'I’m concerned about the governance of SA Football Association' - Ria Ledwaba





Robert Marawa interviews Ria Ledwaba, former SAFA Vice President.

Former SAFA Vice President, Ria Ledwaba, claims there is poor governance at the South African Football Association (SAFA), labelling the football governing body as a 'one man show'.

Ledwaba was in the running for the SAFA presidency last year but was “met with many obstacles” in her unsuccessful bid to claim the position from incumbent president, Dr Danny Jordaan.

Speaking to Robert Marawa on #MSW, Ledwaba says there are many examples of where the organisation can do better.

The legacy trust from the 2010 World Cup left over was R600 million. There were particular projects that were funded like the women’s team. But the regions, they don’t have anything to show for it. Ria Ledwaba, Former SAFA Vice President

You would think that every region would have at least an office with a boardroom, a soccer field so that people can have facilities to play for free. Nothing is left in that trust. Ria Ledwaba, Former SAFA Vice President

In a wide ranging interview, Ledwaba also spoke about her failed bid to become president of the governing body and what the next steps for her are.

There was fear, that’s why I was never given opportunities. Ria Ledwaba, Former SAFA Vice President

Ria Ledwaba and Robert Marawa. Image: Nondwe Maqubela

Watch below for the full interview with Ria Ledwaba:

