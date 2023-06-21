Nissan Navara review: ‘With the rain last week, I just cruised straight through’

Streaming issues? Report here
Bruce Whitfield Money Show ABSA Thumb 2022 Bruce Whitfield Money Show ABSA Thumb 2022
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
60% of South Africans think Russia guilty of war crimes in Ukraine - poll The poll was carried out by international research company, Ipsos, which also polled individuals in Kenya, Senegal, Nigeria, Ugand... 21 June 2023 4:05 PM
Midday Report Express: Diepsloot residents call on Ramaphosa to intervene Diepsloot residents say they have had enough, as crime rates rise in the community. 21 June 2023 3:50 PM
ANC to challenge High Court order to hand over deployment committee minutes The party had until the end of business on Tuesday to submit emails, WhatsApp conversations and minutes from the meetings dating a... 21 June 2023 3:42 PM
View all Local
‘ANC conference is an opportunity to make us relevant in the Western Cape again’ The African National Congress (ANC) in the Western Cape will elect new leadership this weekend. 21 June 2023 3:07 PM
'Not a lot of depth' - Does Paul Mashatile have the chops for the top job? News 24 Journalist Carol Paton discusses the potential presidential credentials of ANC stalwart Paul Mashatile. 21 June 2023 10:37 AM
Gwamanda has 'nothing to fear' in light of FSCA investigation says spokesperson The FSCA has confirmed the investigation into iThemba Lama Afrika and City of Joburg mayor Kabelo Gwamanda. 20 June 2023 12:25 PM
View all Politics
NCOP passes Eskom Debt Relief Bill On Wednesday, the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) voted in favour of the passing of the bill that will see the National Reven... 21 June 2023 1:16 PM
Stats SA: Consumer price inflation contracts by 0.5% Inflation has slowed to 6.3%, from 6.8% in April, and this is the lowest reading since April 2022 when the rate was 5,9%. 21 June 2023 11:33 AM
Small business owner? Discount strategically for a win-win, NOT to lose money Valuable advice on creating a win-win with your discounting strategy from Anton Ressel, Strategic Head for SME Support at Fetola C... 20 June 2023 11:09 PM
View all Business
Loadshedding is killing batteries, do warranties still apply? In the age of loadshedding, batteries, such as those for inverters, are not always lasting as long as we may expect. 21 June 2023 5:54 PM
Nissan Navara review: ‘With the rain last week, I just cruised straight through’ Our car expert Ernest Page recently test drove the Nissan Navara. 21 June 2023 3:45 PM
Harvard vs. MIT: American students compete to be 'ultimate braaibroodjie champs' Three Knife Capital interns from some prestigious universities in the US were tasked to make braaibroodjies, here's the verdict. 21 June 2023 2:48 PM
View all Lifestyle
[WATCH] Aussie's Steve Smith trolled for infamous 'Sandpaper Gate' in England A barmy army of English cricket fans tried to distract the Australian vice-captain by chanting a song reminding him of his infamou... 21 June 2023 11:06 AM
SA tennis star Donald Ramphadi opens up about becoming a French Open champion The quad player became the first South African in both able-bodied and wheelchair category to win at Roland Garros since David Ada... 20 June 2023 8:31 PM
Royal AM reject FIFA ruling regarding Serbian striker Samir Nurkovic's claims The Serbian reported the KZN side to the global governing body after he was fired in October 2022, just two months into a two-year... 20 June 2023 8:13 PM
View all Sport
From NY to SA: Sex And The City creator heads to Mzansi for one-woman show Meet the real Carrie Bradshaw! Candace Bushnell, creator of 'Sex And The City' has announced show dates for Johannesburg and Cape... 21 June 2023 1:09 PM
Africa’s first animated sci-fi series is coming to Disney+ ‘Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire’ is bringing futuristic African stories to Disney+. 21 June 2023 12:45 PM
12 songs turning 30 years old in 2023: If they were people, they'd be millenials It's World Music Day today - these top 12 songs turn 30 years old this year and we can't believe it. 21 June 2023 10:27 AM
View all Entertainment
The world’s fish are shrinking as the climate is getting warmer Researchers are trying to determine why the world's fish are shrinking as the climate warms. 21 June 2023 1:29 PM
Highway to Hel: Poland's bus route 666 makes a detour after 'spreading satanism' Religious conservatives are not happy but seem to have won this round. 21 June 2023 1:18 PM
At least 94 dead as India experiences severe heatwave Temperatures in northern and eastern India have reached 46 degrees Celsius. 21 June 2023 12:49 PM
View all World
Celebrating Youth Day with our Gen Z’s Clement Manyathela speaks to anti-racism activist and LLB student Zulaikha Patel. 16 June 2023 1:04 PM
Ugandans avoiding HIV clinics in fear of draconian anti-LGBTQ laws Uganda has recently introduced one of the harshest anti-LGBTQ laws in the world, and it is already having serious consequences. 9 June 2023 3:44 PM
Risk Management and Regional Trade in Africa By properly addressing risks and promoting regional trade, Africa can strive towards sustained economic growth and development. 8 June 2023 11:45 AM
View all Africa
Study confirms SAns among world's worst drivers so why no compulsory insurance? The study by 'Compare the Market Australia' highlights the need for comprehensive and compulsory motor insurance in South Africa,... 20 June 2023 9:22 PM
BOOK REVIEW: Four key principles to ensure your business grows Scaling Up is written by Verne Harnish, who is "one of the smartest people in the world" in Bruce Whitfield's estimation. 20 June 2023 8:17 PM
The ANC is performing dismally, but a flawed opposition keeps it in power The African National Congress has lost electoral support but remains dominant. 19 June 2023 8:19 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

