More
From level 6 to (almost) niks: 'Weather and no maintenance' reduces loadshedding
Energy analyst, Clyde Mallinson explains the two main reasons for loadshedding stage reductions.Read More
Improving access to care is crucial to SA meeting its 95-95-95 HIV target
In 2021, in Sub-saharan Africa, every two minutes an adolescent girl or young woman was newly infected with HIV.Read More
More from Lifestyle
[LISTEN] AI equals AFRICAN Intelligence in clever Castle Milk Stout ad
"Artificial Intelligence can never replace the beauty we create as Africans", says Castle Milk Stout.Read More
Loadshedding is killing batteries, do warranties still apply?
In the age of loadshedding, batteries, such as those for inverters, are not always lasting as long as we may expect.Read More
Nissan Navara review: ‘With the rain last week, I just cruised straight through’
Our car expert Ernest Page recently test drove the Nissan Navara.Read More
Harvard vs. MIT: American students compete to be 'ultimate braaibroodjie champs'
Three Knife Capital interns from some prestigious universities in the US were tasked to make braaibroodjies, here's the verdict.Read More
[WATCH] Castle Lager feeds the nation by turning beer into bread
Castle Lager's latest campaign in collaboration with Ogilvy wins gold at Cannes Lions for its impact on South Africans.Read More
No wash movement: Some people going as long as 6 MONTHS without doing laundry
Washing clothes can be such a chore, so some people are choosing to skip it all together.Read More
R50k for ID? Home Affairs probing alleged corruption after 'Sizokthola' exposé
Drug-busting show 'Sizokthola' follows presenter Xolani Khumalo while he raids the businesses and homes of suspected drug dealers with the help of police officials.Read More
Celeb chef BANS vegans from his restaurant in Australia: 'Yep. I'm done.'
Celebrity chef John Mountain posted on social media that vegans are banned from his restaurant after a meal dispute.Read More
It’s World Giraffe Day! Get to know these gentle giants
Johannesburg Zoo shares some interesting facts you might not know about these cool and sassy animals.Read More