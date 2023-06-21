'I’m concerned about the governance of SA Football Association' - Ria Ledwaba
Robert Marawa interviews Ria Ledwaba, former SAFA Vice President.
Former SAFA Vice President, Ria Ledwaba, claims there is poor governance at the South African Football Association (SAFA), labelling the football governing body as a 'one man show'.
Ledwaba was in the running for the SAFA presidency last year but was “met with many obstacles” in her unsuccessful bid to claim the position from incumbent president, Dr Danny Jordaan.
Speaking to Robert Marawa on #MSW, Ledwaba says there are many examples of where the organisation can do better.
The legacy trust from the 2010 World Cup left over was R600 million. There were particular projects that were funded like the women’s team. But the regions, they don’t have anything to show for it.Ria Ledwaba, Former SAFA Vice President
You would think that every region would have at least an office with a boardroom, a soccer field so that people can have facilities to play for free. Nothing is left in that trust.Ria Ledwaba, Former SAFA Vice President
In a wide ranging interview, Ledwaba also spoke about her failed bid to become president of the governing body and what the next steps for her are.
There was fear, that’s why I was never given opportunities.Ria Ledwaba, Former SAFA Vice President
Watch below for the full interview with Ria Ledwaba:
This article first appeared on 947 : 'I’m concerned about the governance of SA Football Association' - Ria Ledwaba
More from Sport
Kgothatso Montjane shares the story behind her victory at the French Open
Montjane became the first South African woman to win a French Open title since Tanya Harford and Rosalyn Fairbank's victory in 1981.Read More
[WATCH] Aussie's Steve Smith trolled for infamous 'Sandpaper Gate' in England
A barmy army of English cricket fans tried to distract the Australian vice-captain by chanting a song reminding him of his infamous ball-tampering incident.Read More
SA tennis star Donald Ramphadi opens up about becoming a French Open champion
The quad player became the first South African in both able-bodied and wheelchair category to win at Roland Garros since David Adams in 2000.Read More
Royal AM reject FIFA ruling regarding Serbian striker Samir Nurkovic's claims
The Serbian reported the KZN side to the global governing body after he was fired in October 2022, just two months into a two-year contract.Read More
'I have mixed feelings about the future of Maritzburg' - chairman Farouk Kadodia
Maritzburg United were relegated after 15 years in the Premiership.Read More
Andile Jali remains undecided about his future after leaving Mamelodi Sundowns
The 33-year-old parted ways with Masandawana last month and is now a free agent.Read More
Shaun Bartlett extends his contract at Cape Town Spurs following PSL promotion
The Urban Warriors will make a return to the South African top flight for the first time since 2018.Read More
Kolisi upbeat on chances of being fit for Bok Rugby World Cup defence
Siya Kolisi is a certainty to miss the Rugby Championship, however, the Springbok skipper said he thinks he'll be ready when their Rugby World Cup title defence begins in France in September.Read More
Kamogelo Moncho wins SA’s first medal at Special Olympics World Games
Special Olympic Athlete, Kamogelo Moncho, snatched gold in the men’s 5,000m final at Olympia Stadium in Berlin, Germany.Read More