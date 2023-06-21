ANC to challenge High Court order to hand over deployment committee minutes
JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) will now turn to the Supreme Court of Appeal to challenge a High Court order instructing it to hand over minutes of meetings from its deployment committee.
The party had until the end of business on Tuesday to submit emails, WhatsApp conversations and minutes from the meetings dating as far back as 2013.
Last week the governing party lost a bid to appeal the February Johannesburg High Court outcome.
READ: ANC has until end of Wednesday to hand over deployment committee records to DA
The Democratic Alliance (DA) believes the minutes will expose President Cyril Ramaphosa's complicity in state capture and corruption.
"It is clear now that the ANC is in a desperate panic to hide the truth about cadre deployment so if the was truly nothing nefarious about that practice as the ANC likes to claim why is the party so desperate to keep it secret," said DA Spokesperson on Public Administration Leon Schreiber.
This article first appeared on EWN : ANC to challenge High Court order to hand over deployment committee minutes
Source : Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News
More from Politics
‘ANC conference is an opportunity to make us relevant in the Western Cape again’
The African National Congress (ANC) in the Western Cape will elect new leadership this weekend.Read More
'Not a lot of depth' - Does Paul Mashatile have the chops for the top job?
News 24 Journalist Carol Paton discusses the potential presidential credentials of ANC stalwart Paul Mashatile.Read More
Gwamanda has 'nothing to fear' in light of FSCA investigation says spokesperson
The FSCA has confirmed the investigation into iThemba Lama Afrika and City of Joburg mayor Kabelo Gwamanda.Read More
Ramaphosa's peace mission a waste of time, says political parties
They said the visit by Ramaphosa came at a bad time when both Russia and Ukraine have made it clear that they will continue fighting.Read More
Ukraine 'pauses' counteroffensive into Russian-occupied areas to rethink tactics
This pause does not signify the end of Ukraine’s counteroffensive, says reports.Read More
Ramaphosa wraps up mission in Ukraine: 'Putin does not want peace'
It was clear peace wouldn't be achieved, says Liubov Abravitova, Ukraine's ambassador to South Africa.Read More
The ANC is performing dismally, but a flawed opposition keeps it in power
The African National Congress has lost electoral support but remains dominant.Read More
MPs reject Malema's renewed call to move Parly to Tshwane
The relocation of Parliament to Tshwane had been on the agenda for years but no party had submitted a bill to legislate the move before EFF leader Julius Malema.Read More
Sacci urges govt to push investment in SA, outlines steps to build confidence
The Money Show interviews Alan Mukoki, CEO of the South African Chamber of Commerce and Industry.Read More
More from Local
60% of South Africans think Russia guilty of war crimes in Ukraine - poll
The poll was carried out by international research company, Ipsos, which also polled individuals in Kenya, Senegal, Nigeria, Uganda and Zambia ahead of last weekend’s African peace initiative to Ukraine and Russia and the upcoming BRICS summit to be held in South Africa in August.Read More
Midday Report Express: Diepsloot residents call on Ramaphosa to intervene
Diepsloot residents say they have had enough, as crime rates rise in the community.Read More
Diepsloot leaders, president's reps meet at Union Buildings over grievances
The delegation on Wednesday took the community's frustrations over high levels of crime to the president's office. Earlier on Wednesday, security personnel refused the delegation entry into the Union Buildings.Read More
Nuclear-reliant system will cost consumers more than a mix of renewable sources
Gwede Mantashe has called on South Africans to embrace nuclear power as part of the solution to the country's energy crisis.Read More
[WATCH] Castle Lager feeds the nation by turning beer into bread
Castle Lager's latest campaign in collaboration with Ogilvy wins gold at Cannes Lions for its impact on South Africans.Read More
NCOP passes Eskom Debt Relief Bill
On Wednesday, the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) voted in favour of the passing of the bill that will see the National Revenue Fund provide debt relief for Eskom to the value of R254 billion over the next three financial years.Read More
From level 6 to (almost) niks: 'Weather and no maintenance' reduces loadshedding
Energy analyst, Clyde Mallinson explains the two main reasons for loadshedding stage reductions.Read More
Improving access to care is crucial to SA meeting its 95-95-95 HIV target
In 2021, in Sub-saharan Africa, every two minutes an adolescent girl or young woman was newly infected with HIV.Read More
Good cop, bad cop: Is police work a calling and how many of our cops have it?
Those who are there just because they want a job are not really tested, says crime and policing expert Professor Simon Howell.Read More