Nissan Navara review: ‘With the rain last week, I just cruised straight through’

One of the features this bakkie is known for is having one of the most comfortable back seats.

According to Page, this is one of the few bakkies in the world with regular car like suspension in the back which is optimised for off road.

It is a road suspension, set up with normal shocks, but it is also very capable off road. Ernest Page, Motoring journalist - changecars.co.za

He has been driving the 2x4 rather than the 4x4, which he says is great for someone who does not go off road often but still wants the off road experience.

He adds with the bigger tires, the bakkie still has some grit, despite being a 2x4.

When it was raining last week and the puddles and floods came, I just cruised straight through them. Ernest Page, Motoring journalist - changecars.co.za

Picture: Bindydad123 via Wikimedia Commons

He adds that if you want the bakkie experience, especially if you have children, this is a great option.

If you are looking for comfort in a bakkie, the Nissan Navara might be for you.

