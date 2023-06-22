Experts paint a grim picture of conditions inside missing Titanic submersible





Mike Wills speaks to UK correspondent Gavin Grey.

There appeared to be a glimmer of hope on Wednesday in the search operation for a missing submersible, three days after it attempted to descend to the wreck of the Titanic.

Five people are onboard the submersible, known as 'Titan', which lost contact, not long after it began its journey to the bottom of the ocean on Sunday.

Banging sounds were picked by sonar devices which have been deployed as part of a joint search operation, involving US and Canadian rescue teams.

Canadian P-3 aircraft detected underwater noises in the search area. As a result, ROV operations were relocated in an attempt to explore the origin of the noises. Those ROV searches have yielded negative results but continue. 1/2 ' USCGNortheast (@USCGNortheast) June 21, 2023

The noises were initially thought to be a type of signal coming from the vessel, in an attempt to alert search teams of its location.

The noises were detected by an aircraft, however, “searches have yielded negative results,” the US Coast Guard tweeted on Wednesday.

I'm afraid, they're now saying that they actually believe that perhaps the banging wasn't banging... they say it might just simply be something other than a man-made noise. Gavin Grey, UK correspondent

They cannot get out, because it's locked from the outside. Gavin Grey, UK correspondent

Search and rescue operation are underway for a missing tourist vessel in the north Atlantic. Photo: Unsplash/Oliver Paaske

The infamous wreck is located 3800 metres underwater, on the ocean floor in the remote North Atlantic Ocean.

The vessel began its descent on Sunday with 96 hours of oxygen, which marks Thursday morning as a deadline for when those onboard could still be found alive.

There are no seats. There is a toilet, but it's behind a curtain. Gavin Grey, UK correspondent

They may well have switched off the lights, so it'll be pitch dark... of course, it's so deep there's no light... Gavin Grey, UK correspondent

... because they're stressed, it's likely they're breathing more deeply and faster, and that's a problem. Gavin Grey, UK correspondent

Listen to the interview for more.

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Experts paint a grim picture of conditions inside missing Titanic submersible