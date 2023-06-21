Kgothatso Montjane shares the story behind her victory at the French Open
Robert Marawa interviews 2023 French Open wheelchair doubles champion, Kgothatso Montjane.
South Africa’s wheelchair tennis star, Kgothatso Montjane, says she couldn't be prouder after winning the first major title of her career.
Montjane and her doubles partner, Japan's Yui Kamiji, won the 2023 French Open ladies' wheelchair doubles title.
In doing so, Montjane became the first South African woman to win at Roland Garros since Tanya Harford and Rosalyn Fairbank's victory in 1981.
It was the fourth Grand Slam final of her career, having previously reached finals at the US Open and Wimbledon.
Speaking to Robert Marawa on #MSW, Montjane said she hopes the win can inspire others.
Always being the first, makes me wonder what was really happening before me and what will happen after me.Kgothatso Montjane, French Open Winner
I will cherish it nonetheless and I am glad that I am able to do it with the bare minimum because it shows that you can achieve things no matter what. That also inspires others at the same time.Kgothatso Montjane, French Open Winner
Montjane added that more needs to be done to support individual athletes in South Africa.
As for government, they can do better because it’s unacceptable that you come home and everyone wants to give you an SA flag when they haven’t really done anything to help.Kgothatso Montjane, French Open Winner
If me winning doesn’t inspire change, then I’m not sure what else to do. If this was a national team from somewhere, there would be cheques and money coming through in the form of bonuses. As an athlete, I don’t understand why it happens for some and not others. My team is the only people I can rely on.Kgothatso Montjane, French Open Winner
Listen to the interview for more.
This article first appeared on 947 : Kgothatso Montjane shares the story behind her victory at the French Open
