The Aubrey Masango Show
Inflation eases again in May, to a 13-month low

21 June 2023 7:32 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Statistics SA
Food price inflation
The Money Show
Inflation
Reserve bank
Agri SA
Bruce Whitfield
CPI
interest rate
Kulani Siweya

Annual consumer price inflation slowed to 6.3% in May from 6.8% in April.

Bruce Whitfield interviews Nedbank economist Liandra da Silvan and Kulani Siweya, Chief Economist at Agri SA.

- Annual consumer price inflation slowed to 6.3% in May from 6,8% in April

- While food inflation is still in double digits, a drop in food prices was recorded in May

Picture: @ andron19821982/123rf.com
Picture: @ andron19821982/123rf.com

Annual consumer inflation slowed again in May, to 6.3% from 6.8% in April.

This is the lowest reading since 5.9% in April 2022, says Statistics SA.

RELATED: Inflation eases, but is it enough to spare us a 50 basis point rate hike?

The annual inflation rate for food and non-alcoholic beverages (NAB) was 11,8%, compared to 13,9% in April.

Stats SA says most NAB categories recorded lower inflation rates in May, with the exception of sugar, sweets and desserts, and cold beverages.

Ray White discusses the latest food inflation numbers with Kulani Siweya, chief economist at Agri SA.

He also interviews Nedbank economist Liandra da Silva.

She confirms that expectations broadly had been for inflation to come in at 6.5%, so the 6.3% number is good news.

The slowdown we've actually seen has been as a result of the decline in food, as well as transport prices... While food prices over the past few months have still been a concern, they have definitely decreased quite significantly relative to what they were in the previous month...

Liandra da Silva, Economist - Nedbank

....but they are still trending at double digit levels. so we still need to see quite a significant decline when it comes to food prices.

Liandra da Silva, Economist - Nedbank

She notes that loadshedding is one of the drivers of food inflation, as it impacts production costs and this is ultimately passed on to consumers.

Agri SA's Siweya also highlights the role of power cuts in keeping food prices elevated.

Onions and carrots are among the items that have become much more expensive over the past year.

The agricultural sector is quite irrigation-inclusive and reliant, and when you consider vegetables, these crops are very sensitive when irrigation is not done in a proper manner.

Kulani Siweya, Chief Economist - Agri SA

Scroll up to listen to the interviews


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Inflation eases again in May, to a 13-month low




