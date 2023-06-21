[LISTEN] AI equals AFRICAN Intelligence in clever Castle Milk Stout ad





Bruce Whitfield talks advertising with Oresti Patricios, CEO of the Ornico Group.

Every week The Money Show highlights the week's advertising “heroes” and “zeros”.

This week, Castle Milk Stout's AI radio campaign is the hero pick for Ornico Group CEO Oresti Patricios.

The radio spot plays on the abbreviation for artificial intelligence, equating AI with African Intelligence as a passionate human voice follows a robot voice reading a dull script about Zulu culture.

"Artificial intelligence can never replace the richness of African intelligence. Castle Milk Stout, savour your richness."

From a branding perspective the ad is really up Castle Milk Stout's alley, Patricios says.

Over the years they branded themselves as the one that celebrates African culture and identity, inspiring Africans to embrace their African-ness. I thought this was spot on and really beautifully told. Oresti Patricios, CEO - Ornico Group

They launched it on Africa Day, so from a branding or messaging perspective it was really clever. Oresti Patricios, CEO - Ornico Group

Happy #AfricaDay! Today we want to highlight the importance of celebrating African Intelligence because Artificial Intelligence can never replace the beauty we create as Africans. #SavourYourRichness pic.twitter.com/dykSeGz2Uo ' Castle Milk Stout (@CastleMilkStout) May 25, 2023

You can't replicate that essential human experience and authenticity with AI, for now anyway, Patricios concludes.

"If you think about Thabo Mbeki's 'I am an African speech', can you imagine AI trying to do that? Nowhere close!"

