Loadshedding is killing batteries, do warranties still apply?





Bianca Resnekov speaks with Wendy Knowler, Consumer Journalist

A listener recently called in saying that the battery he bought for his alarm failed after roughly four months.

When he called the supplier, they said the warranty was now three months rather than six months because loadshedding was straining batteries more than intended by the manufacturer.

Knowler says she has heard of a few consumers who have had the same issue.

She says that the Consumer Protection Act does give retailers and manufacturers an out when products fail within 6 months if the consumer is not using the product as intended.

These batteries are working harder than ever and that could constitute abnormal use, in fact it clearly does. Wendy Knowler, Consumer Journalist

However, she adds that loadshedding at this level is clearly becoming the new normal and it could be argued that suppliers need to supply products that are fit for this purpose.

She approached the Consumer Goods and Services ombud on this matter and they argue that loadshedding does mean certain batteries, specifically lead acid batteries, are not being used as intended.

However, they say consumers should be informed about the issues with these batteries and that they may not have a full warranty, so they can make their choice with this in mind.

I think be fair is the answer. Wendy Knowler, Consumer Journalist

