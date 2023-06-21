Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Africa
Opinion
Diepsloot leaders, president's reps meet at Union Buildings over grievances

21 June 2023 3:24 PM
by Alpha Ramushwana
Tags:
Diepsloot
Union buildings
Diepsloot protests
President Cyril Ramaphosa

The delegation on Wednesday took the community's frustrations over high levels of crime to the president's office. Earlier on Wednesday, security personnel refused the delegation entry into the Union Buildings.

PRETORIA - A meeting with disgruntled Diespsloot community leaders and representatives from the president's office is underway at the Union Buildings.

The delegation on Wednesday took the community's frustrations over high levels of crime to the president's office.

There has been unrest in Diepsloot for the past two days over the lack of police visibility, which is leading to severe crime levels in the area.

Earlier on Wednesday, security personnel refused the delegation entry into the Union Buildings.

The community leaders said that all they needed was assurance that President Cyril Ramaphosa would address their grievances.

The Diepsloot Community Forum’s Lefa Nkala said that they’d tried everything to address crime in the area, and their last resort was to seek a presidential intervention.

"But if the president doesn't want to come to Diepsloot, he must just give us that response so that we know that we have tried to invite him but he refused. Keeping quiet about this will not help the situation."

A representative in the office of the Presidency was sent to engage the community leaders, but they were not too happy that senior officials did not avail themselves.


This article first appeared on EWN : Diepsloot leaders, president's reps meet at Union Buildings over grievances