Nissan Navara review: ‘With the rain last week, I just cruised straight through’

21 June 2023 3:45 PM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Nissan Navara
Ernest Page

Our car expert Ernest Page recently test drove the Nissan Navara.

Bianca Resnekov speaks with Ernest Page, Motoring journalist with changecars.co.za

One of the features this bakkie is known for is having one of the most comfortable back seats.

According to Page, this is one of the few bakkies in the world with regular car like suspension in the back which is optimised for off road.

It is a road suspension, set up with normal shocks, but it is also very capable off road.

Ernest Page, Motoring journalist - changecars.co.za

He has been driving the 2x4 rather than the 4x4, which he says is great for someone who does not go off road often but still wants the off road experience.

He adds with the bigger tires, the bakkie still has some grit, despite being a 2x4.

When it was raining last week and the puddles and floods came, I just cruised straight through them.

Ernest Page, Motoring journalist - changecars.co.za
Picture: Bindydad123 via Wikimedia Commons
Picture: Bindydad123 via Wikimedia Commons

He adds that if you want the bakkie experience, especially if you have children, this is a great option.

If you are looking for comfort in a bakkie, the Nissan Navara might be for you.

Listen to the interview above for more.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Nissan Navara review: ‘With the rain last week, I just cruised straight through’




21 June 2023 3:45 PM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Nissan Navara
Ernest Page

More from Lifestyle

© antonioguillem/123rf.com

Loadshedding is killing batteries, do warranties still apply?

21 June 2023 5:54 PM

In the age of loadshedding, batteries, such as those for inverters, are not always lasting as long as we may expect.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: supplied

Harvard vs. MIT: American students compete to be 'ultimate braaibroodjie champs'

21 June 2023 2:48 PM

Three Knife Capital interns from some prestigious universities in the US were tasked to make braaibroodjies, here's the verdict.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: screenshot of video from Castle Lager's website, castlelager.co.za

[WATCH] Castle Lager feeds the nation by turning beer into bread

21 June 2023 2:23 PM

Castle Lager's latest campaign in collaboration with Ogilvy wins gold at Cannes Lions for its impact on South Africans.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

eusebiojtorres/123rf

No wash movement: Some people going as long as 6 MONTHS without doing laundry

21 June 2023 12:55 PM

Washing clothes can be such a chore, so some people are choosing to skip it all together.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Sizokthola' presenter Xolani Khumalo. Picture credit: Twitter

R50k for ID? Home Affairs probing alleged corruption after 'Sizokthola' exposé

21 June 2023 12:34 PM

Drug-busting show 'Sizokthola' follows presenter Xolani Khumalo while he raids the businesses and homes of suspected drug dealers with the help of police officials.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image copyright: rawpixel/123rf.com

Celeb chef BANS vegans from his restaurant in Australia: 'Yep. I'm done.'

21 June 2023 11:11 AM

Celebrity chef John Mountain posted on social media that vegans are banned from his restaurant after a meal dispute.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Photo: Johannesburg Zoo

It’s World Giraffe Day! Get to know these gentle giants

21 June 2023 10:19 AM

Johannesburg Zoo shares some interesting facts you might not know about these cool and sassy animals.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Photo by cottonbro studio/pexels.com

Nama-stay at home yoga moves + cheap yoga spots in Cape Town and Jozi

21 June 2023 9:09 AM

It's International Yoga Day today! We've got some easy moves for you to try at home and affordable spots to try out too.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: According to a study, 25% of matrics in affluent schools vape. Picture: Krystian Graba from Pixabay

Vapes are DESIGNED TO BE ADDICTIVE. Here's what parents and schools can do...

21 June 2023 7:15 AM

The use of vaping products by school children has become a widespread issue at schools across the country.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: National Lotteries Commission/Facebook

PowerBall results: Tuesday, 20 June 2023

21 June 2023 5:18 AM

Eyewitness News brings you the winning PowerBall numbers. Check if you've won.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Diepsloot leaders, president's reps meet at Union Buildings over grievances

Local

Nuclear-reliant system will cost consumers more than a mix of renewable sources

Local

Nissan Navara review: ‘With the rain last week, I just cruised straight through’

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

After Presidency meeting, Diepsloot residents confident of Ramaphosa visit

21 June 2023 9:50 PM

CSIR urges agri, health sectors to note its El Nino findings

21 June 2023 9:18 PM

Corruption-accused attorney still working for Mpumalanga dept, court told

21 June 2023 9:04 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA